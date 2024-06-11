Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    54Comments

      Yutsano

      WELL IT’S ABOUT TIME LADY! :P

      I’m five minutes from leaving work anyway. Gonna be packing up the computer for home here in a bit.

      SomeRandomGuy

      Yikes! Did you think we all ran away from home?

      Well, the legs sticking out from under the house, and the celebrating Munchkins, *did* support that theory. What really happened?

      scav

      Yikes! Did you think we all ran away from home?

      Better still, I assumed you’d all run away to join a better circus!

      Jealous as hell.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Happy early birthday, WG!

      There’s a special election today for Ohio’s 6th congressional district, formerly held by Bill Johnson, who’s now the President of YSU who was corruptly chosen for the post imo. The Republican candidate, Michael Rulli, is of course scum. Anyone who willingly joins up with the GOP today is. Special mention to how he threatend to shoot minors that were on his property years ago. His family owns a local grocery chain, so he has name recognition and he is a state politician. I suspect he’ll probably win given his name recognition and the fact that the district is gerrymandered to hell. It’ll be interesting to see his margin of victory though. Who knows, maybe there will be some kind of upset?

      I even got a postcard in the mail reminding me of it a few weeks ago. I’d forgotten it was going to happen today, so postcards absolutely work

      BethanyAnne

      The new Dragon Age game had a gameplay trailer come out today. It looks so fun! I’m looking forward to playing it this fall.

      Mousebumples

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I even got a postcard in the mail reminding me of it a few weeks ago. I’d forgotten it was going to happen today, so postcards absolutely work

      Awesome! Glad it helped remind you to vote.

      I think H. E. Wolf mentioned it in the am thread, but Postcards to Voters has a campaign for the open CO-04 special election happening now if anyone has postcarding supplies and free time to spare. Postcardstovoters.org has a how to, if you want to join in!

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Gemini ♊️: (May 21 – June 20)

      Gemini, the third sign of the Zodiac, is often described as curious, communicative and intellectual. An air sign, Geminis aren’t afraid of change and will gladly – and easily – dish on a variety of topics. Represented by twins, the sign is deeply independent, yet also in search of a lifelong partner.

      Jackie

      Speaking of books…

      “Fred C. Trump III, the nephew of former President Donald Trump and the older brother of Mary Trump, will publish a memoir about the Trump family,” the New York Times reports.

      “The memoir, titled All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, is set to come out on July 30 from Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster — just a few months before the 2024 presidential election.”

      The book is described as a “candid and revealing” account of what it was like to grow up in the Trump family, and noted that the book will include “never-before-told stories” that shed “a light into the darker corner of the Trump empire.”

      So… Fred III will become the newest Trump to spill new beans on his book tour to all the media outlets for at least the first few weeks of Aug. What timing!

      Scout211

      Some good news out of Florida.

      A federal judge on Tuesdaystruck down parts of Florida’s restrictions on transition-related medical care for transgender minors and adults, declaring several statutes that ban such care unconstitutional.

      The law, championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, made Florida among the most restrictive states for transgender care in the nation.

      “Transgender opponents are of course free to hold their beliefs,” Judge Robert L. Hinkle of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Tallahassee Division, wrote in his opinion. “But they are not free to discriminate against transgender individuals just for being transgender. In time, discrimination against transgender individuals will diminish, just as racism and misogyny have diminished. To paraphrase a civil-rights advocate from an earlier time, the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

      Hinkle added, “The State of Florida can regulate as needed but cannot flatly deny transgender individuals safe and effective medical treatment — treatment with medications routinely provided to others with the state’s full approval so long as the purpose is not to support the patient’s transgender identity.”

      . . .
      Hinkle wrote that “it is clear that anti-transgender animus” motivated sponsors of the law, pointing to inflammatory public comments made by some of the bill’s supporters, including one Florida House member who accused doctors of cutting off body parts of “little children” and throwing them in the trash.

      “Probably about as far removed from reality as any statement by any legislator ever,” Hinkle wrote. “Nobody who voted for the bill expressed disagreement or called these speakers out.”

      The state plans to appeal, of course they do.

      NotMax

      Digital things we don’t need. #211,033 in a continuing series.

