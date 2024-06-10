Rachel Maddow launched a second season of her Ultra podcast today. The first season examined a Nazi-supported, pro-fascist movement in this country that had tentacles in Congress, local governments, industry, churches, etc., prior to U.S. entry into WW2.

I’ve mentioned before that despite the hard subject matter, I found the first season inspiring because of the many stories of regular people opposing fascism back then. The behavior of the goons of that day distinctly resembles Republican Party demagoguery in service of the convicted felon now.

When courts failed and politicians caved, ordinary citizens stood up. We can (and must!) do it again!

Here’s an excerpt about Ultra 2 from a Vanity Fair interview with Maddow:

Season two, the first episode of which is out today, tells another little-known story about the American ultraright, taking listeners back to the postwar 1950s, in which, as Maddow put it to me in an interview last week, “a bunch of totally crazy shit happens.” The story includes “an American fascist who ends up becoming a mole inside the war-crimes trials, working for the Nazis” and “becoming essentially the godfather of American Holocaust denial,” she explains. It also involves two senators—one perpetrating a Nazi propaganda hoax in the Senate, the other trying to stop them—who become mortal enemies. “By the end of it, one of them blackmails the other, and the guy who’s getting blackmailed kills himself, and the other one almost becomes president—and it’s not the good guy,” Maddow says.

I know Maddow isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and even though I believe Maddow is in the class of beings we don’t deserve — along with Dolly Parton and dogs — I get why that is. But maybe check Ultra out, even if you become impatient with Maddow’s “build a clock when asked the time” style on TV. Longer form is her metier!

Open thread!