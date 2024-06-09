Breaking from WaPo:

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz announced on Sunday his resignation from the government — a move that could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hold on the coalition that leads it.

Gantz, of the National Unity party, said last month that he would leave if Netanyahu did not come forward with a postwar plan by Saturday. None materialized, but on Saturday, Israeli forces carried out a bloody raid on a central Gaza refugee camp to rescue four hostages. Gantz delayed his scheduled news conference until Sunday.