Nothing Gold Can Stay

3 Comments

I despise Donald Trump so much that when I learned about my medical condition, one of my initial thoughts was, “Damn it, that orange motherfucker will probably outlive me, and I won’t get to join the wild rejoicing with fellow haters at his demise!”

I swear, I thought of my loved ones first! But dismay at the thought of crossing the River Styx before Trump was one of the many depressing notions that swarmed my addled thoughts that day. (I’ve since converted it into motivational mental bulletin board material!)

For me, one of the worst things about this nation’s putrid, ridiculous and humiliating entanglement with Donald Fucking Trump is the inescapability of it all. Long before he and the sour-faced third lady descended the accursed escalator to announce his candidacy, Trump embedded his stupid, tacky self in our culture, albeit in mostly minor ways that were easy to ignore back then. Not so much now!

As I mentioned last week, I was watching a 20+ year old rom-com on TV, and BAM, there the sumbitch was, appearing in an unexpected cameo! It ruined the entire experience; I turned the TV off without viewing the utterly predictable conclusion.

But it’s not just the broader culture that is degraded by Trump’s presence; the rancid piece of shit’s influence has even filtered down into my personal home decor and household hardware decisions.

It cropped up again this week under the heading of door repair. Almost every interior door in our swampy fixer-upper was screwed up in some way when we moved in, and we’ve addressed that door-by-door over the past six years, making repairs as “annoying” evolves into “untenable.”

The latest door issue is a strike plate that doesn’t match up perfectly with the latch on the door to one room, which means the door doesn’t close properly and can easily be pushed open by 20-lb. dogs when one might wish to keep the yappy monsters at bay.

I suspect all the doors suck because either the entire house is slowly falling into the swamp or because the prior occupants (MAGAs who still live nearby) were incompetent DIYers, the latter a fact long ago established by other half-assed projects that required repair. The priors were also fond of gold fixtures and door hardware, or maybe whoever built the place in 1986 was, and the priors got stuck with it too. I’m not sure.

But the point is, there was a lot of gold shit, and I don’t like it because I associate it with Trump. So I have been patiently effecting its removal at every opportunity. Bill thinks this is irrational and has tried to gaslight me by calling the gold fixtures “brass” every time I demand replacement of a fixture or hardware set that could probably be salvaged.

Maybe technically they are brass, but when I see them, I perceive a residue of star-struck swamp MAGA dopes trying to ape the tacky splendor of Mar-a-Lago by barfing gold everywhere. And I want it eradicated.

New brushed nickel hardware for the latest malfunctioning door, damn it. Nothing gold can stay!

    2. 2.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      Incompetent DIY isn’t just an annoyance, it’s a hazard as I discovered when a heat lamp installed by the previous owner started a fire. No injuries but plenty of damage. I was lucky our next -door neighbor saw it and ran water on the roof. (We weren’t home)

