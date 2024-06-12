On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Winter Wren

Quebec is a reasonable road trip from New England and we have greatly enjoyed visiting the areas along the coast north of Quebec city over the past decade. Here is a set of 3 posts from various trips focusing on this part of Quebec, including the Ile D’Orleans, Cap Tourmente and on the way to Tadoussac, and the Tadoussac area.

First, the Ile D’Orleans. This is a travel destination in its own right and not just a side trip from the city – we have visited here many times without ever going into Quebec City itself. The island is separated from the shore by a shallow branch of the Saint Lawrence which is crossed by a narrow bridge. The island has fairly steep sides near the water generally with a broad, but rounded central area. Much of the island is under cultivation with orchards, vineyards, strawberries and other produce. There are wineries, cideries and farm stands scattered throughout the island.