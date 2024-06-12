(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: Rosie is still doing fine after Monday’s chemo treatment. Thank you all again for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

Other than an air raid alert for Kharkiv Oblast, the skies over Ukraine are quiet right now.

But they weren’t earlier!

Kryvyi Rih:

A woman waits with hope for her husband, whom rescuers are searching for under the rubble. Russian forces struck a residential area in Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Nine people have been confirmed dead so far, and 29 injured, including five children. Rescue efforts continue as four… pic.twitter.com/q6Vo7PNPPM — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 12, 2024

A woman waits with hope for her husband, whom rescuers are searching for under the rubble. Russian forces struck a residential area in Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Nine people have been confirmed dead so far, and 29 injured, including five children. Rescue efforts continue as four more people are reported missing.

Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih today: so far, 6 people confirmed dead and 11 more wounded – President Zelenskyy. Rescue works continue. This must not become a mundane reality. This is a tragedy. Too many tragedies. 📹: SESU pic.twitter.com/qUbARHsURF — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 12, 2024

Kyiv:

Russia launched missile and drone attack on Kyiv, air defense working heard amidst the thunder. 5 missiles and 24 drones destroyed. Those Patriot missiles saved many lives in just this one night. pic.twitter.com/SjLiUTeQky — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 12, 2024

/2. Russian Kh-101 with cluster submunitions. https://t.co/08pq8DFmAE — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 12, 2024

Cluster submunitions of the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile after tonight’s Russian missile/drone attack on Ukraine. Not far from Kyiv.

https://t.me/vasylkiv_now/8836 P.S: The first time Russians used Kh-101 cruise missile with cluster submunition was reported on 7th of June 2024 – https://t.me/war_home/1575

President Zelenskyy traveled to Saudi Arabia today where he met with the Crown Prince. There’s no new daily address. However, here is his address from yesterday at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

And his joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz:

The Ukrainians have established a new branch of their armed forces.

Ukraine became the first country in the world to create a new branch of the armed forces—Unmanned Systems Forces. The Unmanned Systems Forces use air, sea, and ground unmanned and robotic systems in their combat operations. Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the Hero of Ukraine, is… pic.twitter.com/SBgNu9t2VK — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 12, 2024

Ukraine became the first country in the world to create a new branch of the armed forces—Unmanned Systems Forces. The Unmanned Systems Forces use air, sea, and ground unmanned and robotic systems in their combat operations. Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the Hero of Ukraine, is the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. He is one of the first commanders of the #AFU, who began to effectively use unmanned aerial vehicles in combat work and powerful electronic warfare devices produced using his own technology. We are changing the rules of war through innovation and technology.

The Netherlands:

The Netherlands will provide 1 Patriot radar and 3 launchers as part of its efforts to deliver a full Patriot battery to Ukraine. Thank you, Netherlands!

More Patriot systems for Ukraine = more lives saved.

🇺🇦🤝🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/yxeXADyPUE — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 12, 2024

Great news from the Netherlands! The Netherlands will contribute EUR 60 million to offensive drone capabilities for Ukraine, including unmanned surface vessels and FPV drones. Drones help our soldiers drive the enemy out of our land and, at the same time, save the lives of our… https://t.co/R665LW1vgk — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 12, 2024

Great news from the Netherlands! The Netherlands will contribute EUR 60 million to offensive drone capabilities for Ukraine, including unmanned surface vessels and FPV drones. Drones help our soldiers drive the enemy out of our land and, at the same time, save the lives of our warriors. We are grateful to our Dutch friends and colleagues from the @Defensie for their support and significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's capabilities.

Norway:

We are grateful for your steadfast support!

