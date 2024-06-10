Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republicans don’t trust women.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Better Start to the Week for Some Than Others

Monday Morning Open Thread: Better Start to the Week for Some Than Others

by | 92 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

President Biden, Vice-President Harris, chugging away…

Elsewhere…

Monday Morning Open Thread: Better for Some Than Others

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bupalos
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Danielx
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffg166
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • M31
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PAM Dirac
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • scribbler
  • smith
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • suzanne
  • TBone
  • Trivia Man
  • TS
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    92Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Someone put up a map on Reddit, and I don’t know if it’s accurate, but it shows that the far right support in Germany is concentrated in what was the former East Germany. If accurate, I didn’t realize how divided the country still is.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      One of Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche, will be present for the interview. People convicted of crimes in New York usually meet with probation officials without their lawyers, but the judge in Trump’s case, Juan Merchan, said in a letter Friday that he would allow Blanche’s presence.

      As I expected.

      Also: I hope they release the psychologists report.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WereBear

      @Baud: We could say the same of our country.

      Applauding immoral behavior, embracing the Lost Cause, and outright planning more sedition.

      Our Confederacy is still with us.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      It seems as if the GOP can keep the former Cubans onside by continually calling the Dems Communists. I wonder if something like that works on East Germans.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Hmm. I’d like to hear from an expert. It may be unusual for people to have their lawyers present because they can’t or don’t want to pay for it, but I’m a little surprised it’s not usually allowed.  The only place I’m aware of where lawyers may be barred is the grand jury room.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      Good morning, y’all! Had a very pleasant bike ride yesterday morning, so today I think I’ll just do some yard work and sit on the deck.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffg166

      @Baud: I have read there is a lot of resentment in what use to be East German. They still lag behind the western part. It will take time for them to be fully integrated into the system.

      A  fascist  will offer them an easy answer, which is what they want to hear. Just like here.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      WSJ has a three part expose of this sleazy Right wing lawyer:

      Joshua Wright cleared a path to domination for the world’s biggest tech companies, keeping regulators at bay while juggling inappropriate relationships and skirting conflict-of-interest standards at every turn.
      Joshua Wright, the tech industry’s indispensable fixer, was summoned to his boss’s office in late 2019 and asked a question that set the course for his fall.
      Was he having an affair with a young associate?
      The answer had consequences for more than just Wright. The law firm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, based in Silicon Valley, had long defended GoogleQualcomm and other corporate giants from unwanted regulation. Wright was the firm’s secret weapon.
      He was a law professor who became one of the most influential yet little-known figures of the tech era, leveraging positions in academia and government to shield deep-pocket clients. For more than a decade, Wright kept antitrust regulators at bay while America’s top technology companies amassed economic power not seen since Standard Oil, AT&T and other behemoths dominated their industries in the 20th century.
      Along the way, Wright spent two years as a regulator himself, serving on the Federal Trade Commission. Google, Facebook and Qualcomm benefited from his work at the FTC and through his consulting firm. The companies made hefty donations to fund his academic perch at George Mason University, money that kept flowing while he was in and out of government.
      The question about Wright’s office romance put it all in jeopardy.
      Wright denied the affair. An investigator for the law firm questioned the Wilson Sonsini associate, Lindsey Edwards, who acknowledged a yearslong sexual relationship with Wright. It began when Edwards was a 24-year-old student at George Mason University’s law school, and Wright was a law professor there. The lie began to crack open the hidden life of a prolific philanderer and exposed how Wright skirted conflict-of-interest standards to serve his amorous and financial pursuits, The Wall Street Journal found.

      Married with three children, of course. This is why there’s such huge backlash to me too – these powerful people went for decades without being exposed as the sleazy creeps that they are, and they want to retain that privilege.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Apparently in NY it’s at the discretion of the judge.

      eta: He is also being allowed to do his interview via zoom. Generally, it is in person.

      I’m just pointing out that as an ex president he is given latitude not allowed us mere peons. I expect this to be true of whatever sentence he receives as well.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      PAM Dirac

      One of Trump’s lawyers, Todd Blanche, will be present for the interview.

      I wonder if they are going to drug the felon up so much that he can only say “What he said” and let his lawyer do all the talking lying.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @lowtechcyclist:

      That’s nice. I started biking agan last year – just loved riding a bike as a kid but I hadn’t been on one in years. Partly it was because we spend some time in Copenhagen and everyone there rides, everywhere. My husband has always used a bike for short trips in all but the coldest or wettest weather so he’s usually up for a ride. He has much more endurance than I do, though. I’m up to 5 miles. I don’t care for sports so it’s great to fnd something that’s fun and also exercise.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RevRick

      There’s a post over at Digby’s Hullabaloo that President Biden is about to make a “parole in place” executive order for long-term undocumented immigrants who are married to American citizens. This would protect them from deportation and allow them to work legally while they await naturalization.

