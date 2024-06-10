Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: The Probationer

My client was in some kind of denial. The charges were serious; the evidence was strong. But he was certainhe would be acquitted, and that negative vibes would hurt his chances. He had a sort of manic “The Secret” energy that made me worry what he might do if disappointed.

As the jury came out to read their verdict, the deputies started backing away from him. Sharing the same thought, I took off my glasses so they wouldn’t break if I got punched in the face. I wondered what might happen if the client’s shock belt went off while he was on top of me.

Guilty on all counts. No punch in the face. About as good an outcome as I could have hoped for.

But now I was in a position intimately familiar to Donald Trump’s attorneys: How do you prepare a client for felony sentencing when he can’t admit guilt or express remorse?…

… [O]ne way to snatch incarceration from the jaws of freedom is to let the client speak his mind. In my case, it fell to me to prep the client I described above for sentencing. We went over the sort of things that defendants ought to say at sentencing a few dozen times. Don’t admit guilt, but express sympathy for the victim and his family. I made many visits to the jail. And yet, when he testified, he insisted loudly that he had done nothing wrong, that the victim had it coming and that even a blind person could tell he was innocent…

In my case, when the client finished talking, the judge, a lenient sentencer, gave him life without parole. Plus some extra years. I begged him to reconsider — surely life without parole was long enough without stacking on extra years! He replied, softly and calmly, “Better safe than sorry.”…

Per the Washington Post:

Trump’s attorneys are expected to file a presentencing brief by Thursday. The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case, has until June 27 to file its recommendation. A probation officer’s report is generally not a public document but aspects of it could become public in court.

Legal groups and public defenders complained that the fact that his lawyer was allowed to attend the meeting and that he was allowed to meet virtually with the probation office amounted to special treatment.

In a statement, a group of public defender groups including the Legal Aid Society and the Bronx Defenders said that the exceptions made for Trump “are not typically afforded to low-income defendants.”

“All people convicted of crimes should be allowed counsel in their probation interview, not just billionaires,” the groups said in the statement. “This is just another example of our two-tiered system of justice. Presentencing interviews with probation officers influence sentencing, and public defenders are deprived of joining their clients for these meetings. The option of joining these interviews virtually is typically not extended to the people we represent either.”

A spokeswoman for the city, Ivette Dávila-Richards, said virtual interviews have been available to defendants, starting during the pandemic…

Glass *partially* full, per Harry Litman at the Atlantic“Once A Convict”...

The divide between convicted criminals and the rest of society is sharp, real, and typically enduring. Donald Trump now finds himself on the wrong side of that divide. If he doesn’t win in November (and even, to an extent, if he does), he likely will remain on that barren side of American life, subject to government oversight that normal citizens don’t have to endure, for the rest of his life.

In the federal system, a person is not technically a felon or a convict until sentencing. But Trump was convicted in New York, and that state imposes this designation at the time of the jury verdict. That already entails privations. The New York City Police Department is seeking to revoke his license to carry a concealed weapon. Thirty-seven countries—including Canada and the United Kingdom—have laws prohibiting felons from entering (though they can, of course, make exceptions)…

Probation is onerous and its restrictions are determined somewhat arbitrarily, often by probation officers whose recommendations the court tends to accept. It can entail all kinds of potential restrictions and government intrusions, starting with mandatory regular visits to the probation officer. One hundred or more hours of community service is a not-uncommon term of probation. And a long list of standard restrictions applies, including limits on travel, unannounced searches, and drug testing at the probation officer’s discretion. If Trump committed any additional crimes (not ones currently pending), he could be jailed in New York immediately…

Once he becomes a probationer, Trump, who all his life has acted as if the rules don’t apply to him, would exist in a “pretty please” world, subject to the ultimate discretion of a judge whom he has trashed ceaselessly and in vile terms…

Trump and his supporters look at the convictions as freakish and partisan, and suppose that they can be undone, perhaps by the Supreme Court, which both Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson are asking to step in. But the supposition is fanciful. The convictions are indelible, and their consequences will be enduring. The odds of Trump’s walking away and again being a fully free man are remote.

