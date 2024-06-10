Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Like the Policy but not the Framing (What Else Is New?)

I haven’t seen the clip of where Biden talked about this publicly, so I can’t quite tell whether it’s the campaign that is framing this as a move to win over Latinos in key states, or whether it’s the media that’s framing it that way.  Seems crazy for Biden to present it this way, unless the horserace narrative is the only way to get the media to cover something?

It’s like when campaigns say “Person X is doing this thing (Y) in order to look strong.” WTF?  You don’t look strong by saying that out loud – the point is to let the audience conclude that you look strong when you do that thing.

In any case, I think this will be a great move.  It adds stability for over 750,000 families, and I’m sure it will be good for the economy.

Biden nears huge next move on immigration as he tries to win over Latinos in key states (CNN)

Looking to shore up Latino votes in Nevada and Arizona for his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is on the verge of soon following up last week’s executive action aimed at curbing border crossings with another move focused on providing legal status for long-term undocumented immigrants who are married to American citizens.

Though final details have not been decided, officials are reviewing an existing legal authority known as “parole in place” that would shield select undocumented immigrants from deportation and allow them to work legally in the country as they seek citizenship. The orders have not yet been presented to Biden himself for review.

Polling reviewed by top aides in the White House and the president’s reelection headquarters are helping seal the deal.

For Biden in Arizona, “Everything is on the margins, right?” said Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. “My sense is it should help.”

Estimates put the number of people who could be directly affected at 750,000 to 800,000, with a reverberating effect among spouses, children, extended family and friends — and predominantly Latinos. That’s millions of potential votes in just Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia. Those are all battleground states, all home to many Latinos and all looking likely to be decided in November by slivers of the electorate.

“We have lost the narrative on the border, and so we need to start winning it back,” said one person involved in the discussions of why Biden started with the executive action tightening asylum rules last week.

But “Latino voters in particular are extremely enthusiastic about seeing something done to help people they know. It is either a direct relative or friend, someone they work with,” that person argued. “It is such a powerful signal to these communities that you care about them, and you understand what’s happening there.”

This could amount to the federal government’s biggest relief program since the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. That program, which allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children to live and work in the country, was announced mid-June of Obama’s own reelection year in 2012.

Several veterans of Obama’s reelection point to that moment as a key turning point for his bid for a second term. Biden, then the vice president, was engaged in many of those discussions.

Open thread.

  • artem1s
  • Baud
  • Belafon
  • eldorado
  • Eolirin
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • Gwangung
  • Miss Bianca
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • TBone
  • WaterGirl

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      schrodingers_cat

      The only demograhic that the Democratic messaging doesn’t work on is white people. I don’t think the problem is the messaging.

      OT:

      Coalition Drama from India. Now that Modi and his cabinet has been sworn. There are 2 hurdles it must cross.

      Floor test
      Election of the Speaker of the House

      One of the alliance partners of the BJP, TDP (Telugu Desam Party) wants the Speaker’s post. The opposition INDIA alliance says that they will back TDP’s candidate for Speaker. I have my samosas and popcorn ready. And gin with bhakt tears to wash it off.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TBone

      Digby’s take:

      https://digbysblog.net/2024/06/09/immigration-policy-in-an-election-year/

      You have to get to the end to see

      This sounds like a good policy and also smart electorally. I’m not sure if it will make up for the rather draconian new rules on asylum but it’s good on its own terms.

      The fact is that with full employment the U.S. needs immigrant labor more than ever. People who are freaking out over it are being very short-sighted. But what else is new?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      eldorado

      My very vibe based opinion is that Biden has never cared about border issues as any sort of core value, and that his positions on it are entirely transactional. Before the debacle in the Gaza, this was easily his worst political instinct

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Belafon

      @eldorado: I live in Texas and I don’t really care about the border issues, especially in the “great replacement” idea. Don’t get me wrong, I think there are plenty of my fellow whites I would like to replace, but I didn’t really get worked up over the border other than Abbott making a mess of it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geminid

      When it comes to immigration policy, I tend to follow what Rep. Ruben Gallego says. He’s a smart politician in a border state, and is himself the son of an immigrant. Gallego is also trying hard to win a Senate seat so he’s very focused the political as well as humanitarian aspects of the problem.

