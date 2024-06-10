Trump RFK Jr.

Framing innocent men of color pic.twitter.com/hX3bAX2GxU — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) June 6, 2024

A quick round-up of recent stories. From what I’m seeing, any hardcore Trumpist who’s afraid the God-Emperor might actually decompensate past the point of electability before November should be glad to vote RFK Jr instead:

Remember Trump’s Central Park Five ad? In 2016, RFK Jr. wrongfully accused two innocent men of color of a crime they didn’t commit. RFK Jr. and Donald Trump will always put themselves first, even at the expense of innocent people. Every single time.https://t.co/ih9MwT7fzE — RFK Jr. Facts (@realRFKJr) June 6, 2024

Very fine people!

@RobertKennedyJr

Oh yeah. In fact how about we erect statues to Lee Harvey Oswald, James Earl Ray and Sirhan Sirhan.

History is history.

You have lost ur mind. RFK Jr. had a ‘visceral’ reaction to tear-downs of Confederate statues https://t.co/V2EmYWDsM3 — Pam Taylor (@Tnboro19) May 28, 2024



Chatting with Tim Pool is a red flag in any case, but:

… Speaking to podcast host Tim Pool in a “Timcast IRL” episode Friday, Kennedy — who is mounting a long-shot bid for the White House — said he doesn’t think “it’s a good, healthy thing for any culture to erase history,” when asked for his thoughts on the removal of Confederate monuments around the country. “I have a visceral reaction against, against the attacks on those statues,” he said. “There were heroes in the Confederacy who didn’t have slaves and, you know, I just, I just have a visceral reaction against destroying history. I don’t like it. I think we should celebrate who we are.” He added: “We should celebrate the good qualities of everybody. … If we want to find people who were completely virtuous on every issue throughout history, we would erase all of history.”… “Values change throughout history, and we need to be able to be sophisticated enough to live with, you know, our ancestors who didn’t agree with us on everything and who did things that are now regarded as immoral or wrong,” he said. “Maybe they had other qualities that we wanted to celebrate, and clearly Robert E. Lee had extraordinary qualities of leadership.”…

Take it from someone who knows the breed: Mike Barnicle is an old-fashioned Irish mucker, a guy whose greatest joy lies in F*cking Around even with full awareness that he will Find Out. If Barnicle thinks RFK Jr is too damaged, well… Can’t say we didn’t warn ya!

Mike Barnicle: I've known RFK Jr. "nearly all of his life," "He's running in this race for himself… He's a very damaged individual." pic.twitter.com/pySiC38rQF — RFK Jr. Facts (@realRFKJr) June 6, 2024





Screwing over small (political) contractors…

AMID VOTER DISENCHANTMENT with a Trump-Biden rematch, third-party activist Joseph Wendt believed 2024 could transform American politics. And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be the candidate to do it… So Wendt started the process of reconstituting the long-defunct Natural Law Party of the United States with the Federal Election Commission and he resurrected its Florida branch. He planned to hold a convention and nominate Kennedy for president so that RFK could appear on the Florida ballot as the Natural Law Party candidate. Kennedy’s campaign loved the idea. And the two sides started talking money. Wendt signed a $10,000-a-month consulting contract with Kennedy’s campaign on February 24. “I was over the moon,” Wendt said. “We could get him on the ballot. It might have an impact. But it turned into a nightmare.” Bureaucratic delays and mistakes turned into mistrust. A bitter rift grew. Wendt was ultimately paid nothing. And he lost control of the Natural Law Party of the United States, which was taken over by Kennedy allies… Both sides deny wrongdoing. But a close look at the record of the dispute provides a window into the obstacles third-party candidates face and shines a light on the Kennedy campaign’s aggressive efforts to get on the ballot. RFK’s campaign has tapped a constellation of third-party groups in various states, all of which have different rules. Why? Because states generally provide presidential candidates ballot access if they’re nominated by a verified political party, regardless of its size. Otherwise, campaigns usually have to rely on paid petition-gatherers, which, according to experts familiar with the process, can cost as much as $1.7 million in a state like Florida…

Breaking! The NYTimes tentativly decides to withdraw the hems of its soiled credibility from this particular grifter’s clutches…

Kennedy’s Campaign Is Accused of Lying About His New York Residency – The New York Times https://t.co/aicASXEqoG — Jeffrey Levin 🇺🇦 (@jilevin) June 7, 2024

Kennedy says he has secured ballot access in enough states to win. That's not yet true https://t.co/lwTtvHGFKL — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2024

After all, Grifter knows grifter!