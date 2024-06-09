Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Positive Messages, Positive Negatives

J.D. Vance really wants to be Trump’s VP — nobody smart enough to fill out a ballot correctly is going to believe that Trump spoke ‘reverently’ about anything but money and/or authoritarianism:

Neither Christie, nor Mike Pence, nor Paul Ryan are honest arbiters, but they *are* plugged in to the Permanent GOP Party. If they’re suddenly denouncing Donald Trump… it doesn’t mean they’re good people, or seeing the light, but it does seem indicate that they’re no longer convinced Trump has a lock on the Presidency, or even the nomination.

      Suzanne

      BREAKING: Republicans are panicking because former VP Mike Pence, former Speaker Paul Ryan and Former Governor Chris Christie are abandoning the Trump campaign. This type of political abandonment is wholly unprecedented.

      I’m skeptical. Sorry. (I mean, I would like this to be true, but that doesn’t mean it is true.)

      I seriously doubt that Pence, Ryan, or Christie has an iota of influence in the GOP. Insert metaphor here about tits on a bull or something?

      OzarkHillbilly

      So a bunch of has been GOP pols speaking out against trump is a sign of… Just exactly what is it a sign of?

      “Look at meeeeeeeee!”

      ARoomWithAMoose

      I look forward to watching the GOP old timers try to wrest control of their national party apparatus back from the Trump organization.  They won’t get control back until the bustout is complete and the national party’s credit lines are maxed out and in default.

      smith

      @Suzanne: Yeah, I think most MAGA types would say “Paul who?” if Fox were to cover this (they won’t). And they still want to hang Mike Pence. The best we can hope for is that our betters in various corporate newsrooms start to get a little uncomfortable with signs that the old Republican establishment is no longer all in for the Felon.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yeah, exactly. It’s an attempt at brand positioning. They’re trying to carve out a space for themselves. But if the larger GOP isn’t ready to hear it — and I have no reason to think that they are — they’re going to blow up whatever shreds of credibility and influence they may have had.

      Which…. cool. #pleaseproceed and all that.

      The GOP evinces no signs of knowing how to quit TFFG at this point.

      MomSense

      Well we had a big success yesterday.  After all the recliner leads came up empty, I had to go back to the cottage to get a few things I didn’t have room for and a twin adjustable bed came up on Facebook marketplace at a great price.  It was 10 minutes from the cottage and the couple was so nice.  She had been a nurse in the school system my kids went to and we knew a lot of the same people.
      Anyway the bed was in mint condition and we already had the mattress. Remote works easily and we had a good night!
      Set up the living room with an area rug and lamps etc and it is really pleasant.

      My sister and niece and nephew stopped by before the local little league championship game.  My great nephew’s team won!!  The ball field is a small replica of Fenway Park called Little Fenway which is super cool. My little great nephew was so excited about the green monster!

      Ksmiami

      I’m on an extended trip stateside and internationally… hotels are full, restaurants are full, people are happy and spending. Biden did this. He deserves re-election. End of story.

      RaflW

      @Suzanne: The point isn’t to convince MAGAts. Pence, Christie and Ryan signal “moderate” to our media scumlords (I know, barf n bullshit, but the Beltway has it’s tropes, and will not let ’em go!).

      And even more, these three signal moderate to a significant chunk of former Republican independents. 3% of Trump’s voters peel off and pick Mickey Mouse as a write in, stay home, or g-d love us, pick Biden, and TFG could end up with 200 EVs.

      Suzanne

      @smith: Agree. Tom Nichols sucks about a lot of things, but he is a keen observer of the MAGA types. He said on Xhitter:

      I think a lot of people have a hard time internalizing the reality that the worse Trump is, the more his base enjoys the idea of returning him to power purely to scratch some resentful itch that they themselves can’t really even define

       
      This is really all it is. It’s just that the GOP kinda figured out that there aren’t enough rich people for them to win anything without Trump’s psychos.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I look at public statements from people like Christie as a development of Driftglass’ ‘Republican Detachment Disorder’.  When originally outlined it was (paraphrased somewhat):

      This whole “I never had anything to do with this madness during my career as a major candidate in the modern GOP” is cognitive dissonance we typically only see among right wingers who’ve spent their lives voting against their economic interests. They’d have you believe that the whole Trump Phenomenon suddenly appeared one day like a mushroom cloud over the offices of the RNC. People like Christie helped create this and enabled it and he’s now simply embarrassed that Trump is the id of the modern GOP is with a pack of like-minded people in Congress.