      The border controbersy is probably the Republicans’ best line of attack this year. Sure, they’re demagoguing it, but Democrats cannot ignore the political problem.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @eldorado: Really?  I think Biden cares very deeply about Dreamers, for instance.  That’s border related.

      I think Biden cares very deeply about not ripping families apart.  That’s border related.

      What vibes do you get that make you think Biden doesn’t really care about border issues?

      Even if this is transactional?  I don’t think Biden is so dumb that he would announce “I am only doing this to get votes.  Vote for me!”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I don’t know what his campaign is doing, but I very much doubt Biden framed it this way.  Do we know how many of the beneficiaries are Latinos anyway?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Eolirin

      @eldorado: This is one area where the Republican position is the majority position of the country as a whole. Even the Latino and Hispanic communities aren’t all that pro-asylum seeker

      Which is to say, if Biden did have border issues as a core value, in the way most of of here would want that value to look like, it would probably hurt his re-election chances.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      artem1s

      whether it’s the campaign that is framing this as a move to win over Latinos in key states, or whether it’s the media that’s framing it that way

      Silly, haven’t you learned by now? If Dems are doing anything that will help those people, it’s ALWAYS a political move. It can’t possibly be a result of crafting legislation that will benefit everyone and not just rich White people. GOP has been screaming for years that the only reason AA voters support Dems is because we/they ‘bribe’ them with legislation handouts. They truly can’t understand why minorities won’t vote for shit like trickle down and voter suppression and other policies that are popular with the Tire and Anthrax party. Only job creators Rich White people are allowed to vote in their best interests. Anyone else voting for legislators that actually will help them is just looking for a free ride.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      Media always spins Dem policy that way. Either a cynical play for votes or caving to special interest groups in the left. In fairness, unlike other spins, this one isn’t always false. But I think the net effect of the spin is to play down positive change.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

       

       

      𝓝𝓲𝓴𝓴𝓲 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓷𝓮𝓼 (@NikkiBarnesFL) posted at 11:01 PM on Sun, Jun 09, 2024:

      I’m voting for @JoeBiden in November because there are Black people I have spoken with who don’t want over policing in their community, who don’t want books that teach Black history BANNED from their children’s schools, who don’t want public education funds stripped from their children’s schools for voucher scams and they understand that when Biden cuts the check there needs to be state & local Democrats in place to distribute the funds appropriately.

      You can organize or CRY and there’s too many of y’all crying on this app. You voting or playing politics in November?
      (https://x.com/NikkiBarnesFL/status/1800015488786837546?t=a6eX6dB1w2BbNqdDzLzMEQ&s=03)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I think Ruben Gallego knows the issue as well or better than Beto O’Rourke, and is probably more current and focused on the problem. At least, he talks about it a lot. O”Rouke seems to have stepped back from politics.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      TBone

      Open thread dept. of ‘Lest we Forget’

      When snippets of the Declaration of Independence were tweeted by NPR in 2017, the RWNJs thought NPR was attacking Dotard because they’ve never read our Declaration.  Similar to reaction to President Biden’s D Day speech.

      It was an early reminder, just six months into Donald Trump’s term, that many of his followers, when confronted with core American principles, would simply assume they were anti-Trump criticisms.

      Current video of their confusion at link includes:

      Perhaps this clip from the chair of the Nevada Republican Party is poor phrasing. Perhaps it is a Freudian slip. But call a political rally worship?

      https://digbysblog.net/2024/06/10/giving-away-the-game-2/

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      I also don’t get the emphasis our side always places on what’s in a politician’s heart. I’m not saying it’s irrelevant, but the most important thing is the action.

      Didn’t we use to mock the idea “being right for the wrong reason”?

      ETA: or was it “wrong for the right reason”?

      Too much crazy to keep track of.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      eldorado

      @WaterGirl:

      It’s pretty clear that Biden’s positions and willingness to use political capital on foreign policy (Afghanistan/Ukraine/Isreal) indicate he cares strongly about those issues

      Border issues are places he looks to be willing to cut bad deals just for optics

      Reply

