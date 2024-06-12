Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Gun Issues / Eight Years Since The Pulse Nightclub Shooting

Eight Years Since The Pulse Nightclub Shooting

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: Gun Issues

The Pulse Nightclub Shooting

The commemoration of the tragic event began early in the morning, with a ceremony at the former nightclub. There, people marked the exact moment the shooting started.

It was 2:02 a.m. when the shots first rang out, and also the time eight years later when dozens of people came together to remember the victims.

Eight people wearing angel wings stood in front of the memorial walls at the former Pulse nightclub, each representing a year that has passed since the horrific attack. They said a prayer and called out the names of their loved ones.

Many of them spent time quietly looking at the pictures and messages left for the 49 victims.

The people at the ceremony on Wednesday morning include family members and survivors — including one man who was shot twice and had to hide in the bathroom for three hours on June 12, 2016…

The city now owns the nightclub site, and the mayor has promised to get a permanent memorial done by this time in 2026…


  • bbleh
  • Darkrose
  • geg6
  • japa21
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Rob
  • Scout211
  • SomeRandomGuy
  • TBone
  • tommyspoon

    13Comments

    3. 3.

      bbleh

      And sadly, there is a substantial segment of our population who consider this Righteous and Deserved (if somewhat regrettable) and another larger segment who will go along with that if not agreeing fully.

      All Good People of course.  Worship regularly, very Moral, very nice.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      tommyspoon

      Lifted from my Fb Memories:

      “Pulse sounds an awful lot like Tracks, the massive dance club in SE DC where I learned to appreciate house music, outrageous costumes, shirtless sailors playing volleyball in the back patio, and, of course, LGBTQ people.

      “Take care of each other,” one of the Tracks DJs used to say as the music wound down and all of us, gay and straight, stumbled out into the night.

      “Please, take care of each other.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TBone

      Not pussyfooting around, they’re going full Nazi with loudspeakers.

      An influential grassroots group with close ties to Texas Republican lawmakers is hosting a conference next month that encourages its attendees to embrace Christian nationalism and resist a Democratic campaign “to rid the earth of the white race.”

      …the conference schedule incorporates a variety of separate but overlapping ideologies that have been pushed by the far right, but are rarely packaged together in one conference — let alone one that includes more establishment figures, and is being held by a group with direct ties to elected officials and influential donors.

      …Speakers include retired U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, two prominent Christian nationalist authors, and Paul Gottfried, a far-right writer who has for years collaborated with white supremacists and mentored neo-Nazis such as Richard Spencer. Don Huffines, a former state senator and prominent GOP donor, is also briefly mentioned on the lineup, but said Tuesday that he was unaware who else was involved until after the publication of this story, and condemned the event and antisemitism.

      https://www.texastribune.org/2024/06/12/true-texas-project-conference-christian-nationalism/

      Nuke from orbit

      I can’t bring myself to quote the front woman.  Fucking horrendous.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SomeRandomGuy

      Um. I wonder if this will resonate, in some ways, more than a school shooting, where the memories move with time. The Pulse will always be a shrine; it will always be where the remembered, and memory keepers, were on that fateful day. In fewer than a dozen years, all school shooting victims have literally “moved on,” even if there are commemorations, the populace isn’t forced to re-reckon with the tragedy, as part of the same community.

      Maybe that should change? Demonstrations on/near grounds to mark school shootings, “never forget – it can be ‘never again’.” You’d need to work with the students and families, of course. But it could be awkward for Republicans to explain why there are *so many* calls to remember.

      Sorry – my brain is stuck in “how can we use this anguish, to stop the people who cause it?” mode.

      Reply

