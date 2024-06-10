On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Costa Rica, New York City, Quebec. Looks to be a great week!

(click the schedule below for a bigger, non-blurry version)

Albatrossity

Lots of people know that Costa Rica hosts a lot of species of hummingbirds. But that is not the only species-rich family of birds there. Flycatcher species generally outnumber the hummingbird species in the Neotropics, and that is the case in Costa Rica for sure. As photographic subjects, the flycatchers have a lot to recommend them. They are active, vocal, often perch in the open, and tend to return to the same perch after sallying out to catch an insect that made the mistake of venturing into their territory. So here are ten flycatcher species that I encountered during my time in Costa Rica; as before, species which I had not seen previously are tagged with an asterisk.