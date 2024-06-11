Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Verdict & Open Thread

I’ve been on the road and out of the loop since morning, so I haven’t paid attention to the news. I left the TV on to keep the dogs company, so when I got home, the first thing I saw was that the Hunter Biden verdict came down: guilty on all three charges.

That’s 31 fewer felony convictions than Trump! And Hunter Biden isn’t running for office.

We haven’t followed the trial, but the outcome isn’t a surprise, right? Sounded like they had a ton of evidence, including a confessional book authored by the defendant. For Joe Biden’s sake, I hope the fact that this was the son’s first offense will keep the judge from imposing a harsh sentence.

I do expect we’ll see an enormous contrast on reactions to the Trump and Hunter Biden verdicts. An entire party is undermining the justice system to cover Trump’s guilt. Democrats, including the president, will accept the jury’s verdict. I hope normies see that and fully understand the implications.

Open thread!

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Trump judge tosses a prosecutor-approved plea deal. DOJ places a Trump holdover and nutcase as prosecutor. And here we are.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      A Man for All Seasonings (formerly Geeno)

      I hope that’s what the normies take away from it, too.
      They’ve frequently disappointed me however.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      From Laffy on Mastodon

      Statement from President #Biden:

      “As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today … As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      smith

      Democrats, including the president, will accept the jury’s verdict. I hope normies see that and fully understand the implications.

      Unfortunately, normies, with more than a little prompting from the Right and its corporate media co-conspirators, are just as likely to take away that Dems are criminals who deserve punishment, and Rs are innocents being railroaded by a weaponized justice system.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      The “ton of evidence” was cherry-picked by the prosecution, and the judge ruled in the prosecution’s favor.  For example, the form from the gun store was completed with two different handwritings and three colors of ink.  The judge allowed the prosecution to enter a black-and-white scan into evidence with no testimony allowed about the form.  So there was no opportunity for Hunter Biden’s lawyer to enquire if the form was completed properly before Biden and not doctored by the shop owner/employees.  The prosecution gave the owner of the gun store immunity.  Other similar issues give openings for an appeal.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ned F

      The NRA was cospicuously silent during this whole event considering the form which Hunter lied on is a big target of theirs.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      An entire party is undermining the justice system to cover Trump’s guilt. Democrats, including the president, will accept the jury’s verdict. I hope normies see that and fully understand the implications.

      It will matter at the margins, and that’s all we can hope for given the state of the trump-enabling, ever-descending GOP

      Reply
    11. 11.

      smith

      @Cheryl from Maryland: I was surprised to hear that the judge allowed some evidence from the fabled laptop as well. The chain of custody for that laptop is so thoroughly polluted I can’t see how it can be used for evidence in court.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Marmot

      Normies! Who can tell what they’ll believe? About a month ago, I was volunteering and a normie woman asked, “Who’s going to be running for president?”

      Baffled, I was all, “Biden and Trump, and RFK if he can get on the ballot in all the states.” And she laughed! Heartily, like it was a ridiculous thing!

      I did not reply, “How are you so poorly informed? Do you not know about the huge advantage of incumbency? Do you not know who runs Bartertown on the other side? What the fuck, you are so stupid!” … but I wanted to.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      jimmiraybob

      @Ned F: “The NRA was cospicuously silent …”

      The NRA is not about arming liberals and Democrats for the next American Revolution 2.0.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Marmot:

      Normies! Who can tell what they’ll believe?

       
      Correct. They are unreliable, but it’s wrong to mistake that for being reliably against us.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      gene108

      The case should never have gone to trial.

      The prosecution is going to push for the maximum sentence possible, and I think the judge will grant it.

      Republicans are trying to damage President Biden by pushing his son to relapse into addiction from the stress of all their accusations, and now this guilty verdict.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jackie

      @MazeDancer: I’m going to be as positive as possible and expect Hunter, as an addict who went through drug rehab and is now clean, and no prior convictions, will get probation only. If he relapses, his sentence will be reevaluated at that time.

      Hunter’s family will give him the love and strength needed to persevere through this time.

      I truly hope Joe’s faith will hold him strong at this time, because TCFG and his MAGA ilk will do their best to hurt him psychologically.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      @Cheryl from Maryland: It sounds like there are several issues they can appeal on. I was surprised to hear them talk about the laptop, because the chain of custody of that thing is so corrupted that I would think as evidence it’s worthless.

      That said, it’ll be sad and funny to watch all the Republicans who just a week ago were howling about a corrupt Justice Department (which had zero to do with the New York case) showing how our justice system is so corrupt there’s no saving it to saying “justice was served” in the Hunter Biden case. I feel bad for him only inasmuch as it sounds like this is the kind of case that normally would have been pled out, and the only reason he had to go through a trial was Republican squealing.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      @gene108:  Republicans are trying to damage President Biden by pushing his son to relapse into addiction

      OH, ITA, this and they think if TCFG has to go through trials so should the Bidens.

      Reply

