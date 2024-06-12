(Image by NEIVANMADE)
Quick housekeeping note: Rosie is still doing fine after Monday’s chemo treatment. Thank you all again for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.
Other than an air raid alert for Kharkiv Oblast, the skies over Ukraine are quiet right now.
But they weren’t earlier!
Kryvyi Rih:
A woman waits with hope for her husband, whom rescuers are searching for under the rubble. Russian forces struck a residential area in Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Nine people have been confirmed dead so far, and 29 injured, including five children. Rescue efforts continue as four… pic.twitter.com/q6Vo7PNPPM
A woman waits with hope for her husband, whom rescuers are searching for under the rubble. Russian forces struck a residential area in Kryvyi Rih with a missile. Nine people have been confirmed dead so far, and 29 injured, including five children. Rescue efforts continue as four more people are reported missing.
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih today: so far, 6 people confirmed dead and 11 more wounded – President Zelenskyy.
Rescue works continue.
This must not become a mundane reality. This is a tragedy. Too many tragedies.
📹: SESU pic.twitter.com/qUbARHsURF
Also, what’s left of Musk’s coders are still screwing with certain tweets about Ukraine with video. This tweet from Maria Avdeeva won’t even generate an embed code.
Kyiv:
Russia launched missile and drone attack on Kyiv, air defense working heard amidst the thunder. 5 missiles and 24 drones destroyed. Those Patriot missiles saved many lives in just this one night. pic.twitter.com/SjLiUTeQky
/2. Russian Kh-101 with cluster submunitions. https://t.co/08pq8DFmAE
Cluster submunitions of the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile after tonight’s Russian missile/drone attack on Ukraine. Not far from Kyiv.
https://t.me/vasylkiv_now/8836
P.S: The first time Russians used Kh-101 cruise missile with cluster submunition was reported on 7th of June 2024 – https://t.me/war_home/1575
President Zelenskyy traveled to Saudi Arabia today where he met with the Crown Prince. There’s no new daily address. However, here is his address from yesterday at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.
And his joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz:
The Ukrainians have established a new branch of their armed forces.
Ukraine became the first country in the world to create a new branch of the armed forces—Unmanned Systems Forces.
The Unmanned Systems Forces use air, sea, and ground unmanned and robotic systems in their combat operations.
Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the Hero of Ukraine, is… pic.twitter.com/SBgNu9t2VK
Ukraine became the first country in the world to create a new branch of the armed forces—Unmanned Systems Forces.
The Unmanned Systems Forces use air, sea, and ground unmanned and robotic systems in their combat operations.
Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the Hero of Ukraine, is the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. He is one of the first commanders of the #AFU, who began to effectively use unmanned aerial vehicles in combat work and powerful electronic warfare devices produced using his own technology.
We are changing the rules of war through innovation and technology. 🇺🇦
The Netherlands:
The Netherlands will provide 1 Patriot radar and 3 launchers as part of its efforts to deliver a full Patriot battery to Ukraine.
Thank you, Netherlands!
More Patriot systems for Ukraine = more lives saved.
🇺🇦🤝🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/yxeXADyPUE
Great news from the Netherlands!
The Netherlands will contribute EUR 60 million to offensive drone capabilities for Ukraine, including unmanned surface vessels and FPV drones.
Drones help our soldiers drive the enemy out of our land and, at the same time, save the lives of our… https://t.co/R665LW1vgk
Great news from the Netherlands!
The Netherlands will contribute EUR 60 million to offensive drone capabilities for Ukraine, including unmanned surface vessels and FPV drones.
Drones help our soldiers drive the enemy out of our land and, at the same time, save the lives of our warriors.
We are grateful to our Dutch friends and colleagues from the @Defensie for their support and significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities.
Norway:
We are grateful for your steadfast support!
More air defense capabilities for Ukraine means more innocent lives saved. https://t.co/Eqbz4CAKQ1
Lithuania:
+14 M113 vehicles coming from 🇱🇹Lithuania.
Arrival expected later this week!
Estonia:
⚡Estonia has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including Mistral-type short-range air defense missile systems and missiles. https://t.co/7W0NXEQfoE
From United24 Media:
Estonia has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including Mistral-type short-range air defense missile systems and missiles. This support comes as Ukraine continues to face brutal attacks from Russia.
“Air defense is urgently needed by Ukraine to repel these attacks,” said Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur. “Contributing alongside our allies is not only in Ukraine’s immediate security interest, but also directly benefits Estonia’s own security.”
The Estonian aid package has been designed to maximize its benefit to Ukraine without compromising the combat readiness of Estonian forces. The specific quantities of systems and missiles have not been disclosed for security reasons.
