ScientificAmerican: The Dairy Industry Must Act Faster to Keep H5N1 Bird Flu from Starting a Human Epidemic "H5N1 is running rampant through dairy cows, putting humans at risk of an epidemic" Scientific Americanhttps://t.co/18H53fS11L — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 11, 2024

Don’t panic, but stay wary:

… The subtype of bird flu that is going around is more accurately called H5N1, and the current outbreak in dairy cows has escalated to an alarming level. The H5N1 virus is now infecting humans, with many field reports of human illness on dairy farms and three documented cases in people, including one with respiratory symptoms. Respiratory signs raise red flags: if the virus can be spread through coughing, this would be a significant step toward human-to-human spread. Yet, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s best efforts, local health departments, urgent care facilities and emergency rooms still do not recognize H5N1 as now representing a human pathogen in the U.S. As a group of veterinarians with experience in both the poultry and dairy industries, coupled with expertise in both poultry and human outbreaks and influenza viruses, we believe the dairy industry and regulatory agencies need to move quickly to stop H5N1 from seeding a human epidemic. With the virus crossing species barriers, the specter of human exposure and emergence of a human-adapted strain is rapidly intensifying. This outbreak in dairy cows has the potential to spiral into a human epidemic or even a catastrophic pandemic—the signals of which we may already be seeing. To prevent this next catastrophe, dairy producers must step forward to encourage the testing of dairy workers. They must increase testing in dairy cows and federal agencies need to report those results to allow us to track how many people and animals (including the cats, dogs and wild birds on farms) have contracted H5N1. There are many anecdotal reports of dairy workers feeling “hungover,” or having more pronounced flulike symptoms. But because symptoms have been generally mild, many people have minimized them and continued to go to work. Vigilant testing is critical to track any changes in the virus that may make it spread more easily among humans…

Really worth reading the whole thing!

Iowa asks USDA to compensate farmers for cows culled due to H5N1 virus "the USDA should compensate [farmers] for the fair market value of the animals, and lost milk production should be compensated at 90% of fair market value."https://t.co/IoSjRyEzzihttps://t.co/PjpKV2zok6 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 11, 2024

The EU will sign a contract on Tuesday to secure over 40 million doses of a preventative avian flu vaccine for 15 countries with the first shipments heading to Finland, EU officials said on Monday. https://t.co/v1NZSslrVw https://t.co/v1NZSslrVw — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) June 10, 2024

The EU will sign a contract on Tuesday to secure over 40 million doses of a preventative avian flu vaccine for 15 countries with the first shipments heading to Finland, EU officials said on Monday. The deal secures up to 665,000 doses from vaccine manufacturer CSL Seqirus and includes an option for a further 40 million vaccines for a maximum of four years. The vaccines will be jointly procured by the Commission’s emergency health arm HERA and 15 countries in the EU and the European Economic Area. The doses are intended for those most exposed to the virus, such as poultry farm workers and veterinarians. The United States, Canada and Britain are also in the process of securing preventative vaccine doses…

Moderna said on Monday its combination vaccine to protect against both COVID-19 and influenza generated a stronger immune response in adults aged 50 and over when compared to separate shots against the viruses in a late-stage trial. https://t.co/uaJyAmHFep https://t.co/uaJyAmHFep — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) June 10, 2024



The bad news: It’ll be at least a year before it’s commercially available:

… In the study, the combination using messenger RNA technology generated greater antibodies than currently marketed traditional flu vaccines and Moderna’s Spikevax mRNA COVID shot, the company said. The vaccine, called mRNA-1083, elicited a higher immune response against two A strains and one B strain of the flu in older adults when compared with widely used flu shots from GSK and Sanofi, according to the company. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March recommended drugmakers target those three strains, called H1N1, H3N2, and B/Victoria, when developing their seasonal flu vaccines for 2024. The latest data was collected from two arms of a larger study that involved around 8,000 people – one tested the combination against GSK’s Fluarix in adults aged 50 to 64 and another against Sanofi’s Fluzone HD in people 65 and older. Fluzone is a high-dose vaccine for older people. Moderna President Stephen Hoge said the drugmaker hopes to launch the combination shot for the autumn respiratory disease season in 2025. “If not 2025, then 2026,” he said… The company said it expects to release the full results from the study at an upcoming medical conference

Important thread:

