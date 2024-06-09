



Thank you, commentor JeffG166:

Top pic: This rose never disappoints. I bought it under the name of Fourth of July. The elderberry in all its glory.

A rose whose name I have completely forgotten. (The iPad camera isn’t getting the color quite right.)





======

A Cicadageddon! update from our own Ozark Hillbilly:

Still figuring out this new camera. We have the 13 year brood here.





It wasn’t until yesterday that they got serious about making whoopie, and have become “vociferous”. It can be a bit deafening when temps warm up.

Bonus Billy Jean — Her Royal Highness:



***********

I had intended to spend this past week getting our “tomato garden” (20gal rootpouches filled with potting mix and tomato ladders) properly set up, but we got our coronavirus boosters and RSV vaxx last weekend, and something in that combination thoroughly kicked my flabby old arse. However, I’ve finally managed to get all the dozen expensive mail-order plants transplanted & staked out… with only one near-certain failure, so far. I ordered a Black Bear (a new, tasty variety that started producing early last year & was one of the last to give up in the fall), and the plant so labelled arrived drooping & sad. Turned out, when I finally got a look at the full label, to be a Black Beauty… latest version of the faddish navy-blue lycopene-heavy types that always taste bitter & fibrous to me, like cubic kale. So I won’t be sad if it fails to survive its move, except that I’d rather have had the space for a more attractive replacement plant, and it’s probably too late to find anything worth tending by this point.

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?