The Biden campaign has released this powerful ad highlighting President Biden's consistent support for the Affordable Care Act. Donald Trump has promised to take away your healthcare.
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 8, 2024
The uninsured rates for Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans have all fallen, often by around half.
We're getting Americans covered under President Biden's leadership — just look at the numbers
— Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) June 9, 2024
No one’s political survival is more important than our children's survival.
No one's political survival is more important than our children's survival.

Survivors and advocates turning pain into purpose demand an assault weapons ban. #WearOrange today and Vote Blue to defeat Republicans standing in the way of commonsense solutions to gun violence.
— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) June 8, 2024
Our troops deserve our respect and support—both on and off the battlefield.
Trump doesn’t understand sacrifice. He thinks duty is a joke. And he is unfit to lead.
Watch our new ad.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2024
J.D. Vance really wants to be Trump’s VP — nobody smart enough to fill out a ballot correctly is going to believe that Trump spoke ‘reverently’ about anything but money and/or authoritarianism:
Its not a smear if he used Trump's own words. https://t.co/lGlaHrzORc
— Ragnarok Lobster ?? (@eclecticbrotha) June 9, 2024
??Chris Christie with BRUTAL truths on Trump:
"He's a failed leader. We gave him a Republican House, a Republican Senate, and he failed… He doesn't care about the American people, Bill. He's putting himself first."
— Really American ???? (@ReallyAmerican1) April 5, 2024
Neither Christie, nor Mike Pence, nor Paul Ryan are honest arbiters, but they *are* plugged in to the Permanent GOP Party. If they’re suddenly denouncing Donald Trump… it doesn’t mean they’re good people, or seeing the light, but it does seem indicate that they’re no longer convinced Trump has a lock on the Presidency, or even the nomination.
Republicans are panicking because former VP Mike Pence, former Speaker Paul Ryan and Former Governor Chris Christie are abandoning the Trump campaign. This type of political abandonment is wholly unprecedented.
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 8, 2024
Bad day for Trump https://t.co/yjCHRRZU5l
— Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???????????? (@AdamKinzinger) June 8, 2024
Thank you to Republican Paul Ryan for putting country over party.
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 8, 2024
New polling shows Donald Trump losing to President Biden. Perhaps this is because he's a convicted felon. Perhaps it's because high ranking Republicans like Mike Pence and Paul Ryan are refusing to support Trump. Either way, President Biden is winning.
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 9, 2024
