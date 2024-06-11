At the White House’s Juneteenth concert, gospel singer Kirk Franklin brought up Vice President Kamala Harris to the stage.
It took some convincing, but the VP got up and danced to “Smile”. pic.twitter.com/QXC7B4lzZs
— JC (@JCWhittington_) June 11, 2024
Rolling Stone reports:
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus, and more convened on the White House lawn on Monday evening for a celebration of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.
Comedian Roy Wood Jr. MCed the concert, which featured appearances by Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Ledisi Anibade Young, Kirk Franklin, Patina Miller, Doug E. Fresh, and Brittney Spencer. The concert was filled with memorable moments including Knight’s joyful performance of her 1967 hit “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” which she first debuted with The Pips…
“In many ways, the story of Juneteenth and of our nation is a story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise, our ongoing fight to build a nation that is more equal, more fair and more free — a nation where every person has the opportunity not to just get by, but get ahead,” said Harris when speaking to the crowd gathered on the South Lawn, before announcing that on Juneteenth, the Biden administration “will hold a national day of action on voting.”
Harris continued, “While Juneteenth is a day for celebration, it is also a day for dedication … a day to renew our commitment to defend our freedoms, to honor our history and to continue to fight for the promise of America.”…
Following the night of performances, Biden took to the stage and commented that the “White House lawn’s never seen anything like this before,” and called the evening a “fitting tribute to Juneteenth.” In reference to Republican lawmakers backing a slew of bills targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Biden continued, “They are taking away your freedoms, making it harder for Black people to vote or have your vote counted. Closing doors of opportunity, attacking the values of diversity, equity and inclusion. If you can believe it, banning books about Black experience.”
“Our history is not just about the past, it’s about our present and our future,” said the president. “It’s whether that future is a future for all of us, not just for some of us. Black history is American history.”
Doug E. Fresh hops off stage to dance with Congresswoman Maxine Waters at the White House Juneteenth concert 🕺🏼💃🏾 pic.twitter.com/I7nwwaBXFT
— JC (@JCWhittington_) June 11, 2024
. @POTUS’ retelling of the heroism and activism of Medgar Evers was something special. https://t.co/hPDyGP4n7e pic.twitter.com/cMspF523Yu
— Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) June 11, 2024
The sign language interpreter vibing to Gladys Knight is everything ✨ pic.twitter.com/k7rWoaTPSq
— Qondi (@QondiNtini) June 11, 2024
Gonna be an interesting Saturday night, too…
Jimmy Kimmel Will Moderate Conversation With Joe Biden And Barack Obama At President's Next L.A. Fundraiser https://t.co/y2ci2dPxro
— HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) June 10, 2024
… The event, to be held on June 15 in downtown Los Angeles, also will feature George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Kimmel is the latest late-night host to take part in a Biden event. In March, Stephen Colbert moderated a fundraiser for the Biden campaign that featured a conversation with the president, Obama and former President Bill Clinton. That event took place in New York and raised $26 million, according to the campaign.
Tickets to this event start at $250 per person and rise to $500,000 for an “event chair” listing. The latter includes four tickets in the center front orchestra, photo line access and a reception and after party. Proceeds go to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee and state parties…