      It would impact an estimated 750,000 people, but the ripple effect would extend through spouses, children, and communities. Given our tight labor market, this would also benefit businesses who employ them.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      I was at a meeting and I texed myself a reminder but got one digit wrong so sent it to someone else. I then texted and apologized. The person sent me back a clip of porn. People can be so horrible.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      PAM Dirac

      @NotMax: Hell it’s on zoom so they could just put up an AI version of drumpf jerking his head forward to say “I fully agree with my lawyer” and then going back to sleep.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Trivia Man

      @lowtechcyclist: I am in training for my bike ride, i am told to expect about 2 hours but they do not release the actual route until day of ride for security. I know there  are some short and steep hills but i am not concerned about keeping up – its more celebratory than competitive.

      Some forgotten muscles getting some work!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      hueyplong

      @NotMax: Governor Gravel Pit (love that name) is a stand-in for Trumpers in general when it comes to reality.  For someone who has gone all in the way she has, there is no reason to quit this close to the finish line, no matter whether or not she’s blown a hammy and can’t possibly make it the last quarter mile.

      Secure in her bubble, there will be no consequences for continuing to insist she’s still in it.  The people making fun of her are Untermensch she never encounters.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jeffg166: I have read there is a lot of resentment in what use to be East German. They still lag behind the western part. It will take time for them to be fully integrated into the system.

      From what I’ve read, it’s not so different from the ‘rural resentment’ here in America:  In the old days, *everyone* was broke, sick, paranoid, and miserable.  Now *some* people have money, they’re happy, they don’t *understand* that we were the True Upholders of Heartland Values!  A pox on these money-grubbing, immigrant-hugging, sexually perverted Westerners!!!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Anne Laurie

      @RevRick: It would impact an estimated 750,000 people, but the ripple effect would extend through spouses, children, and communities. Given our tight labor market, this would also benefit businesses who employ them.

      On first read, it seems like great news, but it’s past my bedtime & I need to get some sleep before I try to post anything sensible about it!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Mousebumples

      Good morning!

      Quick postcarding FYI – new campaign at Postcards to Voters for the US House Special Election in Colorado to replace Buck. (CO-03, I think? The one Boebert in running in for November) Trisha Calvarese has a 6/25 election day, though many in Colorado will vote by mail.

      https://postcardstovoters.org/

      And, now, I’m off to work but I’ll try to check in later this afternoon in case of questions that someone else isn’t able to chime in and answer. 😊

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Ken

      @RevRick: this would also benefit businesses who employ them.

      You may say that, but I guarantee there are business owners who will be angry they can no longer threaten some workers with deportation.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      If you’re thinking of casting your vote for TFG, imagine a president who can’t attend an international summit because he has a meeting with his parole officer, or because he’s not legally allowed to enter that country.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @rikyrah: They must not have seen any of her games since turning pro. She’s had a rough start, as all rookies do. With time she will adjust but right now she’s got some learning to do.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      OzarkHillbilly

      My wife’s arm looks particularly ugly this morn. It’s a fair representation of the ring nebula, very colorful. She has a doctor’s appt at 9. Happy I am for that.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Gloria DryGarden

      I got a bit worked up over the Heather cox Richardson letter from yesterday, (link in last nights late thread), and had a mash of imagery from all the history talk, slavery, the nation, the different and ongoing potentials for destruction, harm and dismantling, both in  the personal and the larger community,   so I gathered up my need for comfort into this rough draft poem.

      How can we build you up,
      beloved?

      They tried to erase your story,
      and your essence,
      to grind you down into pulp,
      and pour you into molds for paper
      to write their version of history
      upon you.
      They tore away your land,
      or tore into your body
      so nothing was ever the same.

      How can we build
      A wildflower meadow to feed the
      Native Bees
      in the wake of such,
      in the after times of such losses
      and harms?

      What does your land need, now, to
      revegetate in lush abundance?
      Sometimes blood poured out, nourishes
      the next waves of growth,

      So it is said;
      Gardeners know this.
      Native peoples know it, too.

      If rain comes, and we plant fresh healthy seeds
      that can stay alive in this climate,
      perhaps something will germinate,
      and you can grow new roots again,
      and rise up
      in Beauty
      to drink the sun, and the rain.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Baud: Two impressions, both admittedly dated:

      – we were in Leipzig in 2008. The Old City had new construction, tourism, shops, etc. But outside of that small district the city appeared very depressed and rundown

      – a German friend of ours used to use “ostberlin” (East Berlin) as a general-purpose adjective for anything shabby.

      There were definite economic disparities at least back then, 18 years after unification.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      TBone

      @PAM Dirac: yes.  Blanche will be answering all of the questions unless I miss my guess.  Can’t have Dotard campaigning and spewing his lies (he’ll be on camera and will treat the Probation Officer like he’s at a rally).  Plus the word salad that passes for Dotard’s speech needs a translator.  I’m incensed that this “you’re special” treatment is being extended yet again.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      TS

      @Kay:

      I once received a romantic text, obviously meant for someone else, about the wonderful time we had last night. Then a second one – so I texted back that he had the wrong number & received a text laden with obscenities  – so I was somewhat pleased that the lady he thought it was sent to – on purpose or accidentally – had given him the wrong number.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Almost Retired

      @Anne Laurie: This analogy seems exactly right.  Spent a couple weeks in Berlin a few years ago, staying in the former East Berlin.  There were museums about the Holocaust and the Stasi, but one particularly well-attended museum was dedicated to ordinary life in East Germany.  It seemed almost nostalgic.  People scrub, polish and varnish the past, I guess, like the diner patrons fondly recalling the low gas prices during the pandemic.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Another Scott

      @PAM Dirac: Blanche did a great job at the trial.  People are talking about it more and more, with tears in their eyes…

      [ groucho-roll-eyes.gif ]

      TCFFG gets all kinds of latitude, but it usually doesn’t seem to help him.  His life since 2016 has been like an episode of The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret.

