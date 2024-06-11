It took some convincing, but the VP got up and danced to “Smile”. pic.twitter.com/QXC7B4lzZs





Rolling Stone reports:

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, and more convened on the White House lawn on Monday evening for a celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. MCed the concert, which featured appearances by Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Ledisi Anibade Young, Kirk Franklin, Patina Miller, Doug E. Fresh, and Brittney Spencer. The concert was filled with memorable moments including Knight’s joyful performance of her 1967 hit “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” which she first debuted with The Pips…

“In many ways, the story of Juneteenth and of our nation is a story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise, our ongoing fight to build a nation that is more equal, more fair and more free — a nation where every person has the opportunity not to just get by, but get ahead,” said Harris when speaking to the crowd gathered on the South Lawn, before announcing that on Juneteenth, the Biden administration “will hold a national day of action on voting.”

Harris continued, “While Juneteenth is a day for celebration, it is also a day for dedication … a day to renew our commitment to defend our freedoms, to honor our history and to continue to fight for the promise of America.”…