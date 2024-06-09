Breaking from WaPo:
Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz announced on Sunday his resignation from the government — a move that could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hold on the coalition that leads it.
Gantz, of the National Unity party, said last month that he would leave if Netanyahu did not come forward with a postwar plan by Saturday. None materialized, but on Saturday, Israeli forces carried out a bloody raid on a central Gaza refugee camp to rescue four hostages. Gantz delayed his scheduled news conference until Sunday.
Netanyahu was already struggling to keep his coalition together.
Gantz was one of the three voting members of the war cabinet, along with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who are both Likud party members.
“The snowball has started to roll,” Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at Hebrew University, told The Washington Post before the announcement. “Gantz’s move is not going to directly put an end to this coalition, but the coalition is beginning to collapse in on itself.”
I’ll believe Netanyahu is toast when he’s served up with a schmear. But if this departure changes the hideous status quo, maybe something better can emerge? We’ll see.
Open thread.
