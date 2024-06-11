Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

He really is that stupid.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

So many bastards, so little time.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Hunter Biden, Can’t Win for Losing

Open Thread: Hunter Biden, Can’t Win for Losing

by | 50 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I know the Republican plan was to push Hunter into a relapse as a way of hurting his father, but right now it looks like the individual most likely to go on a substance abuse binge after seeing this news is… TFG’s namesake kid.

Biden has handled the Hunter Biden situation politically perfectly by not handling it as a politician at all. He’s genuinely just doing the decent thing as a person and a public servant.

[image or embed]

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 8, 2024 at 5:03 PM

When it comes to Republicans, it’s always projection:

Open Thread: Hunter Biden Can't Win for Losing

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Chet Murthy
  • chopper
  • chrome agnomen
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • eclare
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • geg6
  • gene108
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Harrison Wesley
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • John S.
  • Manyakitty
  • MattF
  • Mike in NC
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Poe Larity
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • TBone
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      gene108

      The lack of evidence as to the greater crimes of the Biden Crime Family only proves how deep and insidious these crimes are.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      There’s a ‘compare and contrast’ issue here that the MAGAs are desperate to avoid. The comparative premise ‘suppose a Trump son was a cocaine addict’ won’t lead to an acceptable inference.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TBone

      The fact that the nepo babies Jarvanka skirted security clearance laws to stay in the White House and actually perform as part of our government should be enough to charge them with something.  A girl can dream…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      chopper

      I know the Republican plan was to push Hunter into a relapse as a way of hurting his father

      the republican plan was to punish joe biden for the crime of presidenting while democrat. the GOP has for decades been all-in on the idea that the WH belongs to them and anybody who isn’t one of them sitting in the oval office is a usurper who has to be destroyed.

      so, they’re going to try to throw his son in prison, thinking it will break him. it’s punishment.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      smith

      @Omnes Omnibus: She’s not his birth mother, yet she flew back and forth across the Atlantic to be there to support him during his trial. Democrats are so weird. They have this insane dedication to “family values” and “parental love.” It’s like a cult!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      That photo of Dad embracing his son in a bear hug…😢♥️

      The only thing I’ve ever seen TCFG hug that hard was the American flag and it couldn’t push him away.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Comer has his talking points already and is spewing them everywhere.  Hunter Biden’s guilty verdict is “just the beginning” of Comer’s quest to take down the “Biden crime family.”

      Different day.  Same crazy nonsense.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chet Murthy

      @geg6@Omnes Omnibus: the money must be really good for her to be such a craven bootlicker.  I’m so old I remember when she had to be escorted by trump’s secret service detail After one of his rallies where he sicced the crowd on her and the other reporters in the press area.  In a way she’s worse than the people who are In Trump’s orbitand fully committed to him: She knows His power to harm, She knows her dutyto warn others about it, And yes she still snuffles after him eating his shit.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      I wouldn’t mind seeing the video. I don’t like Tur, but I hate relying on something someone tweeted.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @gene108:

      The lack of evidence as to the greater crimes of the Biden Crime Family only proves how deep and insidious these crimes are.

      That sounds awfully familiar…

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @TBone: I have this dream too. There must be something.

      meanwhile, highlighting this quote from john

      Forget about moral superiority. Even just basic decency seems to be a bridge too far for these people.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      Trump whisperers at the NYT weigh in:

      Hunter Biden Conviction Undercuts a Trump Narrative, and a Fund-Raising Pitch

      Many Trump allies had been secretly rooting for an acquittal. The talking points wrote themselves: It would have been yet more evidence that the United States justice system was rigged in favor of the Bidens and against the Trumps. Tuesday’s guilty verdict was inconvenient to that narrative…

      Even more valuable would have been the fund-raising potential.

      A person with knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fund-raising plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there had been discussions about how much an acquittal would help Mr. Trump, potentially raising tens of millions of additional dollars as they planned to cite it as more evidence the justice system was rigged.

      Sad trombone!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TBone

      @Gloria DryGarden: I wonder if the security clearance paperwork for Jarvanka went into the Mark Meadows fireplace. Or into the Whitehouse plumbing system.  BTW, where is that fucking Meadows guy?  The quiet ones concern me the most.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @chopper:

      the republican plan was to punish joe biden for the crime of presidenting while democrat

      Pretty much.  They’re attacking.  This is an avenue they found to attack.  Anything else is overthinking it.  Any theory of how this will hurt Biden is probably on someone’s mind, but the group plan is just ‘attack.’

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @TBone:

      Trump said they get clearance.  The President isn’t the sole arbiter of whether something is classified, but he is for who has clearance.  They can – and I’m sure did – fail every single qualification for a security clearance, but if the President says they can see it, they can see it.

      Note that this ceases to apply the instant he stops being President.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chet Murthy

      @TBone: I could be wrong, but I doubt that any such paperwork was kept only on paper.  I mean, this is the modern age: government paperwork (esp. classified paperwork) is kept on classified systems, and those get backed-up, etc.  My bet is that Meadows was burning, y’know, notes on a criminal conspiracy (viz. Jan 6 and associated actions).

      Reply
    42. 42.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @NotMax: ​
       I’m rather surprised. I didn’t think you’d be a supporter of the metric system.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.