Former Pres. Trump met with a probation officer—as required of all convicted felons—after being found guilty of 34 counts related to his hush money case. The officer will write a report to the judge sentencing Trump next month.

Some thoughts on what to do at sentencing if your client insists on his innocence

My client was in some kind of denial. The charges were serious; the evidence was strong. But he was certainhe would be acquitted, and that negative vibes would hurt his chances. He had a sort of manic “The Secret” energy that made me worry what he might do if disappointed. As the jury came out to read their verdict, the deputies started backing away from him. Sharing the same thought, I took off my glasses so they wouldn’t break if I got punched in the face. I wondered what might happen if the client’s shock belt went off while he was on top of me. Guilty on all counts. No punch in the face. About as good an outcome as I could have hoped for. But now I was in a position intimately familiar to Donald Trump’s attorneys: How do you prepare a client for felony sentencing when he can’t admit guilt or express remorse?…

… [O]ne way to snatch incarceration from the jaws of freedom is to let the client speak his mind. In my case, it fell to me to prep the client I described above for sentencing. We went over the sort of things that defendants ought to say at sentencing a few dozen times. Don’t admit guilt, but express sympathy for the victim and his family. I made many visits to the jail. And yet, when he testified, he insisted loudly that he had done nothing wrong, that the victim had it coming and that even a blind person could tell he was innocent… In my case, when the client finished talking, the judge, a lenient sentencer, gave him life without parole. Plus some extra years. I begged him to reconsider — surely life without parole was long enough without stacking on extra years! He replied, softly and calmly, “Better safe than sorry.”…

Donald Trump, now the first former president to undergo an interview with a probation officer, was accompanied by his attorney as he answered pre-sentencing questions. Trump was found guilty last month of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Per the Washington Post:

… Trump’s attorneys are expected to file a presentencing brief by Thursday. The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which prosecuted the case, has until June 27 to file its recommendation. A probation officer’s report is generally not a public document but aspects of it could become public in court. Legal groups and public defenders complained that the fact that his lawyer was allowed to attend the meeting and that he was allowed to meet virtually with the probation office amounted to special treatment. In a statement, a group of public defender groups including the Legal Aid Society and the Bronx Defenders said that the exceptions made for Trump “are not typically afforded to low-income defendants.” “All people convicted of crimes should be allowed counsel in their probation interview, not just billionaires,” the groups said in the statement. “This is just another example of our two-tiered system of justice. Presentencing interviews with probation officers influence sentencing, and public defenders are deprived of joining their clients for these meetings. The option of joining these interviews virtually is typically not extended to the people we represent either.” A spokeswoman for the city, Ivette Dávila-Richards, said virtual interviews have been available to defendants, starting during the pandemic…

OK sports fans, today's probation interview is the first in a very long — likely lifelong — series of state orders and restrictions that will fetter Trump for many years to come. Trump has crossed a great divide in society.

Glass *partially* full, per Harry Litman at the Atlantic — "Once A Convict"