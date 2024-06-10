On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity
Lots of people know that Costa Rica hosts a lot of species of hummingbirds. But that is not the only species-rich family of birds there. Flycatcher species generally outnumber the hummingbird species in the Neotropics, and that is the case in Costa Rica for sure. As photographic subjects, the flycatchers have a lot to recommend them. They are active, vocal, often perch in the open, and tend to return to the same perch after sallying out to catch an insect that made the mistake of venturing into their territory. So here are ten flycatcher species that I encountered during my time in Costa Rica; as before, species which I had not seen previously are tagged with an asterisk.
Tropical Kingbird (Tyrannus melancholicus) is a bird that you can see in the United States; there are breeding populations in Arizona and Texas, and vagrants have been reported in more northerly states (although not Kansas, alas). But it is very common in much of Central and South America, extending south to Uruguay and Argentina. Those far southern birds migrate north to the Amazon for the austral winter, as one would expect. Click here for larger image.
Another flycatcher that can be encountered in the southern US is the Great Kiskadee (Pitangus sulphuratus). A hefty flycatcher with a ringing call, it is a resident in lowland habitats from southern TX to central Argentina. Everywhere it is found, it it is an integral part of the local soundscape. Click here for larger image.
A relative of the kiskadee, the *Boat-billed Flycatcher (Megarynchus pitangua) is named for its distinctive and massive bill They are somewhat larger, but otherwise similar enough to the kiskadee to cause confusion among birders. Thankfully this one was vocalizing, so my task was made easier! Click here for larger image.
Yet another kiskadee wanna-be, the Social Flycatcher (Myiozetetes similis) is smaller, with a smaller bill and a different vocal repertoire, but it can also confuse unexperienced birders in Central and South America. How a bird that is classified as a tyrant flycatcher got the name “social” is uncertain, but it is very chatty, and perches in conspicuous spots, so it is very easy to see and hear. Click here for larger image.
The final bird in the large bright yellow flycatcher category for today is the *Gray-capped Flycatcher (Myiozetetes granadensis). When I first spotted this bird, I mistakenly assumed it was just another Social Flycatcher. But that white eyebrow is much less extensive, and the face and crown are light gray rather than blackish-brown. Once I got used to noting those fieldmarks, I found this species to be fairly common at the lower elevation places we visited in Costa Rica. Click here for larger image.
Another lowland denizen, the *Piratic Flycatcher (Legatus leucophaius) got its name from the fact that it does not build its own nest, but rather usurps the nests of other birds of several different species. Sometimes that species will defend the nest vigorously, and only abandoned nests of that species are pirated. Sometimes nest defense fails, and the unceasing harassment (as well as egg-tossing and other aggressive behaviors) drives away the nest-builders, leaving a nice new nest for the pirates. There are only a handful of records for this species in the US, but one did show up in Kansas a few years back. I didn’t chase it, but I was happy to find it here in its native range. Click here for larger image.
One bird that I hoped to see in Costa Rica was the *Common Tody-flycatcher (Todirostrum cinereum). The field guides all used the word “tiny” to describe it, and the word “tody” is derived from the Latin todus (small bird) via the French todier. But when I first saw this one, I thought it was a hummingbird. Dinky, it was. It was busily collecting spider web silk as nesting material (as do many hummingbirds), and darted back and forth so speedily that it fooled me at the beginning. But it finally perched, and posed with a bright yellow flower long enough for me to get this shot. Click here for larger image.
We also spent some time in the highlands, and there are flycatchers up there too. One of those is the *Black-capped Flycatcher (Empidonax atriceps), found only in the mountains of Costa Rica and neighboring Panama. It is a target species for many guided bird tours in Costa Rica, and I felt fortunate to find it on my own! Click here for larger image.
Another empid with a slightly larger range (highlands from Mexico to Panama) the *Yellowish Flycatcher (Empidonax flavescens) is not quite as yellow as many of the species above, so it got that nondescript descriptor of “yellowish”. This little cutie sallied back and forth from the same branch in a streamside clearing for quite some time, allowing me to admire and photograph it before speeding off across the river to forage elsewhere. Click here for larger image.
The final bird for today is also a lifer, the *Mountain Elaenia (Elaenia frantzii). There are 22 species in the genus Elaenia, all of them found in Central and South America. The field guides often use the word “inconspicuous” for this species, but after I saw the first one, they seemed to be surprisingly common throughout the highland sites we visited. Click here for larger image.