    30 Comments

    1. 1.

      TBone

      Reminder: he’s not officially on probation until after sentencing, which may or may not involve probation – the only reason we’re talking about probation now is because that is the technical title of the official who conducts the presentence interview.

      Probation is a sentence imposed by the court as an alternative to jail. As part of a probation sentence, an offender is released. In return for the offender’s release, the offender agrees to abide by certain rules and follow specific guidlines.  Dotard will fail.

      I’m rooting for prison over probation, obvs.  But even if he receives a probationary sentence, jailing Dotard is still a probability.  Because he’ll be unable to abide by the law.

      Dude cannot abide.

    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      How do you prepare a client for felony sentencing when he can’t admit guilt or express remorse?

       

      In this case, I’d say, “Do and say whatever you want, asshole. Once you’re sentenced, I’m done with you for all time.”

    3. 3.

      Martin

      @TBone: My understanding is that many of the limitations placed on people on probation are applied to people ROR waiting on sentencing. So they are burdened in many of the same ways as someone on probation, while not actually being on probation.

      I still don’t see a scenario where he isn’t given a prison sentence. This remains the most serious case in terms of consequence of someone breaking this set of laws, and Trump is as defiant and dismissive of the case as any one ever has been. He’s the poster child for maximum sentence apart from being a first time offender.

    4. 4.

      StringOnAStick

      I feel for all the ordinary citizens that have done their duty (the jury members) or their jobs (the probation officers, judges, law clerks, etc.) with regard to this utter stain upon the American Experiment, the (likely rigged) election of the sociopath to POTUS.  The risks to them from the mango menace ‘s cult followers is real.

    5. 5.

      Timill

      @TBone: In some ways I prefer probation, because then he’ll violate the conditions and have to be sentenced anew for them, and the MAGAts might be more accepting of it. [no, I don’t think so, but there’s no rule against hope.]

      Unfortunately, “not to travel more than ten miles from the Temple of Tash in Tashbaan” is unlikely to be one of those conditions.

    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      I once had to do like 20 hours of community service (Don’t ask. I was young and it was something pretty stupid.  Okay fine, my friends and I trespassed at night onto a historic military fort that was a National Monument or something.  We didn’t do any damage, just hung out and drank a couple beers).

      We had to cut grass in local parks.  No jumpsuits or anything.  I actually sorta enjoyed it.

       

      I cannot in my wildest imagination see trump pushing a fucking lawnmower or picking up trash along a highway.  He simply couldn’t do it, physically or psychologically.  What happens then?

    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      @SpaceUnit: There are all kinds of tasks that can be assigned as community service.  With this prick you know that no matter how innocuous a task he’s given, he’s going to whine like a sugar-crashing 3 year old and declare any such thing an affront to his status as a heavily made up demigod.

    10. 10.

      StringOnAStick

      Off topic: I crushed the tip of a finger between two heavy pieces of flagstone last tuesday, breaking all the edges off the bone.  Fortunately I missed the joint and it will heal and the bony bits reattach, but it freaking hurts and it’s my dominant hand so all life activities are extremely difficult.  My hand is a Technicolor wonder as the bruising migrates.  This is my last flagstone project, period.  Too risky.

    13. 13.

      Ruckus

      @StringOnAStick:

      He is the premier complainer of all time. He started at this when he got $400 million when his dad died. Notice I didn’t say he inherited it, I believe his siblings got far less if anything, and it wasn’t all left to him, as I remember and understood the story. And he’s been a dick ever since. Not that he might not have been prior. And I believe that he won the republican vote because seemingly the right decided that money is the ultimate determiner of life and status and voted for a guy who turned out to be the worst president of my lifetime – and I’m an old. And he’s proving that he’s not just the worst president, he’s carried that over to civilian life, on a daily basis. I hope he gets some lockup time, even a minimal amount. I wonder if he looks better or worse without a quart of fake tan every day?

    14. 14.