More air defense capabilities for Ukraine means more innocent lives saved. https://t.co/Eqbz4CAKQ1 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 12, 2024

Lithuania:

+14 M113 vehicles coming from 🇱🇹Lithuania. Arrival expected later this week! — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 12, 2024

Estonia:

⚡Estonia has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including Mistral-type short-range air defense missile systems and missiles. https://t.co/7W0NXEQfoE — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) June 12, 2024

From United24 Media:

Estonia has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including Mistral-type short-range air defense missile systems and missiles. This support comes as Ukraine continues to face brutal attacks from Russia. “Air defense is urgently needed by Ukraine to repel these attacks,” said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. “Contributing alongside our allies is not only in Ukraine’s immediate security interest, but also directly benefits Estonia’s own security.” The Estonian aid package has been designed to maximize its benefit to Ukraine without compromising the combat readiness of Estonian forces. The specific quantities of systems and missiles have not been disclosed for security reasons. The Mistral system is designed to attack low-flying helicopters, aircraft, and drones. Estonia has provided extensive military aid to Ukraine in the past, including Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank weapons, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, field hospitals, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and dry food packages. In May, the country’s parliament passed a resolution allowing the utilization of frozen Russian assets to compensate for war-related damages in Ukraine.

The US:

+1 PATRIOT system (reportedly) coming from 🇺🇸America. Slowly, reluctantly, and inevitably, leaders admit it that the fascist oligarchic regime in Russia is absolutely NOT interested in anything but the ongoing war of territorial grabs in Ukraine. The only way to stop this… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 12, 2024

+1 PATRIOT system (reportedly) coming from America. Slowly, reluctantly, and inevitably, leaders admit it that the fascist oligarchic regime in Russia is absolutely NOT interested in anything but the ongoing war of territorial grabs in Ukraine. The only way to stop this madness is to deny Russia's ability to fight this war.

The US also has placed new sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations.

The main Russian stock exchange halted currency trading in dollars and euros following the new US sanctions. Russians can now only buy EUR and USD on the secondary market via banks 1/3 — Anastasia Stognei (@NastyaStognei) June 12, 2024

Imports will become more expensive, especially given that the sanctions hit amid Russia’s ongoing struggles with access to yuan liquidity. The rouble will become even more volatile and the black currency market is likely to emerge 3/3 — Anastasia Stognei (@NastyaStognei) June 12, 2024

The new sanctions include some interesting bits and bobs:

US Treasury sanctioned today Silk Way Rally, a Russian rally organizer that last year we outed as a GRU front providing cover for clandestine operations. We later showed it smuggled members of unit 29155 into China around the time US diplomats suffered Havana Syndrome symptoms. pic.twitter.com/dczi8O20ip — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) June 12, 2024

You may remember Alexeev from another fly-on-the-wall video, the one where he sat down with Prigozhin mid-coup. Ironically, in both cases Alexeev breaks the fourth wall and looks at the camera. https://t.co/Wy8oXngTYd — Christo Grozev (@christogrozev) June 12, 2024

Germany:

“If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he will not stop” – Robert Habeck, Vice Chancellor of Germany and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. pic.twitter.com/9rRlHxuhaf — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 12, 2024

Germany in Ukraine:

‘“Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) are already being maintained and overhauled at the hub, and in the future, Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks as well as other German-made systems will also be repaired at other locations in Ukraine,” a company statement said.’ — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) June 12, 2024

DefenseNews has the details:

MILAN — Rheinmetall has established a maintenance center in western Ukraine to repair German-donated military equipment damaged in combat, as more arms manufacturers are setting up shop in the embattled country. The Rheinmetall Ukrainian Defense Industry repair facility, a joint venture project between the German company and the Ukraine state-owned enterprise Ukroboronprom, was inaugurated on June 10. “Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) are already being maintained and overhauled at the hub, and in the future, Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks as well as other German-made systems will also be repaired at other locations in Ukraine,” a company statement said. Rheinmetall will rely on local labor and equipment in addition to providing its own resources to the hub. According to the statement, Ukrainian specialists were trained in servicing armored vehicles at company sites in Germany last year. By the end of 2023, the German manufacturer had sent over 100 Marder IFVs to Ukraine, and additional deliveries in the “double-digit range” were planned for this year, per company information. Rheinmetall has also been tapped to deliver Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks as well as armored recovery vehicles to Kyiv. Company officials have previously floated the idea of setting up as many as four factories in the embattled country to produce a wider range of weapons. There has been a stronger push from the Ukrainian government recently to localize the production of military equipment as well as a growing inclination of Western defense companies to open plants in Kyiv. Earlier this month, KNDS, the French-German manufacturer of combat vehicles, said it was close to opening a subsidiary in Ukraine that will work with local firms to make spare parts and produce 155mm artillery shells. Other Western land vehicles producers have weighed the option of opening a Ukraine production site as a more sustainable form of military aid, but few have made the move in light of security risks.