      Here’s hoping that streak continues.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken:

      You may say that, but I guarantee there are business owners who will be angry they can no longer threaten some workers with deportation.

      No question! For a lot of these Trumpist business owners, it’s all about power, and I’m sure they’re already pissed from the economy being so good the past few years that their employees can easily find other jobs and aren’t shaking in their boots at the prospect of being fired.

      They want serfs, not workers with options, and Biden keeps chipping away at their means of maintaining that sort of hold over their workers.

      This is going to be a real BFD for the affected workers and their families, and that this Administration thinks of doing something like this shows how their hearts are in the right place, from Biden on down.​

      ETA: “The Lord your God…loves the alien who lives among you, giving him food and clothing. You too must love the alien, for you once lived as aliens in Egypt.”
      -Deuteronomy 10:18-19

      Reply
    72. 72.

      scribbler

      @OzarkHillbilly:  It made me feel even worse for your wife having such a horrible spider bite when you mentioned she’s a bit insect-phobic.  I know spiders aren’t technically insects, but close enough!

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Mousebumples: I think we start our early voting real soon. Perhaps tomorrow. I’ll look it up. We most of us do it by drop box or in person at the voting centers ( at libraries and rec centers in the city. I don’t know what places host voting in rural eastern Colorado.) our ballots have already come in the mail. 6/25 is just the last day to do it. Years ago we had to be in the right precinct place, but now we just try to drop our votes off in the right county. (Although we do get ballots to the right place if out of county stuff comes in)

      Who are we promoting? Is there someone more reasonable than boebert? How early we vote here depends a lot on how hard the other referenda and propositions are to figure out and research. There are always a few of these, and it can be a tricky mess.

      I should do this. I don’t have time, but I care about it. Maybe I will see if they’ll hire a few more election workers. I need a job. I hope it’s still safe, at least in Denver. Shit.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      TBone

      My fervent hope is that someone hacks Dotard’s Zoom conference today and leaks the entire video before interrupting the end of the call with the full Access Hollywood grab ’em clip.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      M31

      @TS: ​
       

      back in the days when I had a landline phone and actually answered it, I heard this, in the most smooth-talking southern Black American accent ever “hello, is Darlene there?” and I was so sad to tell him he had the wrong number

      later I realized that most likely Darlene wasn’t buying his smooth talking come on shit and gave him the wrong number, lolol, good on you Darlene

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Jeffro

      Happy Probation Day to all who celebrate!  (I know I will, later :)

      By the time this whole Hindenburg goes down in flames, we might have another 8 or 9 unofficial holidays EVERY YEAR!  thanks, Team trumpov!!

      Reply
    79. 79.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Gloria DryGarden:

      Lemme echo this in terms of ballots arrive and most people drop them off at ballot boxes around the city (here in Denver).

      As for Denver being unsafe for election workers, I’m trying to think where I’ve seen election workers.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Wapiti: adore! Brilliant.
      funny/ not funny.

      sometimes I think our incandescent rage might ignite him as he walks by, and he’ll burst into flames, and burn down the ground. Just him, and all his little projection thoughts with him, burnt away like a purification ritual.

      that took a lot more characters than a swear word…

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Good lord!

      A few years ago, a stranger accidentally texted me about a quinceañera dress, and the conversation went strangely off the rails into hostilities. It’s a wrong number! That shouldn’t happen! 😂

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Bupalos

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:  I think the recipe for far right populist authoritarianism is mostly the same everywhere these days, from Moscovia to Germany to The U.S.

      Different histories and historical inheritances to be weaponized.  But similar forces of inequality and brain-drain creating the grievance culture, and similar social shock.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: when I did it, we’re inside until the final push, Friday Saturday Monday Tuesday, then drive through stations, under a canopy, and we run out to your car, get them, check to be sure it’s signed and dated, and run back to the canopy and slip them into the locked steel box. If you’re in Denver proper, it’s the rec centers and libraries. Sometimes I vote earlier, and no one is there to help, just a steady trickle of gleeful relieved citizens, calmly and proudly driving up to the big steel box. You know the ones.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Soprano2

      @TBone: I don’t know about that, he seems to behave differently when he knows it’s official, like in a deposition. I guess we’ll see.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      smith

      The Felon needing to have a comfort lawyer present for his probation hearing reminds me of how Bush the Lesser wouldn’t give a deposition to the 9/11 Commission without Cheney there to hold his hand. These inadequacies who have somehow infested our highest office can sometimes have a glimmer of understanding about just how inadequate they really are.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.