I’ve let this sit and ferment internally for the last 24hr or so but we really need to think about the polarization of infectious disease messaging. So far, I’ve seen the two polar opposites: I) H5N1 isn’t real; and II) start stockpiling antivirals 1/ — Jason Kindrachuk, PhD (@KindrachukJason) June 9, 2024

Both of these are concerning and likely achieve the same things – alienating those who are trying to gain insights on what H5N1 is doing, why it’s pivoted to new species, and what should/could be done for containment and mitigation 2/ The seemingly normal statements in 2024 about viruses not existing, PCR diagnostic validity, etc are part of a much bigger communication issue. Hard to figure out the best way forward when it’s been one barrage of emerging IDs after another. That’s a long-term issue 3/ As for stockpiling statements, it may be best to consider that those at greatest risk for exposure at the moment appear to be those with the least access to antivirals. Perhaps recommending stockpiling kinda misses that whole question about socioeconomic disparities, etc 4/ Perhaps the argument for greater communication and access to PPE would be more beneficial while also appreciating what we do and don’t know about exposure & transmission (as well as outcomes across age, sex, health status, etc) 5/ And we can appreciate that as we move into summer we also move closer to fall in the northern hemisphere and another impending seasonal influenza season – antiviral stockpiling could impact those with serious risks of severe outcomes for influenza more generally 6/ It seems like yet again we have to try and pull back from the two polar extremes and be more balanced in the discussion on H5N1 trends in 2024 while also discussing the shorter-term agricultural and economic implications of wider virus distribution 7/ And obviously monitoring what has, is, and could happen next in regard to human exposures 8/end *one additional point. The impact of H5N1 expansion on agriculture, agriculture-based livelihoods, and food security should all be top concerns. Transparent, coherent, fact-based communication is absolutely critical

***********

I'm sorry but it's just not true that hospitals aren't reporting COVID deaths. They're using the same methods they always have — and excess deaths are near 0 so it's unlikely they're being misclassified.

I think fewer people really are dying of COVID!

ourworldindata.org/grapher/exce… [image or embed] — Michael Hobbes (@michaelhobbes.bsky.social) Jun 3, 2024 at 11:21 AM

Last night's update: 56,233 new cases, 507 new deaths https://t.co/oqnQ3LUa5A — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 10, 2024

So far this year, nearly 3.4 million COVID cases have been reported in the U.S., causing 288,087 hospitalizations and 30,295 deaths. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 9, 2024

The new KP.3 variant has climbed to 1 in 4 new COVID-19 cases nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Friday, making it now the dominant strain of the virus nationwide. https://t.co/hlYoDDnQlY — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) June 8, 2024

======

Thailand: Almost 3,000 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 last week 2,762 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment from June 2–8, an average of 395 people a day. The number increased by 48.3% from May 26–June 1. Khmer Timeshttps://t.co/a5pxQFLtZn — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 11, 2024

Malaysia: Johor sees steady rise in Covid-19 cases over past eight weeks "The trend has been increasing since the 16th epidemiological week (April 15 to April 21), where 109 cases were reported." The Starhttps://t.co/kO4r8FkC6D. — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 11, 2024

New Zealand: 5230 new Covid-19 cases and 20 further deaths "There were 354 cases in hospital and none in intensive care, as of midnight on Sunday." RNZ Newshttps://t.co/kdGpSqXbxO — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 10, 2024

New Zealand: Free Covid-19 RATs until September 2024 “I’m pleased to confirm that Health New Zealand will purchase a further 9.25 million RATs which will see free public access to RATs continue until 30 September 2024." NZ Govthttps://t.co/M6KndIRgTShttps://t.co/KXkkZ3IQ6j — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 10, 2024

Thousands of Taylor Swift concertgoers in Madrid have come down with COVID-19 after Eras Tour. One Spanish Swifties X account polled followers about getting COVID-19 after Taylor Swift's Madrid concert. Of 10,796 respondents, 35% (3,780) said they did.https://t.co/YeopsSxSfx — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) June 11, 2024

Ireland: Covid cases up more than 60% over past week There were 502 cases of the virus reported in the week up to June 1st, up from the 306 cases that were reported in the previous week, an increase of 64 per cent.https://t.co/VpSvmWMkBl — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 9, 2024

======

My most recent covid booster knocked me over for a solid week (I also got the RSV vaxx, but the injection-site swelling & rash started on the *covid* arm), so I’m gonna take this as a positive…

