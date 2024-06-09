Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Netanyahu Coalition Cracks

Breaking from WaPo:

Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz announced on Sunday his resignation from the government — a move that could destabilize Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hold on the coalition that leads it.

Gantz, of the National Unity party, said last month that he would leave if Netanyahu did not come forward with a postwar plan by Saturday. None materialized, but on Saturday, Israeli forces carried out a bloody raid on a central Gaza refugee camp to rescue four hostages. Gantz delayed his scheduled news conference until Sunday.

Netanyahu was already struggling to keep his coalition together.

Gantz was one of the three voting members of the war cabinet, along with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who are both Likud party members.

“The snowball has started to roll,” Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at Hebrew University, told The Washington Post before the announcement. “Gantz’s move is not going to directly put an end to this coalition, but the coalition is beginning to collapse in on itself.”

I’ll believe Netanyahu is toast when he’s served up with a schmear. But if this departure changes the hideous status quo, maybe something better can emerge? We’ll see.

Open thread.

      bjacques

      Gantz is nobody’s sweetheart, but he was the acceptable face of the Israeli government. Now it’s Bibi and his fellow thieves, thugs, fixers, and plug-uglies. There’s nobody left that any apologists can point to as restraining the government’s worst impulses. 4 hostages rescued at a cost of 200 Palestinians dead. At this rate, they’ll have wiped Hamas many times over, assuming of course all the dead were Hamas, and not just random families ordered to keep an eye on their respective hostages, or else.

      Ruckus

      People normally stick with leaders till they see first hand how bad they are. Many of us saw that in SFB, many long before he was elected the first time. What we have to hope is that many more now see that he has gone full on to a level of never vote for this crap in a million years.

      Netanyahu really is no better than djt. That leaves 2 countries with a choice.

      1. Rabid stupidity, racism, genderism, war, greed, general destruction…

      OR

      2. Rational leadership, enlightenment, a future for all citizens…

      It seems pretty clear to me, but then that’s just one vote.

      So…

      Work towards better. Far Better. Look closely at what is required of a leader – knowledge, experience, a recognition of inclusion of all, regardless of race, sex, age, in not only all of us but especially in our leaders.

      Geminid

      Gantz brought his 12 Knesset members into an emergency government formed October 12. Gideon Saar led 3 other MKs National MKs into opposition a few weeks ago, and now Gantz is subtracting  8 more.

      That leaves “Bibi” with a 64-56 Knesset majority, distributed (I think) among his Likud Party (32), Shas (11), United Torah (7) and the the toxic Smotrich, Ben-Gvir and their followers (14).

      Frankensteinbeck

      As I said in the last thread, Netenyahu is as popular as syphilis, even in his own party.  The Israeli electorate takes national security very seriously, and everyone knows Netenyahu ignored the threat and let October 7th happen.  He’s been avoiding an election by dragging out the war, because nobody really wanted to change governments in the middle.  Sounds like that excuse is wearing thin.​

      MazeDancer

      Ali Velshi tweeted:

      Israeli Minister Gadi Eisenkot, Gantz’s partner in the National Unity party, has resigned from the Israeli unity government. Eisenkot’s youngest son was killed in battle in early December

      cain

      I never understand these far right people – these ultra-orthodox Jews are out there putting their nose into the Torah every day, mumbling to themselves. It’s like they read it and compartmentalize the entire thing – it’s not applicable to their daily lives or how they treat each other and other people. They read it, but they don’t live it.

      Then again, every time I take a dive into Christian/Muslim/Judaism and run across the old testament/commandments – I just get more perplexed by the actions of Jehovah. I think we have a much more nuanced version of moralism in the modern day and the contradictions tend to really stand out for me. It’s why we have new translations of the texts.

      But from ultradox point of view – I suppose they think the Palestinians are Amalek: (https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/genocide-in-the-torah/)
      Invoking Amalek
      Even if most people would not invoke the commandment to destroy Amalek today, there are certainly those, like Rabbi Riemer, who have ventured to do so. And there has been no dearth of similar, violent invocations in reference to the Palestinians, as well. For example, Benzi Lieberman, the chairman of the Council of Settlements said in no uncertain terms: “The Palestinians are Amalek! We will destroy them. We won’t kill them all. But we will destroy their ability to think as a nation. We will destroy Palestinian nationalism.”

      Ignoring the fact that they shoved themselves into the land where all religions lived in relative harmony till western powers  carved out a space. I mean, one could argue it is the Europeans that are the enemy – 8 million Jews killed.