      What we’re seeing now are GQP pols like Christie are busily ejecting clouds of ink to obscure the fact that they’re stripping off and burning their lab coats, notebooks and mad scientist goggles, fervently hoping we don’t notice that their decades long careers in mainstreaming the worst impulses of the GOP base helped create this shambling monster now ravaging their castles with the pitchfork and torch-wielding villagers at the monster’s side.

      Back in 2015-16 when that was first outlined, it was more of “Trump is simply saying all the inside words outside” and how that tosses 2 generations of Lee Atwater Dog Whistle Politics.

      Now it’s simply “he’s a loser and how do we get the electoral anchor unwrapped from around our necks.”

      Heaven help me for for quoting James Carville after all these years but he’s worth quoting in response to the latest messaging from the RNC via clowns like Christie:

      As I’ve always said, when you’re opponent is drowning throw the SOB an anvil.

      Tony Jay

      Just found out that Lady Jay has spent 46 years on this Earth thinking REO Speedwagon were called Oreo Speedwagon.

      “Like the biscuit!”

      In her defence, she’s got a broken toe and is on drugs.

      So. How is everyone?

      RaflW

      @Ksmiami: Minneapolis St Paul Int’l was down to 4 to 6 transatlantic flights a day well after Covid restrictions were lifted. It was 90% Delta & partners, and 10% Icelandair (summer only).

      We now have Delta, Air France, KLM, Icelandair, Condor, Aer Lingus and Lufthansa jumping the pond. On a busy day, there’s 10+ nightly departures for Europe.

      A little of that is inbound, sure, but Americans are feeling good if they’re spending for European vacation trips.

      Campionrules

      A bunch of theocratic, fascist punks met their well earned demise yesterday – so the weekend is off to a good start. One hope it continues that way

      Suzanne

      @RaflW:

      And even more, these three signal moderate to a significant chunk of former Republican independents. 

      Sure. But, like….. that doesn’t mean the institutional GOP gives a shit. They’re all in on the felon.

      Pence, Ryan, Christie, etc…. they’re all in the wilderness. And, I mean, great. Love peeling off a layer or two. But I believe in revealed preferences, and right now, I don’t see any evidence that there’s a revealed preference in the GOP for anything other than Trump, and Trump is just an avatar for mediocre white men’s resentment at declining life prospects.

      MomSense

      @Suzanne:

      We need to think of them like we are dealing with a cult of millions of narcissists.  They absolutely love it when we get angry.  Our anger is fuel for them.
      They are literally not worth our time, energy or thought and they won’t like hearing that.

      TS

      @Suzanne:

      mediocre white men’s resentment at declining life prospects.

      Apart from white privilege, that mediocre white men had good life prospects in the 1950 60s was because of hard fighting by unions. When they decided to give up unions they  invited their bosses to treat them as they would, could and wished to.

      smith

      @Suzanne: What mediocre men fear most is being laughed at, so that’s what we should continue to do — point and laugh. They think we’re smug and condescending. Well, yes we are, for good reason.

      TBone

      Medication abortion had a win in NC.  Very interesting details.  Hope the Supremacists Court doesn’t tear this down along with our admin. state agency regulatory authority.

      Under the ruling by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles any health care provider — not just physicians — and pharmacists who are certified can prescribe abortion pills, patients can take mifepristone at home and they no longer have to make three-in person visits to a doctor.

      The rest of the article is very informative:

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/06/federal-judge-strikes-down-north-carolina

      zhena gogolia

      @Tony Jay: That is so cute!

      I relayed a witticism from Frasier to my husband the other day. “I went to bed with the prom queen and woke up with Carrie!” He looked at me blankly. Cue me trying to summarize the plot of Carrie in less than 5 minutes.

      Kay

      Julia Louis-Dreyfus with a truly bold take:

      “My feeling about all of it is that political correctness, insofar as it equates to tolerance, is obviously fantastic,” she said. “And of course I reserve the right to boo anyone who says anything that offends me, while also respecting their right to free speech, right?” As far as what is holding back creativity, she sees the issue stemming from those who hold the power and money to greenlight what is being made. “But the bigger problem — and I think the true threat to art and the creation of art — is the consolidation of money and power,” she said.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I disagree with a lot of people here.  Major – even formerly major – GOP figures saying the current Republican nominee for President is unfit?  This is nuts.  I don’t care why they’re doing it.  Tribalism, total war, the brand loyalty to not sinking the ship they’ve devoted their lives to, says that once he’s got the nomination the candidate must be supported as if he’s God.  This is a shift.  Like cockroaches, if these filth-covered, hairy shit-eaters are saying it, there is a whole crowd hiding in the walls thinking it.  Yes, this makes a difference.  How much I don’t know, but a 1% loss of voters for the GOP radically shifts the electoral math.