      Ruckus

      @Melancholy Jaques:

      Same here. I’ve never done in a finger bone but I worked for decades in a machine shop and have scars to prove it. Including a bad back from once being stronger and stupider than I thought I was. At least I learned something to never to do again…..

    15. 15.

      frosty

      @StringOnAStick: … it’s my dominant hand so all life activities are extremely difficult.

      I broke my right wrist in college and had to relearn everything left-handed, including writing answers to essay questions during finals week. Other “life activities” (IYKWIMAITYD) weren’t as difficult but were definitely weird.

    16. 16.

      Jackie

      @Timill:

       In some ways I prefer probation, because then he’ll violate the conditions and have to be sentenced anew for them,

      You’re very optimistic. Say TCFG gets sentenced anew… how many years of successful postponements and delays will he gain before IF he’s tried again? A LOT depends on who’s the NYSD DA at that time.

    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      Instead of a monitor anklet, can he be required to wear an electroshock collar? Think of how much money could be raised by auctioning off actuations.

    18. 18.

      frosty

      Once he becomes a probationer, Trump, who all his life has acted as if the rules don’t apply to him, would exist in a “pretty please” world, subject to the ultimate discretion of a judge whom he has trashed ceaselessly and in vile terms…

      His life is going to be turned upside down and he has no idea what’s coming for him and no ability to manage it. I am going to watch as it happens and I am going to enjoy it.

    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @Timill:

      @Jackie:

      If I’m not mistaken if he violates probation he goes into lockup, not another trial. There are a lot of conditions for probation and his 34 felony counts may have some degree of control over some slammer time being given. Can he appeal? I believe so but I really have zero knowledge but I sort of really doubt it. He had a trial, he had lawyers, and we’ll find out on July 11 where it goes from here. Sometimes the law wins.

    21. 21.

      Redshift

      @SpaceUnit:

      Exactly. It would just kill him, however easy and trivial the task.

      Of course, because the unbearable thing isn’t the task, it’s that he has to file orders and isn’t dominant, which he needs to be in every situation.

    22. 22.

      dmsilev

      @Ruckus:

      Can he appeal? I believe so but I really have zero knowledge but I sort of really doubt it.

      My not-a-lawyer understanding is that when the judge passes sentence a month from now, he has the option of suspending it pending appeal or imposing it immediately, and that while fines might be imposed immediately, prison time would almost definitely be suspended until all appeals are over.

    23. 23.

      Redshift

      The odds of Trump’s walking away and again being a fully free man are remote.

      Hence why his minions are now openly saying they’ll burn down our entire system of government if he’s elected. Even less subtle than Netanyahu about wanting to be in power primarily to stay out of prison.

    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      @dmsilev:

      I think you are correct but IANAL either. Although I believe that if he is sentenced to jail I believe he is taken into custody immediately and has to have his attorney file an appeal, which I believe he’d lose. In many ways he has been given a hell of a lot of leeway and he’s fucked that up pretty constantly. He thinks he’s special, that the law does not apply to him and his fucking around and finding out is here and may get far worse for him. Oh what a shame….. Not.

    28. 28.

      Ishiyama

      If your probation officer decides that you have violated a rule, they can have you locked up, compel you to write a statement admitting your fault, and recommend an appropriate sanction to the Judge, such as 10 days jail, or more. No appeal, no bail, no get out of jail free card. Or the probation agent can initiate the process of revoking your probation, which sends you back to the Judge for sentencing. Sometimes the defendant opts to do straight time, instead of being put on probation.

    29. 29.

      devore

      With the polls shockingly close between Biden and Trump, it’s kind of surreal that the fate of the free world appears to have fallen into a NY judges lap.  Free Trump and that might be the end of democracy in the USA and in much of the rest of the free world.  huge stakes.

    30. 30.

      HumboldtBlue

      he insisted loudly that he had done nothing wrong, that the victim had it coming and that even a blind person could tell he was innocent…

      I watched a man attempt this after being convicted of serial sexual abuse of a child in his response to the verdict and the victim impact statements from the victim’s family, and the judge had him removed from the courtroom.

      On another and far more beautiful and interesting note, here’s the Danish National Symphony Orchestra

