Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire — “Steve Bannon Must Finally Report to Jail”:

… Except for a certain former president*, nobody had been cut as many breaks by the “two-tiered justice system” he bleats so loudly about as Bannon had. He probably should have been locked up months ago. He was found guilty two damn years ago. He has spent this rich deposit of temporal largesse issuing threats and doing further damage to the democratic institutions of the country. (He also tried to open a Catholic intellectual “gladiator” school in Rome until the Italian government kicked him out.) He got busted while cruising on a Chinese billionaire’s yacht. He helped to scam people out of money to build a wall that was even less real than the one his patron was not building elsewhere. Thursday’s development is another little ray of sunshine, and I intend to bask in it.

It’s not the immediate reason Bannon is being sent to prison AGAIN, but it’s worth noting that the first time it was for stealing money from small donors on the Right. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 8, 2024

Per NBC News, “Trump is losing a key voice in the months before the election as Steve Bannon heads to prison”:

Just last week, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly urged Steve Bannon to take control of Donald Trump’s campaign. “We need Steve Bannon,” Kelly said during an episode of her show discussing Trump’s hush money conviction. “Get somebody who knows how to fight dirty.” This week, a judge told Bannon he’s going to jail. The development could silence someone in the final months of the presidential election who has served as an inspiration for much of the MAGA movement and been one of Trump’s most aggressive zealots — thanks in large part to his “War Room” show, which he has built to lead the grassroots of the Republican Party to the ballot box in November… But it’s not just his show. MAGA Republicans quickly bemoaned the political implications of losing Bannon as a political operative while he appeals his 2022 conviction for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. The sentence was already suspended pending appeal, but in May, a federal appeals court refused to undo the conviction.

Bannon was ordered to report to prison by July 1 and is scheduled to serve a four-month term, which would see him released days before the election. “It’s not ideal. He commands a huge audience,” said Charlie Kirk, a Trump ally and right-wing activist who founded a conservative student organization that has built strong ties with the evangelical wing of the party. But he said that Bannon’s absence from the air could “prompt a rallying cry that will turn out to be much larger than even the show,” by driving higher turnout and galvanizing the base.​​ David Bossie, a close ally of Trump’s and co-chair of the Republican National Convention, called it an effort “to silence Steve,” telling NBC News that Bannon “does a lot of crucial and strategic work behind the scenes that will have an impact on the conservative movement and the campaign.”… In 2016, Bannon fortified Breitbart News, the arch-conservative publication he helmed, into a relentlessly pro-Trump tool. After the election, he joined Trump as a senior White House aide but fell out of favor and was bounced from the administration after less than a year. His show offered him a vehicle to return to Trump’s inner circle. He championed the push to overturn the 2020 election, Trump’s baseless claims of rampant fraud and the fight against the former president’s enemies in Congress and inside the Republican Party. Bannon is not a household name for most Americans, but among the pundit and governing class — and particularly among die-hard political junkies — he is a behemoth… The program is not a one-man operation, and Bannon has co-hosts who could keep the lights on while he’s in prison, including many who remain in Trump’s inner circle. Waging the fight alongside Bannon over the years are some of Trump’s closest political aides — key players in the former president’s campaign operation, like Jason Miller and Steven Cheung, and legal defenders like Boris Epshteyn, who called the show the “beating heart of the MAGA movement.” Trump himself is a fan, watching clips from the show and sometimes longer segments, Miller said…

I’m somewhat concerned what kind of new neo-Nazi friends he’s going to make in prison. https://t.co/3xA1FdcZSR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 6, 2024

One can but hope…