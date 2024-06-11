On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Before I fell in with the Balloon Juice crowd, I led a normal life.
I would see sailors in Midtown, note in passing that it’s Fleet Week, and go about my business. Now, I attend official NYC Fleet Week events in Times Square with a press pass, and get pushed around by professional photographers. A brief aside, what is it with these people and being pushy? I understand that, unlike me, they have to take good pictures to make a living but, still, there is never a good excuse to be rude.
And speaking of being rude, wait till you hear what happened at the USMC Band and Silent Drill Platoon event I attended. On with the show:
(all links are to YouTube videos)
When you think of Marines in dress uniform, you think prim and proper. One performance by the USMC Band (51s) was anything but. Everybody, from the conductor to the musicians, was quite dancy. I didn’t realize that Marines are allowed to be that expressive during official duties. It was an enjoyable surprise.
This is a group of Marine veterans being honored at the event. This was my first time attending, so I don’t know if this happens every year. Regardless, I thought it was a very nice gesture.
These are the Marines singing their hymn “From the Halls of Montezuma” (45s) a cappella. Their voices filled Times Square; it was impressive.
This a general (right) and the sergeant major of the Marine Corps (SMMC).
The general had the highest rank at the event, but the SMMC was running the show. He kept giving orders, telling everybody, including the general, where to go and what to do, and he even yelled out orders while the Marines were signing their song. (You can hear him yell in the short linked at #3). I mean, dude, relax, let the soldiers enjoy the moment, it’s a celebration after all.
But wait, there’s more…
A young Marine was honored with a medal for saving someone from drowning.
The SMMC reads the award letter, assists the general with the medal ceremony and, at the end, and I’m not exaggerating (I filmed it but didn’t think it appropriate to post), tells the poor, newly decorated, Marine to get lost, there’s been too much attention paid to him already.
I think the SMMC was joking but, still, rude!
These are the Navy divers (11s), Zach and Lt. Something, delighting New Yorkers with a game of aquatic tic-tac-toe.
This is the Navy Ceremonial Guard*, my absolute favorite.
While the USMC Silent Drill Platoon (6:57 min) show was nice, it was very restrained compared to the Navy’s. These people were throwing around their rifles tipped with bayonets with abandon. And speaking of that …
*Navy Guard sailor warming up (17s)
Navy Guard full performance (4:17 min)
At one point in the show an uncouth audience member sneezed loudly, broke the concentration of one of the soldiers, and he dropped his rifle. And then something unexpected happened.
The soldier didn’t bend down to retrieve his rifle and continue. He, and his colleagues, stood still, and an official picker-upper, who had been sitting at the ready off to the side, unnoticed (at least by me), approached the group. He handed the soldier a new rifle, picked up the old one, and left, all in a very formal and choreographed manner.
Very interesting.
This is the captain of one of the ships taking part in Fleet Week. And how do I know that? Because he kept saying “This is your Captain!” while filming himself being a prop in the performance to showcase his bravery for his crew (wild speculation as to motive on my part, of course).
[Same routine as the one the captain took part in but with a much better protagonist – a brave sailor (22s) up for the challenge, with a most expressive face.]
Finally, we have the mystery twirler. (8s)
She was wearing regular clothes, so I don’t know if she’s military or not, but I do have a theory. I think she might be either a Navy Ceremonial Guard or a USMC Silent Drill team member on leave. Why? Because she was clearly friends with the soldier who gave her the rifle, and she knew how to twirl it.
I did call the Navy asking for the Ceremonial Guard’s number to investigate, but no number for me. They said they’ll reach out to them and get back to me. Still waiting, but I would really like to know who she is so I can credit her.