      Mobile driver’s licenses are coming to New York state starting June 11th

      … there are inherent privacy concerns that surround digital IDs: they can potentially be tracked and leave a more detailed trail of where you’ve been (and for what purpose) than traditional physical IDs. Storing all of that data with a contracted third-party vendor comes with its own set of risks, and privacy advocates have called for safeguards like strong encryption and giving residents tight control over what data is shared where. Source

      Steeplejack

      As part of the decluttering and streamlining before the Sighthound Hall mob’s move to London, my brother had a company digitize and clean up about 300 slides. He got them back yesterday and has been torturing my other brother and me with various dorky pictures from our past. But one gem is the picture of other brother and me sitting on one of the stones of Stonehenge circa 1959. Back then you could just drive up. My extremely vague memory is that it was deserted on the day we visited.

      How the tempus does fugit!

      VFX Lurker

      The vet prescribed a bitter medicine to my 14-year-old cat. She can’t stand it straight, mixed in food, compounded into a chewable “treat”, compounded into a fish-flavored liquid, or hidden in treats.

      I ordered some empty gelatin caps from Amazon. Yesterday, I stuffed one of the “regular” pills into a gelatin cap, wiped it off with a dry paper towel to ensure no “pill” flavor stuck to the outside, and used a pill popper with a bit of water so she wouldn’t have to dry-swallow it. Instead of fleeing to the next room, this time she stuck around long enough for me to give her treats as a reward.

      Hoping this new approach keeps working.

      JaySinWA

      @Redshift: It’s a catastrophic deadline, missing the deadline surely means missing the catastrophe. //

      Avoiding Armageddon should be a good thing.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Redshift: the proper callback would have been “Cat-astrophe!”  Boots, Tiger, Mittens, and Mongo are severely disappointed in you.  They may not get greenlit now!

      WaterGirl

      @VFX Lurker: What a relief!  It was a nightmare with Mr. Bear this year until I figured out that I could open up his cosequin capsule and stuff the tiny pill in there with the yummy fish-flavored cosequin.

      PaulB

      I’ve been busy going down a rathole trying to permanently disable/remove the Adobe Acrobat Reader Update service, along with its CollabSync service. I’m sort of fine with the reader itself, although I find these days that it’s big and bloated, with about 90% of its features completely worthless to me, not to mention some really unfortunate UI decisions.

      Unfortunately, pretty much everything I have found gets overridden if I use the Reader for any length of time, as it will reactive/reenable the update service, setting it to Automatic, and will add a task to the Windows Task Scheduler to do this every time I start up Windows. I think I have a way to prohibit the CollabSync service from ever starting up, but not the update service.

      Can anyone recommend a fairly simple, easy-to-use, non-bloated, non-intrusive PDF reader? I’m really sick and tired of Adobe.

      piratedan

      just one of those things that you come across and you think its an anomaly but perhaps its actually a harbinger…

      in one of those places where Dems didn’t bother (Nebraska) to field a viable candidate for the Senate seat, I’ve been reading that polling is showing that Deb Fischer is only posting a within margin of error lead on her independent opponent.  Not saying that Nebraska is gettable, but I wonder if its a sign that with folks at the home; that the GOP House debacle and the Conviction of DJT have shown is that the GOP is in serious trouble.

      DJT convicted – on supposedly the “weakest” case and also now legally tabbed as a sexual predator

      Bipartisan Immigration reform scuttled by the GOP itself – after decades of the GOP screaming “caravans” and immigrants coming to rape our white wimmins on every outlet, now it’s something that can wait.

      economic recovery apace – infrastructure week realized by the Dems, whocoulddanode?

      GOP fuckery over Ukraine – placed firmly at the feet of the GOP

      Dobbs – and the GOP at the state level have gone full fash and now they’re after birth control too as the religious right goes full “speaking in tongues” mode.

      JaySinWA

      @PaulB: For simple stuff the built in pdf reader in Chrome or Edge works for me. I haven’t had Adobe reader installed for years.

      There was a case that required Adobe reader for some business shared PDFs that used an obscure feature I can’t recall, fortunately I don’t have to deal with that anymore. I think recent updates have even included form filling options.

