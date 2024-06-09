Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So Shocking When the Face-Eating Leopards Take a Chunk Out of My Face

David French, who is an anti-Trump former Republican, self-described Libertarian and Evangelical, was a member of an very “conservative” church that he had to leave for two reasons:  his anti-Trump views weren’t tolerated, and his adoption of an Ethiopian child triggered the other members’ racism.  French relates the tale in the NYT [that gift link is from Paul Campos at LGM].  Here’s what happened at the church school:

The racism was grotesque. One church member asked my wife why we couldn’t adopt from Norway rather than Ethiopia. A teacher at the school asked my son if we had purchased his sister for a “loaf of bread.” We later learned that there were coaches and teachers who used racial slurs to describe the few Black students at the school. There were terrible incidents of peer racism, including a student telling my daughter that slavery was good for Black people because it taught them how to live in America. Another told her that she couldn’t come to our house to play because “my dad said Black people are dangerous.”

The hook for the piece is that his church convention’s panel on on toxic polarization featuring French was cancelled.  You can read the whole thing, but the “I was so surprised” tone of the essay is really a “Who’s being naive, Kay” moment.  I mean, what staggering level of naivete is required to not understand the beliefs of these so-called Christian evangelicals?

French’s record is far from spotless.  To pick one glaring example, he reversed his anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans positions in, checks Wikipedia, November, 2022. This means that — until less than 2 years ago — French, like his former church congregants, believed that some fellow human beings were lesser and should be cast out of his church.  He used his Harvard Law education and platform provided by a number of big publications to justify his bigotry.  In addition, his wife is a ghostwriter for conservative assholes including Sarah and Bristol Palin, noted anti-bigotry and pro-LGBTQ advocates.

In other words, here’s a man who, until very recently, wanted a group of innocent people who showed no hate towards others to be denied the supposed grace and salvation of his precious sky fairy.  Now he’s on the receiving end of a little taste of what he so recently wanted for others, and we’re supposed to fall all over ourselves in sympathy.  Perhaps when he heads to his nearest Pride celebration and sets up a foot washing station, I’ll start showing a little more concern for his plight.  Until then, he can cash his check for his Sunday Times Op-Ed and go the fuck away.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      Yeah, too many people can’t think about being in another’s shoes.  They don’t realize how bad fellow humans can be until they’re on the receiving end.

      So, yay, progress!  But, come on man.  Use your brain…

      Thanks.

      (Also – typo – “on on” in the first line after the blockquote.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Barbara

      Did he really never hear racially biased comments before he adopted his daughter? Or did he not care because they weren’t aimed at him? I grew up around a fair number of racists and they only held back around me if I made it clear that I thought a lot less of people who held such views (and cared enough about my opinion that it made a difference). ​

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dmsilev

      Rewording the classic statement alluded to in the post title a bit: “I never thought the leopard would eat MY face sobs the man who joined the First Church of Christ, Face-eating Leopard”.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      @Barbara: The latter, and he actually says as much in the article:

      We also began to see the denomination itself with new eyes. To my shame, the racism and extremism within the denomination was invisible to us before our own ordeal. But there is a faction of explicitly authoritarian Christian nationalists in the church, and some of that Christian nationalism has disturbing racial elements underpinning it.

      Reply

