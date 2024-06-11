President Biden hugs son Hunter Biden when he sees him for the first time after the verdict. pic.twitter.com/Utj4JIGawb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 11, 2024

STAY STRONG HUNTER BIDEN pic.twitter.com/OPqsMcoNrI — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) June 11, 2024

I know the Republican plan was to push Hunter into a relapse as a way of hurting his father, but right now it looks like the individual most likely to go on a substance abuse binge after seeing this news is… TFG’s namesake kid.

Biden has handled the Hunter Biden situation politically perfectly by not handling it as a politician at all. He’s genuinely just doing the decent thing as a person and a public servant. [image or embed] — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 8, 2024 at 5:03 PM

When it comes to Republicans, it’s always projection:

Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt claims that not only does Hunter Biden's conviction fail to undercut MAGA "weaponization" conspiracy theories, but it's actually just a "distraction from the real crimes of the corrupt Biden family crime family." pic.twitter.com/uoyYP5BP8t — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 11, 2024

If Hunter Biden is acquitted, it’s rigged. If Hunter Biden is convicted, it’s rigged. You can’t reason with people in the Trump cult. https://t.co/zy7Qcf71fy — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 11, 2024

The right has for years been reinforcing a bubble where this is just proof of guilt. You're only guilty if you don't burn the whole system down to save yourself. https://t.co/wrqfY63ZfK — zeddy (@Zeddary) June 11, 2024

Hunter Biden is now a convicted felon and I’m sorry but people should not ever support him either for president. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 11, 2024

Now that he’s been found guilty of felony gun charges, where are all my “2A” MAGAs screeching about Hunter’s right to bear arms? — Jim Stewartson, Counterinsurgent 🇺🇸🇺🇦💙🎈 (@jimstewartson) June 11, 2024

Now that authorities have gotten to the bottom of the heinous crime of Hunter Biden lying about drug abuse when he filled out a gun form, isn't it time to focus on why Jared and Ivanka Trump walked away from the White House with BILLIONS? pic.twitter.com/u2piItSQc9 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 11, 2024

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)