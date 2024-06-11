Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Thriving

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,



Rolling Stone reports:

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, and more convened on the White House lawn on Monday evening for a celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.

Comedian Roy Wood Jr. MCed the concert, which featured appearances by Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Ledisi Anibade Young, Kirk Franklin, Patina Miller, Doug E. Fresh, and Brittney Spencer. The concert was filled with memorable moments including Knight’s joyful performance of her 1967 hit “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” which she first debuted with The Pips…

“In many ways, the story of Juneteenth and of our nation is a story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise, our ongoing fight to build a nation that is more equal, more fair and more free — a nation where every person has the opportunity not to just get by, but get ahead,” said Harris when speaking to the crowd gathered on the South Lawn, before announcing that on Juneteenth, the Biden administration “will hold a national day of action on voting.”

Harris continued, “While Juneteenth is a day for celebration, it is also a day for dedication … a day to renew our commitment to defend our freedoms, to honor our history and to continue to fight for the promise of America.”…

Following the night of performances, Biden took to the stage and commented that the “White House lawn’s never seen anything like this before,” and called the evening a “fitting tribute to Juneteenth.” In reference to Republican lawmakers backing a slew of bills targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Biden continued, “They are taking away your freedoms, making it harder for Black people to vote or have your vote counted. Closing doors of opportunity, attacking the values of diversity, equity and inclusion. If you can believe it, banning books about Black experience.”

“Our history is not just about the past, it’s about our present and our future,” said the president. “It’s whether that future is a future for all of us, not just for some of us. Black history is American history.”

Gonna be an interesting Saturday night, too…

The event, to be held on June 15 in downtown Los Angeles, also will feature George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Kimmel is the latest late-night host to take part in a Biden event. In March, Stephen Colbert moderated a fundraiser for the Biden campaign that featured a conversation with the president, Obama and former President Bill Clinton. That event took place in New York and raised $26 million, according to the campaign.

Tickets to this event start at $250 per person and rise to $500,000 for an “event chair” listing. The latter includes four tickets in the center front orchestra, photo line access and a reception and after party. Proceeds go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties…

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Baud:

      If he did, that would be another first.  Once a federal holiday happens, it never unhappens.

      But Hair Furor is a President of Firsts…ex-President of Firsts, etc.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      RevRick

      @Baud: During his administration Trump only had performances by the Marine Band at the White House.
      There is a joyfulness to the celebrations at the White House that will be totally absent under Trump, or any future GOP administrations.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Today in Wildlife:

      Elephants call each other by name, study finds

      Elephants call out to each other using individual names that they invent for their fellow pachyderms, according to a new study.

      While dolphins and parrots have been observed addressing each other by mimicking the sound of others from their species, elephants are the first non-human animals known to use names that do not involve imitation, the researchers suggested.

      For the new study published on Monday, a team of international researchers used an artificial intelligence algorithm to analyse the calls of two wild herds of African savanna elephants in Kenya.

      The research “not only shows that elephants use specific vocalisations for each individual, but that they recognise and react to a call addressed to them while ignoring those addressed to others”, the lead study author, Michael Pardo, said. “This indicates that elephants can determine whether a call was intended for them just by hearing the call, even when out of its original context,” the behavioural ecologist at Colorado State University said in a statement.

      Wild horses return to Kazakhstan steppes after absence of two centuries

      A group of the world’s last wild horses have returned to their native Kazakhstan after an absence of about 200 years. The seven horses, four mares from Berlin and a stallion and two other mares from Prague, were flown to the central Asian country on a Czech air force transport plane.

      The wild horses, known as Przewalski’s horses, once roamed the vast steppe grasslands of central Asia, where horses are believed to have been first domesticated about 5,500 years ago.

      People are known to have been riding and milking horses in northern Kazakhstan nearly 2,000 years before the first records of domestication in Europe. Human activity, including hunting the animals for their meat, as well as road building, which fragmented their population, drove the horses close to extinction in the 1960s.

      Filip Mašek, Prague zoo’s spokesperson, said: “These are the only remaining wild horses in the world. Mustangs are domesticated horses that went wild.”

      The horses reintroduced into Kazakhstan are descended from two groups that survived in Munich and Prague zoos.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bupalos

      @RevRick: I wanted to object to this anti-USMC band bigotry on behalf of tuba players everywhere, but I thought it would be too tough a hill to climb. Then I moved on to the next (previous) OTR post and see the USMC band praised for its surprising joyfullness!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @JPL: She’s OK. Her arm is ugly as all hell but she saw the doc yesterday and they have decided against amputation.

      OK, OK, that was never under consideration but it is rather ugly in a stellar way. It has a resemblance to the Ring Nebula.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geminid

      South Carolina holds primaries today. The 1st CD contest between incumbent Rep. Nancy Mace and Catherine Templeton has drawn a lot of attention. An Emerson College poll relesed tbree weeks ago showed Mace with 47% support and Templeton at 22%, with a third candidate at 7%. Mace has Donald Trump’s endorsement.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      The US says the onus is on Hamas to accept the deal, since Israel has already agreed to the ceasefire’s terms. On Tuesday Reuters reported that a senior Hamas official had accepted the plan but Washington is still waiting for word from the militant group’s leadership. While Israel has agreed in principle, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly opposed certain aspects of the plan, including the staging of a withdrawal of forces from Gaza and recognition of a formal Palestinian state. “Israel will not engage in meaningless and endless negotiations, which can be exploited by Hamas as a means to stall for time,” an Israeli representative told The Washington Post.

      So Israel agrees “in principle” but not to the two main pillars of the deal, yet the US insists only Hamas is holding it up. Not true.
      With the single moderating force gone (Gantz) they’ll just keep killing and starving civilians for months hoping they can get Trump instead of Biden.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Trivia Man

      @Bupalos: side note to tuba lovers everywhere: many cities have tuba Christmas concerts for free. Ive watched in SLC and NJ. Generally about 100+ tubas* belting out carols. All skill levels welcome to join.

      *purists beware! They allow sousaphones, barritones, and other low brass. Maybe even trombones but definitely NO WOODWINDS ALLOWED

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TBone

      Hannity floating trial balloons (🥸) for Dotard backing out of debate.

      So obvious.  Sooooo obvious.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I wondered why and had to know. Thought others might.

      This horse gets its name from Russian General Nikolai Przhevalsky who searched for and observed the horse in 1881 after hearing rumors of its existence. “Przewalski” is the Polish spelling of his name.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Baud: I had high hopes, but Trump’s endorsement makes a big difference in Mace’s case.

      It may make the difference next week in Virginia, for the Trump-endorsed  challenger to Rep. Bob No-Good. State Senator John McGuire is outspending Good and a lot of the money goes to attack ads.

      Politico has an article about the Mace and Good primaries, that also covers 3 Republican primaries for open Congressional seats in Colorado. Besides the 4th CD where Lauren Boebert is competing, there are hotly contested primaries for the 3rd CD seat that Boebert is deserting and one to replace retiring Rep. Lanborn(?).

      Reply

