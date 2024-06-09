The Republican Supreme Court justices view themselves as above the law. Do they see themselves as Kings? Rulers? Not-so-Benevolent Dictators? I’m not sure what to call it, but we have got to turn this around.

How did we get to the place where the Supreme Court can just make shit up and most of the legal world just shrugs and says “oh, well”?

Two things notable: one, SCOTUS has become “an institution I barely recognized,” and two, doctrines like “major questions” were “invented to produce the court’s preferred outcome,” not based in Constitution. Agreed. Indeed, invented in billionaire-funded doctrine factories. https://t.co/LqU0qt8hzU — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) June 7, 2024

This is finally getting enough play, I think, to possibly make a difference. Beyond ProPublica, beyond Sheldon Whitehouse, beyond just a few voices shouting into the wind.

David Tatel, a retired federal judge, has delivered an unusually stark warning about the Supreme Court and the future of the planet and democracy. https://t.co/oaV3fHoRdt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2024

If we win the fight in November, and I am quite hopeful that we will keep the White House and take back the House, then I think the table is being set for us to be able to return the highest court of the land to the rule of law. It will take some time, but I believe the momentum is there. It’s time for the coat hanger faction of the court to experience some consequences.

I am hopeful, but less confident, that we will take / keep the Senate. We have a ton of work to do between now and November, and I hope to be able to announce our upcoming strategic fundraising effort sometime time this week.

Totally unrelated to the Supreme Court, but this is a damn good ad.

