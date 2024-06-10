Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Have Not Been Ignoring You

26 Comments

This post is in: 

Hello all- just thought I would pop in and say howdy and that I am not ignoring you. Had a whopper of a sinus issues for a while, and then this was my view for the last two days:

I Have Not Been Ignoring You

I had several unrelated thoughts, one of which is we have not had a random Artists in Our Midst post in a long while. I think I might do one in a day or two- nothing official or planned, just a thread. The reason I thought about this was because I got a package from commenter Satby, whose soap and lotion I use almost exclusively, and this time she shipped some bulbs that she had dug up and while we were talking about my order, asked if I wanted some. Of course I said yes, so I am going to be planting those some time today.

That got me to thinking- how cool would it be if I had a whole section of my yard just dedicated to bulbs and the like from readers? At any rate, if you are digging up some bulbs and don’t want them, reach out to me and I will paypal you to ship them, and then maybe next year we could have a nice little flower display of everyone’s contribution. Or not.

I have to get back to work but I will shout at y’all tonight. There’s a lot going on.

    26Comments

    3. 3.

      Spanky

      Oh, and John-bot, if you spend all day on a lawn tractor and then complain about your sinuses, you’re not going to get a lot of sympathy. Go get some drugs, maaaaan.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Riding mower, sinus issue. Riding mower, sinus issue. Nope, no idea what it could be.

      Happy to see the other football evidently being played in West By Gawd Virginie. Fine game, those kids are gonna be in amazing shape once they’re playing 90.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      Masks help me with grass allergy issues. I don’t even need the N95s. Just the light weight light blue ones.

      My siberian iris needs thinning. It’s the little low maintenace purple iris. I have done nothing for it for twenty five years, and every spring they all bloom dependably.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      3Sice

      Zero turn. I see alot of hearing protection among the weekend yard warriors, but only the professionals seem to use kerchiefs.

      Covid masks also work a wonder for smoke inhalation when grilling.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ohio Mom

      My day lilies will need thinning out. They should be blooming at the moment but the goddamn neighborhood deer ate all the buds.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Uncle Cholmondeley

      Wait.  Is Satby still selling soaps and lotions?  The Etsy storefront is “taking a short break” and I was told the Farmer’s Market stall was closing down this spring.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Butch

      We have a pretty big bulb garden.  The problem is that they’re spectacular for a couple of weeks and then nothing….

      Reply
    22. 22.

      RaflW

      @JC “There’s a lot going on.”

      I’ll say. Not least is, via Rolling Stone, that Sam Alito got caught on an open mic (the reporter used her real name and no skulduggery other than using the hidden recorder), letting his right wing non-neutrality fly — like a flag, perhaps?!

      “I don’t know. I mean, there can be a way of working — a way of living together peacefully, but it’s difficult, you know, because there are differences on fundamental things that really can’t be compromised. They really can’t be compromised. So it’s not like you are going to split the difference,” Alito said.

      Yeah, his way of living together (italics above are RS’s) is with liberals capitulating and tolerating being a disempowered 2nd class citizenry.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      eclare

      I had my yard mowed this Saturday, it looks great.  I use a guy who lives down the street who is much cheaper than the guy before.  Plus I like keeping business in my neighborhood.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      Your yard got a lot bigger all of a sudden.  You must have gotten rid of the willow :)

      How’d you wind up being groundskeeper for the local futbol pitch?

      I have no bulbs in my container garden.  I do have strawberries, but they take over anyplace they’re planted because they propagate like crazy. Even across pots.  It’s uncanny.  I had a big die-off over the last year, though (I suspect, through overcrowding as the pots got too full), and am now down to just six.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      smith

      @RaflW: Nothing we didn’t already know about Alito. You’d hope that being caught with his pants down, as he was with the flags, that he’d try harder to at least appear impartial, but his kind of asshole usually doubles down. So it will be with this story, and with Thomas and his little bribery habit as well.

      Reply

