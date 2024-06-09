Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republican Supreme Court Justices View Themselves as Above the Law

The Republican Supreme Court justices view themselves as above the law.  Do they see themselves as Kings?  Rulers?  Not-so-Benevolent Dictators?  I’m not sure what to call it, but we have got to turn this around.

How did we get to the place where the Supreme Court can just make shit up and most of the legal world just shrugs and says “oh, well”?

This is finally getting enough play, I think, to possibly make a difference.  Beyond ProPublica, beyond Sheldon Whitehouse, beyond just a few voices shouting into the wind.

If we win the fight in November, and I am quite hopeful that we will keep the White House and take back the House, then I think the table is being set for us to be able to return the highest court of the land to the rule of law.  It will take some time, but I believe the momentum is there.  It’s time for the coat hanger faction of the court to experience some consequences.

I am hopeful, but less confident, that we will take / keep the Senate. We have a ton of work to do between now and November, and I hope to be able to announce our upcoming strategic fundraising effort sometime time this week.

Totally unrelated to the Supreme Court, but this is a damn good ad.

Open thread.

    14Comments

    1. 1.

      Ishiyama

      “The Law is the true embodiment of everything that’s excellent; it has no kind of fault or flaw, and I, me Lords, embody the Law.”

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Villago Delenda Est

      The Federalist Society must be annihilated.  It’s a terrorist organization aimed at the Constitution of the United States.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Omnes Omnibus

      How did we get to the place where the Supreme Court can just make shit up and most of the legal world just shrugs and says “oh, well”?

      Who is saying “oh well?” I am willing to bet a shit ton of the people bringing up the Supreme Court as an issue every presidential election were liberal lawyers.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cmorenc

      In the 1930s, the predominant view of the Ameican people (more particularly, the electorate) leaned heavy toward isolationism and obliviousness of the rising menace of fascist authoritarianism of Hitler/Germany and Stalin/Russia.  There were substantial factions actually admiring the kind of order Hitler and especially Stalin seemingly brought to their societies out of the ashes of first World War.  Fortunately, we had FDR as President during most of the 1930s popularly implementing many foundational progressive institutions and policies against the stiff headwind of a SCOTUS in the 1930s that was even more sharply conservative than the current six RW SCOTUS justices.  OTOH we had FDR turning back a boatload of Jewish refugees from Germany as late as 1939, for frankly craven political reasons.

      The “greatest generation” whose willing sacrifice and commitment to the greater interests of preserving democratic free societies has been so vividly, viscerally portrayed in “Masters of the Air”, “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” – only finally got their heads out of their butts and committed into a hard, bloody fight for the common good when the aggressive militarist expansion of the Nazi and Japanese regimes finally cut too tangibly, ominously close – Germany attacked Britain and Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.  Let’s hope enough of our electorate pull their heads out of their butts in time to avoid electing a narcissistic greedy socipath who is inclined to admire, rather than resist other thuggish authoritarian regimes.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      I am willing to bet a shit ton of the people bringing up the Supreme Court as an issue every presidential election were liberal lawyers.

      No doubt. And what we got in response ranged from blank stares to protests that the court was certainly not as important as whatever.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      smith

      @Melancholy Jaques: And what we got in response ranged from blank stares to protests that the court was certainly not as important as whatever.

      Especially in 2016, when the danger was clear and present, and inevitably came to pass,

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      The Federalist Society must be annihilated.  It’s a terrorist organization aimed at the Constitution of the United States.

      The Federalist Society is certainly lawless and anti-democratic.  I don’t know if that counts a s a terrorist organization or not, but I’m with you on it being burned to the ground, and the roots salted.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      @WaterGirl:

      The Federalist Society is certainly lawless and anti-democratic. I don’t know if that counts a s a terrorist organization or not, but I’m with you on it being burned to the ground, and the roots salted. 

      And all local dogs can piss on the ashes too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cmorenc

      @mrmoshpotato:

      And all local dogs can piss on the ashes too.

      How will the families of Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito one day protect their graves from the multitudes who would gladly piss on them?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Trivia Man

      “The Supreme Court has made their decision, now let us see them enforce it” may be the next step. I don’t know  how that happens without literal street battles but … maybe?

      Reply

