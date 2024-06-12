They were dancing, they were celebrating Pride, and they should’ve been safe. But eight years ago, 49 beautiful lives were stolen & many more were forever impacted by the shooting at Pulse Nightclub. More than ever, we must work together to combat hate—and disarm it. pic.twitter.com/3yah7YuLdp — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 12, 2024

"Eight people wearing angel wings stood in front of the memorial walls at the former Pulse nightclub, each representing a year that has passed since the horrific attack. They said a prayer and called out the names of their loved ones."https://t.co/3dRodov0Z1 — GLAAD (@glaad) June 12, 2024

… The commemoration of the tragic event began early in the morning, with a ceremony at the former nightclub. There, people marked the exact moment the shooting started. It was 2:02 a.m. when the shots first rang out, and also the time eight years later when dozens of people came together to remember the victims. Eight people wearing angel wings stood in front of the memorial walls at the former Pulse nightclub, each representing a year that has passed since the horrific attack. They said a prayer and called out the names of their loved ones. Many of them spent time quietly looking at the pictures and messages left for the 49 victims. The people at the ceremony on Wednesday morning include family members and survivors — including one man who was shot twice and had to hide in the bathroom for three hours on June 12, 2016… The city now owns the nightclub site, and the mayor has promised to get a permanent memorial done by this time in 2026…

Eight years ago today, 49 lives were taken in the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida. That kind of hateful violence is designed to make us live in fear. But, as @bjoewolf says, our community responded with unapologetic love. Now, we must honor them with action. pic.twitter.com/zOIC0Fk84V — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 12, 2024





Today marks 8 years since the horrific, hate-fueled attack on the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando. Our nation continues to mourn the 49 souls taken that day, and we continue marching in their memory to end bigotry and senseless gun violence. pic.twitter.com/axw9BPaGzv — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) June 12, 2024

Orlando Rep. Maxwell Frost got emotional during a House speech commemorating the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people in 2016. Frost railed against lawmakers' inaction on gun violence. pic.twitter.com/UKO3PdbLqc — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 12, 2024

The city of Orlando is holding a ceremony to remember the 49 people who were killed in the Pulse nightclub mass shooting eight years ago today. Human Rights Campaign National Press Secretary Brandon Wolf, who survived the shooting, spoke to @jdbalart. pic.twitter.com/83xi8t0Rcx — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) June 12, 2024