The Modern War Institute at the US Military Academy West Point has published a very interesting and important assessment of the NATO training mission for the Ukrainian military. (emphasis mine)

‘The trainers shrug about how to adapt their trench warfighting curriculum for these emerging trends. One says, “No doctrine or manual exists in NATO for this type of war.”’ https://t.co/jG7MXK03EW pic.twitter.com/IXmhArCdkH — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) June 12, 2024

More at the link!

I’d like to emphasize these two pieces from the MWI assessment:

One says, “No doctrine or manual exists in NATO for this type of war.” Most EUMAM personnel tell us that as teachers, they are now being trained by the trainees when it comes to understanding what modern warfare looks like.

There’s a reason I talk about the need to understand our allies’, partners’, competitors’, and adversaries’ understanding and ways of war. That they are not always the same as ours and that without an understanding of how these things differ from our own we are always at a strategic disadvantage.

One additional point for full disclosure: I have a publication with the Modern War Institute.

For those wondering what is going on with Russia’s nuclear doctrine:

This is a must-watch interview. Olaf Scholz must watch it not daily, but every second hour! https://t.co/mdfXYQgMGN pic.twitter.com/iQto3UbxVr — Sergej Sumlenny, LL.M (@sumlenny) June 11, 2024

This is the best interview on Russian #NuclearMongering I have ever seen. Watch brilliant @walberque

from @StimsonCenter, a former @IISS_org Technology and Arms Control Director, explaining complicated things. This is a part of our @EuroResilience interview with William Alberque, the full interview under a link below ⬇️

Russian occupied Crimea:

The work continues.@GeneralStaffUA reports that overnight our defense forces again attacked the russian anti-aircraft missile systems stationed in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, one S-300 division near Belbek, as well as two S-400 divisions near Belbek and… pic.twitter.com/GBKp6NeTBS — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 12, 2024

The work continues. @GeneralStaffUA reports that overnight our defense forces again attacked the russian anti-aircraft missile systems stationed in the temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, one S-300 division near Belbek, as well as two S-400 divisions near Belbek and Sevastopol, were attacked.

Two radars of the S-300 and S-400 systems were destroyed. Regarding the third radar, information is being clarified.

The detonation of munitions was recorded in all three areas where the anti-aircraft missile systems were stationed. Excellent job, warriors!

Glory to Ukraine!

Head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia has placed elements of its most modern air defense system S-500 Prometheus in occupied Crimea. “The latest elements of the S-500 have appeared. This is, in principle, an experimental application. Well, they have already appeared… pic.twitter.com/0QVzSI3gyC — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 12, 2024

Head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia has placed elements of its most modern air defense system S-500 Prometheus in occupied Crimea. "The latest elements of the S-500 have appeared. This is, in principle, an experimental application. Well, they have already appeared there," he said. He added that the Kerch Bridge is still being used by Russia, mainly for personnel transportation.

Pokrovsk:

Not good at all. This is the key highway connecting Ukraine’s main cities in the Donbas still under Kyiv’s control. There are other smaller roads to bypass it but they are awful. It would present huge logistical challenges for Ukraine if Russia gets fire control over the highway. https://t.co/Ow3BGJL4c9 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) June 12, 2024

Petrovsky, Donetsk Oblast:

/2. Location of the fallen Russian OFAB-250-270 right next to hospital number 14 in Donetsk

(47.9437486, 37.5971732) @GeoConfirmed @neonhandrail pic.twitter.com/8KsJrKML7y — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 12, 2024

Fallen Russian airbomb OFAB-250-270 with UMPK guidance kit. As Donetsk media write themselves: "Lies near hospital No. 14 in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk". If this bomb had exploded as it fell, every Russian media would now write that Ukraine is striking hospitals.

Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast:

Bakhmut, Donetsk region. A Ukrainian drone overcame Russian electronic warfare. About 70,000 people used to live in Bakhmut. Now, there isn’t a single building there that hasn’t been damaged by Russian attacks. 🎥: 24th Separate Assault Battalion “Aidar” pic.twitter.com/KWI7YiHP4O — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 12, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