Following a Covid shot, the more symptoms, heart rate and temperature response, the more long term neutralizing antibodies vs #SARSCoV2 induced.https://t.co/Mm12Z0BzIx@AnnalsofIM @ethan_dutcher and colleagues pic.twitter.com/E9vSkIPQYk — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 10, 2024

Finally, mainstream press on COVID potentially causing the recent alarming increase in cancer. Paywall free link below in the replies, main WaPo article here: https://t.co/0IhzWNcApM — another human (@rd108) June 6, 2024



Paywall-free MSN version:

… The uptick in aggressive, late-stage cancers since the dawn of the pandemic is confirmed by some early national data and a number of large cancer institutions. Many experts have mostly dismissed the trend as an expected consequence of disruptions to health care that began in 2020. But not everyone. The idea that some viruses can cause or accelerate cancer is hardly new. Scientists have recognized this possibility since the 1960s, and today, researchers estimate 15 to 20 percent of all cancers worldwide originate from infectious agents such as HPV, Epstein-Barr and hepatitis B. It will probably be many years before the world has conclusive answers about whether the coronavirus is complicit in the surge of cancer cases, but Patel and other concerned scientists are calling on the U.S. government to make this question a priority knowing it could affect treatment and management of millions of cancer patients for decades to come. “We are completely under-investigating this virus,” said Douglas C. Wallace, a University of Pennsylvania geneticist and evolutionary biologist. “The effects of repeatedly getting this throughout our lives is going to be much more significant than people are thinking.” … But there is no real world data linking SARS-CoV-2 to cancer, and some scientists remain skeptical. John T. Schiller, a National Institutes of Health researcher and pioneer in the study of cancer-causing viruses, said pathogens known to cause cancer persist in the body long-term. But the class of respiratory viruses that includes influenza and RSV — a family that counts the coronavirus as a member — infects a patient and then typically goes away instead of lingering and is not believed to cause cancer… David Tuveson, director of the Cancer Center at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and former president of the American Association for Cancer Research, said there’s no evidence the coronavirus directly transforms cells to make them cancerous. But that may not be the full story. Tuveson said a number of small and early studies — many of which have been published within the past nine months — suggests that coronavirus infection can induce an inflammatory cascade and other responses that, in theory, could exacerbate the growth of cancer cells. He has wondered whether it could be more akin to an environmental stressor — like tobacco, alcohol, asbestos or microplastics. “Covid wrecks the body, and that’s where cancers can start,” Tuveson said, explaining how autopsy studies of people who died of covid-19 showed prematurely aged tissue…

Study: SARS-CoV-2 Viral Load in the Nasopharynx at Time of First Infection Among Unvaccinated Individuals "We did not find an association between viral load at diagnosis and severe COVID-19 in this largely outpatient setting." JAMA Networkhttps://t.co/p8pIBJBYuu — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 11, 2024

2 new reports @theNASEM on #LongCovid in 1 week👍

Now let's get some effective treatments which are desperately needed. pic.twitter.com/Yg1UhJk8SY — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 11, 2024

A 15-day course of Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid did not relieve symptoms of long COVID, according a study by Stanford University researchers. https://t.co/WdtToMJy7N https://t.co/WdtToMJy7N — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) June 8, 2024

======

Hawaii: COVID cases rising as new variants infiltrate the islands "Positivity rates climbed to 17%, and hospital admissions and emergency room visits also rose."https://t.co/uLnMVDeRyI — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 9, 2024

Two stats that ought to blow your mind. 1. The United States has been at war for ~225 out of 248 years (i.e., >90%) of its existence. 2. COVID-19 has killed more Americans since 2020 than all the American combat deaths in all their wars since 1776 combined. — T. Ryan Gregory (@TRyanGregory) June 9, 2024

Triple whammy of poor science communication here. Chan has clout as a PhD (though her expertise is not in virology/pandemics), amplified by space in the NYT, and influential NYT columnist Kristof then amplifies her. This is why the public thinks the "lab leak" evidence is stronger than it is. [image or embed] — Tara C. Smith (@aetiology.bsky.social) Jun 5, 2024 at 10:15 AM

‘Playing Russian roulette with your health’: my encounter with LA’s raw-milk, powdered-meat smoothie https://t.co/ovWQBDMGjf — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) June 9, 2024