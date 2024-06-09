BREAKING: The Biden campaign has released this powerful ad highlighting President Biden’s consistent support for the Affordable Care Act. Donald Trump has promised to take away your healthcare. Retweet to make sure all Americans see this. pic.twitter.com/Bc9zQG8v7Y — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 8, 2024

The uninsured rates for Black Americans, Asian Americans, Latinos, and Native Americans have all fallen, often by around half. We're getting Americans covered under President Biden's leadership — just look at the numbers 👇 https://t.co/XdoV43j1fw — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) June 9, 2024

No one’s political survival is more important than our children's survival. Survivors and advocates turning pain into purpose demand an assault weapons ban. #WearOrange today and Vote Blue to defeat Republicans standing in the way of commonsense solutions to gun violence. -NP pic.twitter.com/Nw6phZNQkt — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) June 8, 2024

Our troops deserve our respect and support—both on and off the battlefield. Trump doesn’t understand sacrifice. He thinks duty is a joke. And he is unfit to lead. Watch our new ad. pic.twitter.com/9dx60cckrJ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2024



J.D. Vance really wants to be Trump’s VP — nobody smart enough to fill out a ballot correctly is going to believe that Trump spoke ‘reverently’ about anything but money and/or authoritarianism:

Its not a smear if he used Trump's own words. https://t.co/lGlaHrzORc — Ragnarok Lobster ?? (@eclecticbrotha) June 9, 2024

??Chris Christie with BRUTAL truths on Trump: "He's a failed leader. We gave him a Republican House, a Republican Senate, and he failed… He doesn't care about the American people, Bill. He's putting himself first." pic.twitter.com/dPN1fZgte1 — Really American ???? (@ReallyAmerican1) April 5, 2024

Neither Christie, nor Mike Pence, nor Paul Ryan are honest arbiters, but they *are* plugged in to the Permanent GOP Party. If they’re suddenly denouncing Donald Trump… it doesn’t mean they’re good people, or seeing the light, but it does seem indicate that they’re no longer convinced Trump has a lock on the Presidency, or even the nomination.

BREAKING: Republicans are panicking because former VP Mike Pence, former Speaker Paul Ryan and Former Governor Chris Christie are abandoning the Trump campaign. This type of political abandonment is wholly unprecedented. — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 8, 2024

Bad day for Trump https://t.co/yjCHRRZU5l — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???????????? (@AdamKinzinger) June 8, 2024

Thank you to Republican Paul Ryan for putting country over party. https://t.co/y3IE4rpC5W — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 8, 2024