The Mistral system is designed to attack low-flying helicopters, aircraft, and drones.
Estonia has provided extensive military aid to Ukraine in the past, including Javelin anti-tank missile systems, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank weapons, mortars, vehicles, communication equipment, field hospitals, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and dry food packages.
In May, the country’s parliament passed a resolution allowing the utilization of frozen Russian assets to compensate for war-related damages in Ukraine.
The US:
+1 PATRIOT system (reportedly) coming from 🇺🇸America.
Slowly, reluctantly, and inevitably, leaders admit it that the fascist oligarchic regime in Russia is absolutely NOT interested in anything but the ongoing war of territorial grabs in Ukraine.
The only way to stop this…
+1 PATRIOT system (reportedly) coming from 🇺🇸America.
Slowly, reluctantly, and inevitably, leaders admit it that the fascist oligarchic regime in Russia is absolutely NOT interested in anything but the ongoing war of territorial grabs in Ukraine.
The only way to stop this madness is to deny Russia’s ability to fight this war.
The US also has placed new sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations.
The main Russian stock exchange halted currency trading in dollars and euros following the new US sanctions. Russians can now only buy EUR and USD on the secondary market via banks 1/3
Imports will become more expensive, especially given that the sanctions hit amid Russia’s ongoing struggles with access to yuan liquidity. The rouble will become even more volatile and the black currency market is likely to emerge 3/3
The new sanctions include some interesting bits and bobs:
US Treasury sanctioned today Silk Way Rally, a Russian rally organizer that last year we outed as a GRU front providing cover for clandestine operations. We later showed it smuggled members of unit 29155 into China around the time US diplomats suffered Havana Syndrome symptoms. pic.twitter.com/dczi8O20ip
You may remember Alexeev from another fly-on-the-wall video, the one where he sat down with Prigozhin mid-coup. Ironically, in both cases Alexeev breaks the fourth wall and looks at the camera. https://t.co/Wy8oXngTYd
Germany:
“If Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he will not stop” – Robert Habeck, Vice Chancellor of Germany and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. pic.twitter.com/9rRlHxuhaf
Germany in Ukraine:
‘“Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) are already being maintained and overhauled at the hub, and in the future, Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks as well as other German-made systems will also be repaired at other locations in Ukraine,” a company statement said.’
DefenseNews has the details:
MILAN — Rheinmetall has established a maintenance center in western Ukraine to repair German-donated military equipment damaged in combat, as more arms manufacturers are setting up shop in the embattled country.
The Rheinmetall Ukrainian Defense Industry repair facility, a joint venture project between the German company and the Ukraine state-owned enterprise Ukroboronprom, was inaugurated on June 10.
“Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) are already being maintained and overhauled at the hub, and in the future, Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks as well as other German-made systems will also be repaired at other locations in Ukraine,” a company statement said.
Rheinmetall will rely on local labor and equipment in addition to providing its own resources to the hub. According to the statement, Ukrainian specialists were trained in servicing armored vehicles at company sites in Germany last year.
By the end of 2023, the German manufacturer had sent over 100 Marder IFVs to Ukraine, and additional deliveries in the “double-digit range” were planned for this year, per company information.
Rheinmetall has also been tapped to deliver Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks as well as armored recovery vehicles to Kyiv.
Company officials have previously floated the idea of setting up as many as four factories in the embattled country to produce a wider range of weapons.
There has been a stronger push from the Ukrainian government recently to localize the production of military equipment as well as a growing inclination of Western defense companies to open plants in Kyiv.
Earlier this month, KNDS, the French-German manufacturer of combat vehicles, said it was close to opening a subsidiary in Ukraine that will work with local firms to make spare parts and produce 155mm artillery shells.
Other Western land vehicles producers have weighed the option of opening a Ukraine production site as a more sustainable form of military aid, but few have made the move in light of security risks.
The Modern War Institute at the US Military Academy West Point has published a very interesting and important assessment of the NATO training mission for the Ukrainian military. (emphasis mine)
‘The trainers shrug about how to adapt their trench warfighting curriculum for these emerging trends. One says, “No doctrine or manual exists in NATO for this type of war.”’ https://t.co/jG7MXK03EW pic.twitter.com/IXmhArCdkH
Visiting a German Army base in the vicinity of Berlin, we watch five Ukrainian infantrymen assault a neatly arranged trench, again and again. It’s two o’clock in the afternoon, and they have been practicing this skillset for five hours that day already. Tired and hurried faces, we watch this small group of Ukrainians practice a trench assault, with an energetic German noncommissioned officer shouting out corrections and coaching the troops alongside a German soldier translating it into Ukrainian. We walk around the densely forested training site watching other similar small groups repeat the same trench assault maneuver, seeing signs of exhaustion among some as they move past the halfway mark of the required eight hours of training for the day.
