President Biden and I are removing obstacles to financial freedom.
We have forgiven $167B in student loan debt for more than 4.7M people, and our Administration is on track to ensure that medical debt will no longer be used in calculating your credit score. pic.twitter.com/GCfvB0f2wA
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 9, 2024
President Biden, Vice-President Harris, chugging away…
“Vice President of the United States of AMERICA. Woooooooooooo!” – Black Stone Bookstore’s clerk Asale Kimada after VP #KamalaHarris and actress Octavia Spencer visited the Ypsilanti, Michigan Black owned store ?? https://t.co/cwnZ9Lisp6 pic.twitter.com/MvvwctNHOD
— Qondi (@QondiNtini) June 9, 2024
Yesterday, I met with survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who are now graduating from high school.
Emma, Grace, Matt, Ella, Henry, and Lilly: Thanks for your strength, courage, and leadership.
On Gun Violence Awareness Day, we commit to continuing the fight… pic.twitter.com/VXMqgFFUIT
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 7, 2024
Elsewhere…
No wonder he's so cranky. | Trump to undergo probation interview Monday, a required step before his New York sentencing https://t.co/WRtjUXuTtV
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 9, 2024
…doesn't this usually involve a drug test? https://t.co/nU44bqE3BZ
— zeddy (@Zeddary) June 9, 2024
.@aweissmann_ on Trump’s upcoming probation Zoom: “He’ll be asked about whether he is associating with criminals. And it is sort of remarkable… he’s going to have to discuss whether he still coordinates with Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon.” pic.twitter.com/zygWV6ariT
— Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 9, 2024
Joe Biden is so old he had already been president for three and a half years when Donald Trump had his first meeting with his probation officer. https://t.co/vr7SKJgccJ
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 10, 2024
— Thursday (@ennui365) June 9, 2024
