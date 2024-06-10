Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread

by

This post is in: 

My sister’s husband was in the news:

A tiki boat captain is credited with saving a kayaker who needed help on the river over the weekend.

It was supposed to be a routine Sunday tiki boat outing on Pittsburgh’s three rivers when things got very interesting and dangerous for one of Dale McCue’s tiki boat skippers and a capsized kayaker.

He noticed something scary in the middle of the captain’s safety brief for his passengers.

“He had a one o’clock pick up on the North Shore,” David Dale McCue of Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh said.

Captain Chris Patton saw a kayaker bobbing in the water in the middle of the Allegheny River.

Captain Patton told his passengers to stand by on shore so he could check out the person in the channel. It didn’t take long to figure out what happened.

“When he got there, he realized the kayak was separated from the kayaker; it capsized. The kayaker had on a life jacket that wasn’t fitted properly; it was over the top of his head.”

And it would turn out, the victim didn’t know how to swim.

Battling higher and choppy waters, the captain positioned his vessel to pull the man from the water, saving the man from possibly drowning. This is the third time a tiki boat has made a big save, including a rescue of a young man from the bottom of the river and another save in August 2023.

Chris and Devon were river rafting guides and kayakers for decades, so it does not surprise me that Chris saw the guy was in distress. Adn that reminds me- your annual reminder that drowning victims don’t look like you think they do:

For those of you who are parents/grandparents/funny uncles, those are worth watching. Actually they are worth watching for everyone. I digress.

I know I said earlier I had a lot to talk about, and I do, but I am tired and not in the mood to write, but I did thought I would share that story with you.

Fuck Samuel Alito.

  karen marie
  VFX Lurker

      karen marie

      Out of curiosity I googled “Cruisin’ Tikis Pittsburgh” to see what the tiki boat looks like, and I’m wondering why such a boat would be out on “higher and choppy waters.”

      Good thing it was but … yeesh.

      VFX Lurker

      @karen marie: I suspect those tiki boats avoid choppy waters when they can.

      From the article, it sounds like the tiki boat went to pick up passengers on the shore. The captain spotted the drowning kayaker in the choppy waters, asked his passengers to wait on the shore, then drove his tiki boat solo into the choppy waters to rescue the kayaker.

      Looking at the boat, I’m impressed it could enter those waters at all.

