I’ve been on the road and out of the loop since morning, so I haven’t paid attention to the news. I left the TV on to keep the dogs company, so when I got home, the first thing I saw was that the Hunter Biden verdict came down: guilty on all three charges.

That’s 31 fewer felony convictions than Trump! And Hunter Biden isn’t running for office.

We haven’t followed the trial, but the outcome isn’t a surprise, right? Sounded like they had a ton of evidence, including a confessional book authored by the defendant. For Joe Biden’s sake, I hope the fact that this was the son’s first offense will keep the judge from imposing a harsh sentence.

I do expect we’ll see an enormous contrast on reactions to the Trump and Hunter Biden verdicts. An entire party is undermining the justice system to cover Trump’s guilt. Democrats, including the president, will accept the jury’s verdict. I hope normies see that and fully understand the implications.