This exercise is part of a forty-day basic infantry course meant to convert Ukrainian soldiers into assault teams capable of confidently taking over Russian trenches. The course constitutes the European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), the first ever EU training mission organized on EU territories. Since November 2022, the EU has trained over fifty-two thousand Ukrainian troops, with twenty-four EU member states providing military personnel and training modules to Ukrainian forces. EUMAM is one of three multilateral training programs for Ukrainians. Collectively, over 130,000 Ukrainians have been trained by the international community at eighty locations around the world. The US-led Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine (JMTG-U), including rotational US forces, has trained over nineteen thousand Ukrainians since 2022. The British-led Operation Interflex and its predecessor Operation Orbital have trained over sixty thousand Ukrainians since 2015. The disparity in the number of trained Ukrainian soldiers between the US training mission and those led by the UK and EU is a function of US prioritization of military readiness requirements, training exercises, and deployments across eastern Europe to deter Russia and reassure NATO allies.
During our travel, we visit several other training locations around Berlin. We arrive at a Bundeswehr urban training ground with modified trench systems to watch an eight-man Ukrainian trench assault team clear fifty meters of trenches. It’s a slow, tough slog, as the lead Ukrainian throws a training grenade about every two to three meters to clear each corner. The observing group of training officers share that each Ukrainian soldier should carry ten grenades for this type of an assault. In the harsh reality of the Russo-Ukrainian war, an experienced Ukrainian soldier laments that they’re lucky to have two grenades for trench clearing operations. The soldier declares they wouldn’t assault a trench without a supporting drone to surveil, allowing them to conserve grenades.
If things weren’t bad enough for Ukrainians assaulting trenches, the trainers mention that the Russians intentionally abandon booby-trapped trenches to wipe out Ukrainian assault teams. They recommend Bangalore torpedo explosives to preemptively clear Russian trenches due to the possibility of booby-trapping. In other cases, Russian forces use tunneling techniques to breach Ukrainian trenches. The trainers shrug about how to adapt their trench warfighting curriculum for these emerging trends. One says, “No doctrine or manual exists in NATO for this type of war.”
Training for a War you Haven’t Experienced
The training we observe near Berlin involves military advisors from various European countries. Training modules include Ukrainians being taught on Leopard 1A5 tanks and various infantry tactics for trench and urban warfare. We meet three US National Guard troops who are helping teach the EUMAM advanced assault sapper course. We see and talk to Ukrainian troops as young as nineteen and as old as sixty-nine. According to one German training officer, the average age of Ukrainians in training cohorts was thirty-four when training began in earnest in 2023, but in 2024 they report that the average age now varies around mid-forties.
With Kyiv recently passing a new mobilization bill, which lowers the draft age from twenty-seven to twenty-five, Ukraine will form four new infantry brigades. The addition of these soldiers couldn’t come at a better time: Russia’s assault on the city of Kharkiv with five battalions forced Ukrainian retreats in some sectors due to a lack of experienced soldiers. These Russian territorial advances and evidence that Russian forces have incorporated organizational changes and new technologies underscore the urgency of deploying more capable Ukrainian troops to counter these heightened threats. These developments have even caused NATO member states to consider sending advisors to provide training inside Ukraine.
The ultimate form and intensity of this assistance will depend upon agreements between NATO members, based on their assessments of the urgency of this mission and the risk of escalation attending the positioning of NATO member states’ personnel on Ukrainian territory. But it is worth noting that Ukraine’s supporters stand at a strategic crossroads. Growing political fatigue and a renewed Russian offensive test the credibility of Western commitments. Ukraine needs the right quantity/quality mix of equipment and properly trained personnel, as it is estimated that the Ukrainians “may have lost over 70% of their combat experienced personnel since 2022.” The American political struggle to approve the $61 billion aid package for Ukraine signals that the long-term US commitment to support Ukraine has become less certain. These developments tested Europeans.
The EU was able to partially replace US aid to ensure the training and arming of Ukrainian soldiers, but more is needed to stave off Russian offensives this summer. Results of this test are rather disheartening. Earlier this year, the EU failed to deliver a promised one million 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine, failing short by almost 50 percent of the declared target. The Czech initiative to procure eight hundred thousand shells outside the EU is facing similar delays, partially due to an unwillingness of some EU member states to chip in funds. The recently unveiled European Defense Industrial Strategy and its financial leg, the European Defense Industrial Program, aimed at encouraging greater cooperation among European defense manufacturers, are yet to be approved and receive at least minimal funding.
