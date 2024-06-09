Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Cole is on a roll !

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Their freedom requires your slavery.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Ramblin’ Man

Ramblin’ Man

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: 

…I say what would happen if the boat sank from its weight and you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery and the battery is now underwater and there’s a shark that’s approximately 10 yards over there. By the way, a lot of shark attacks lately. You notice that? A lot of shark. I watched some guys justifying it today. Well, they weren’t really that angry. They bit off the young ladies leg because of the fact that they were, they were not hungry, but they misunderstood what, who she was. These people are cray. He said there’s no problem with sharks they just didn’t really understand a young woman swimming. Now really got decimated and other people too. A lot of shark attacks. So I said, so there’s a shark 10 yards away from the boat. 10 yards over here. Do I get electrocuted if the boat is sinking, water goes over the battery, the boat is sinking. Do I stay on top of the boat and get electrocuted or do I jump over by the shark and not get electrocuted because, I will tell you, he didnt know the answer. He said, you know, nobody’s ever asked that question. I said, I think it’s a good question. I think there’s a lot of electric current coming through that water, but you know what I’d do if there was a shark or you get electrocuted? I’ll take electrocution every single time. I’m not getting near the shark.

Oh my gosh, that is even worse than Herschel Walker when he was running against Raphael Warnock for Senate in 2022.  Walker wanted to be a werewolf not a vampire.  trump would rather be electrocuted than eaten by a shark.  This is their best!

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Baud
  • Carlo Graziani
  • craigie
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Ishiyama
  • Jackie
  • Jay
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • kindness
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NutmegAgain
  • Ohio Mom
  • PaulB
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • SpaceUnit
  • Starfish
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    42Comments

    2. 2.

      NutmegAgain

      Geeze, that song knocks me all the way back to high school. Oh, the ’70s. Decade that brought us head to toe polyester. Come to think of it, TFG is pretty ’70s too. Plastic, ugly, and cheap.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Carlo Graziani

      I hope there’s audio. Coupled with a Benny Hill Show Theme musical accompaniment, it would make a great attack ad.

      Or perhaps The Twilight Zone theme music…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Starfish

      I am going to listen to the song and not engage with the fact that this person has a strong chance of becoming president again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      Walker wanted to be a werewolf not a vampire. trump would rather be electrocuted than eaten by a shark.

      I hate to say it, but . . .
      И то и другое было бы ничего
      Por qué no los dos?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I’ve been up close with dementia. My father died of it. That shit isn’t dementia, that’s just a stupid motherfucker running his mouth.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Women choose the bear every time. Guessing who this is, I choose Both for him: first he’s electrocuted, then he falls off the boat and becomes shark dinner. To atone for even thinking about that young lady’s leg.

      On a more practical note, if this is a. the stuff of his daydreaming stream of consciousness and b. he just speaks it out, he must be in a pretty dark nightmarish place, which can’t be fun. I’m not sure where this is coming out, what the context is, but it sounds like a bad trip. And b. terrible impulse control. Who wants to go into any of his bad dreams with him?

      um, yikes. I hope when my mom got lost in her dementia this isn’t the kind of mental space she had to endure. At least she didn’t take anyone out with her, it was just the caregivers and family near her who got to ride along.

      I had a fever of 103 for a week once, and the fever dreams were nightmarish and twisted like this. I was every character in the movie the piano, and it was my fault. There were 8 of me, and I remembered that officially there was supposedly only one. Once the fever subsided, I returned to ordinary normal reality unharmed, and Mentally clear.

      what will it take, to get this unhinged man off the streets and out of our media?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      What the fuck?  That’s all I gotta say.

      Added – oh, and I didn’t read more than a few words of the orange shitstain’s insanity.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken

      @Jackie: Wait, this was recent? He was babbling about the electric batteries on boats months ago. You’re telling me he was in Las Vegas and talking about shark attacks?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ohio Mom

      A question for those more technically adroit than I am:

      Until recently, I could click on the show me and I would go straight to that tweet. Now, I am deposited in a feed of many tweets and there is no chance of me finding the tweet (in this case, the Jack E. Smith tweet) (which is why I am thankful the rest of the tweet was included in the post).

      Likewise, I have bookmarked many of my favorite tweeters (Cole, Josh Marshall, etc.) and clicking on the bookmark no longer takes me straight to that person’s Twitter page. Again, I am deposited in a thread. It maybe a thread of people I follow but I hate having everyone mish-mashed together. It’s confusing. I want to be immersed in one person’s voice/perspective at a time.

      Anybody know how I can fix this or is it yet another evil thing Evil Elon did?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Baud: well, no, it was a spectacular case of viral pneumonia. In my 30s. The low grade fever continued another 3 weeks. I lost a lot of work.

      I had a sword going into my lower lungs, and I didn’t care. It was my first time w pneumonia. I thought then, this is how older people due from pneumonia.  Because you don’t care, there’s no fight left.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Baud: well, no, it was a spectacular case of viral pneumonia. In my 30s. The low grade fever continued another 3 weeks. I lost a lot of work.

      I had a sword going into my lower lungs, and I didn’t care. It was my first time w pneumonia. I thought then, this is how older people die from pneumonia.  Because you don’t care, there’s no fight left.

       

      @Ken: there are sharks in vegas, just a different kind. I think he’s got enough mafia type connections/ methods, he’d know a shark when he sees one…

      game recognizes game. Then again, would he even be capable of metaphoric thoughts?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @KenThe 5,000 Fingers of Dr. T.

      That is a great movie, a Dr. Seuss book brought to life.

      “Is it atomic?”

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ohio Mom

      @Melancholy Jaques: Yeah, I have my doubts about the dementia claim too, even though I have scant experience with people with the condition. Trump can still be on top of things.

      Now there are weird aspects to his cognitive functioning but whatever it is, he is cogent sometimes. Maybe it’s mind-altering substances, something else I have little experience with (except for alcohol).

      ETA: Soprano 2 corrects me.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jackie:

      If there’s any video or audio, Morning Joe will have it front and center tomorrow a.m. – guaranteed!

      [Sets alarm for 5:59 a.m. EDT]

      Reply
    35. 35.

      PaulB

      What’s even more bizarre is that this wasn’t “my crazy uncle at Thanksgiving.” This was a campaign stop, where he is trying to give people a reason to vote for him. And this was the best he could do?!

      It’s interesting just how much he depends on the teleprompter. (It was broken at this rally.)

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jackie

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      [Sets alarm for 5:59 a.m. EDT]

      I’m PDT, but I wake about that time for the bathroom and then stay awake approx 45 mins or so. So I always have MJ DVR’d 😁

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      @PaulB: You can tell Trump depends on the teleprompter because that’s one of the accusations MAGAs make about Biden, that he can’t function without a teleprompter.

      You can file this under, Every Accusation is a Confession, cross referenced to Defense mechanisms, psychological projection.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Ohio Mom: i agree that talk of dementia creates the wrong context for understanding what the hell he’s on about (although it is useful for combating “Joe Is Old” drivel).

      Imagine that your not-terribly-bright but not demented Fox News-watching uncle, accustomed to running his mouth at Thanksgiving dinners, were given a public speaking gig in front of people prepped to agree with him, and had to improvise a monologue (he has no talent for composition or oratory). And that he had to do it several times, in front of different audiences. What would he sound like?

      Yeah, like that.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      @PaulB: It’s interesting just how much he depends on the teleprompter. (It was broken at this rally.)

      I don’t suppose you know who provided the teleprompter? I’d like to send them a nice box of chocolates.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.