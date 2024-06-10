We have forgiven $167B in student loan debt for more than 4.7M people, and our Administration is on track to ensure that medical debt will no longer be used in calculating your credit score. pic.twitter.com/GCfvB0f2wA

President Biden and I are removing obstacles to financial freedom.

President Biden, Vice-President Harris, chugging away…

“Vice President of the United States of AMERICA. Woooooooooooo!” – Black Stone Bookstore’s clerk Asale Kimada after VP #KamalaHarris and actress Octavia Spencer visited the Ypsilanti, Michigan Black owned store ?? https://t.co/cwnZ9Lisp6 pic.twitter.com/MvvwctNHOD

Yesterday, I met with survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who are now graduating from high school.

Emma, Grace, Matt, Ella, Henry, and Lilly: Thanks for your strength, courage, and leadership.

On Gun Violence Awareness Day, we commit to continuing the fight… pic.twitter.com/VXMqgFFUIT

