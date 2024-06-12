The person who owns this app will attend a big advertising conference. Because he famously loves advertisers! pic.twitter.com/azUsMWq4zJ — Peter Kafka (@pkafka) June 11, 2024

… The man who bought Twitter, turned it into “X,” and saw his advertising revenue plummet, is heading to the Cannes Lions ad summit in France next week. WPP, one of the world’s biggest ad companies, said Musk will appear at an event with WPP CEO Mark Read on June 18. This one won’t be a grilling. From the release: “The interview will cover the transformative power of technological innovation, how AI is reshaping creativity, business and society, and the future of X.” No word on whether Musk will be there in person or will be beaming in, like he did most recently at a Paris tech conference… Musk’s appearance is primarily newsworthy because he didn’t go last year and has mostly avoided ad gatherings in general. (Linda Yaccarino, the former NBC sales boss who became Musk’s CEO a year ago, is also scheduled to appear in Cannes this month.)… Musk routinely predicts a future for Twitter/X where the company won’t be dependent on advertising dollars because he’ll also be making lots of money from subscriptions and other revenue streams. But those alternative dollars haven’t shown up in meaningful amounts, and advertisers are still quite wary of Musk. So off to France he goes…

Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm is calling on the company’s shareholders to approve Elon Musk’s massive $56 billion pay package or risk driving the billionaire CEO to greener pastures. On June 13th, Tesla shareholders will decide the fate of Musk’s compensation package, which is estimated to be worth as much as $56 billion. It will be the second time that shareholders will vote on the CEO’s pay, after a Delaware judge voided the first one earlier this year on the grounds that the approval process was “deeply flawed.” And now the company is engaged in a full-court press to convince shareholders to approve his compensation, as well as a proposal to reincorporate Tesla in Texas to circumvent the oversight of Delaware’s courts… Later, she implies that Musk could decamp to “other places” without proper motivation. “What we recognized in 2018 and continue to recognize today is that one thing Elon most certainly does not have is unlimited time,” Denholm says. “Nor does he face any shortage of ideas and other places he can make an incredible difference in the world. We want those ideas, that energy and that time to be at Tesla, for the benefit of you, our owners. But that requires reciprocal respect.”…

I don't know Mr. DeLong's writing well enough to judge how much snark is embedded in this first sentence:

… Mr. Musk changed the world. He wanted to jump-start the decarbonization of human civilization’s energy. He succeeded. He drove Tesla to create the electric vehicle industry as we know it. Yes, he overpromised. But he often overdelivered and overdelivered spectacularly. Truly wonderful things happened with Tesla’s performance as a technology inventor, deliverer and deployer. But “happened” is in the past tense. Much has changed since 2018, the year Tesla dreamed up an unorthodox pay package that, in theory, tied Mr. Musk’s pay to the company’s performance. Problem is, the performance was not for making high-quality cars or making affordable cars or making cars at scale. The performance was for pushing Tesla’s stock price up. This pay package was, I think, bad for Mr. Musk. And it was, I am sure, bad for Tesla and, by extension, our nation’s crucial fight against global warming, by far. Tesla is now asking its shareholders to reapprove this pay package, which would hand Mr. Musk an eye-popping roughly $46 billion, making him, the world’s richest man, one of its highest-paid executives. I have a recommendation for Tesla shareholders: Vote no… Tesla had always had build-quality problems. But it used to have a road map for fixing them. And it used to have a road map for gaining manufacturing expertise, adding capacity, introducing models to crawl down from the rarefied technoexperiment and luxury car markets into the enormous market of providing what Americans see as their basic transportation. But those seem to have fallen away. The idea that there would soon be a truly affordable mass-market Tesla receded from real soon to maybe someday. Instead we got the Cybertruck, for which demand is rather limited, as it is not set up to do the things that people who use pickup trucks need them for. And meanwhile, in China, BYD’s blade-battery technologies and process-manufacturing expertise grew by leaps and bounds…. … I argue that we must accept the possibility of short-term pain for a forever payoff. Tesla almost certainly accounts for a plurality of Mr. Musk’s fortune. SpaceX makes up the bulk of the remainder. And SpaceX appears to be in very good hands, as he trusts the awesomely competent Gwynne Shotwell, who, as chief operating officer of SpaceX, has managed the marriage of fire and ice, building an organizational culture that combines an astonishing attention to detail with a willingness to experiment beyond the limits of what had been thought possible. She proves that Mr. Musk is capable of far better business judgment. Business judgment that Tesla desperately needs. Right now.

But least, at Musk will always have his beloved, much-memed Cybertrucks…