We have found in our field visits there are numerous challenges and adaptations going on across Europe to properly train and equip Ukraine for the emerging “cyberpunk form of warfare” that “is blending old fighting styles with new technology.” Speaking to dozens of different European military advisors, we ask about how trainers keep the curriculum current as battlefield conditions in Ukraine change—something most of the trainers have never experienced firsthand. Some trainers respond that they watch open-source videos on social media on a regular basis to observe Russian and Ukrainian battlefield adaptations. Other advisors visit museums and libraries to dust off old doctrine and tactical manuals from World Wars I and II to understand how to provide appropriate techniques for trench warfare training. Most EUMAM personnel tell us that as teachers, they are now being trained by the trainees when it comes to understanding what modern warfare looks like.
There are other serious challenges in the current efforts to train Ukrainian soldiers. The most consistent among those EUMAM trainers cite are language and culture issues. We find the same is true based on our other visits with American, British, and Canadian military trainers. Some of the older German officers mention that their knowledge of East German military institutions helps them understand most of the organizational and doctrinal issues the Ukrainians face due to their shared Soviet legacies. The other common problem is a lack of Ukrainian transparency. Western trainers and apparently Ukrainian military leaders do not have adequate mechanisms to assess the effectiveness of specific training efforts, in terms of direct battlefield effects or on training efforts inside Ukraine. In other cases, Ukrainian authorities do not send soldiers that are appropriate for training programs across Europe. One Ukrainian soldier enrolled in the sapper course complains about how he was randomly thrown on a bus for this course even though he is a trained FPV (first-person view) drone operator with a year and a half of experience. These conversations are a common feature in all of our visits.
Visiting the training base for Leopard tanks, we are greeted by the Danish commanding officer that tells us all about the twelve Ukrainian tank crews his combined Danish-German unit is training. He shows us across the training compound, to include the virtual tank training facility where we observe dozens of highly motivated Ukrainian soldiers sitting at computers with Leopard gunnery wheels attached. Using an upgraded version of the commercially available Steel Beasts, we watch Ukrainian crew members fight enemy tanks on their digital battlefield. Elsewhere, we see the Ukrainian tank drivers receiving basic maintenance training.
As the day with the Danish commanding officer wraps up, he tells us how the Ukrainians want to integrate drones into the Leopard tank training. He laments that the six-week course is about mastering tank maneuver and tactics, and the addition of drones would further complicate Ukrainian training. However, without drones, Ukrainian soldiers, trained in Europe to quickly maneuver these tanks in formation, return home to continue using their tanks mainly as artillery. The Danish commanding officer hopes the Ukrainians will use the Leopard tank for its speed, boasting that “these tanks are meant to purr quickly across the battlefield.” Yet, this degree of maneuver has been absent from battlefields in Ukraine since the end of Ukraine’s fall 2022 counteroffensive and the onset of Russian defense in depth. Those of us who have visited Ukraine can confirm that indeed tanks are used more as fixed artillery: as these expensive pieces of equipment are vulnerable to attack from relatively cheap drones, Ukrainians are seeking to preserve Western military kit to avoid testing their allies’ generosity.
Several broad policy questions emerge concerning American and European security assistance as the Russo-Ukrainian War is well into its third year. First, is the EU willing to pursue its elevated security ambitions regardless of the continuity and level of US commitment going forward? Surprised with the strength of its own response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe is more able than at any time in recent decades able to at least fathom a greater degree of self-reliance on European defense. Yet, European security requires investment in these countries’ defense if the EU seriously plans to fulfill its military ambitions.
Second, what does EU assistance to Ukraine mean for the EU security posture? Formal EU involvement in the conflict has opened new avenues of collaboration, as the non-NATO militaries of Cyprus and Ireland contribute forces to train Ukrainians. Divisions exist: Hungary, a NATO and EU member, partially opposes EUMAM, and Austria, an EU member but non-NATO state, supports the mission but is not actively part of it. The EU parliamentary elections and elections in specific EU countries impact collaboration, a fact that is integral to Russia’s strategic calculations.
Finally, what does European strategic autonomy look like, and how does assistance to Ukraine (re)shape that concept? While visiting the EU Military Planning and Conduct Capability strategic headquarters in Brussels, it became apparent that the politics of the conflict are reshaping European unity and consensus. Some EU member states are more comfortable considering what it means for the EU to exercise strategic autonomy, outside the orbit of NATO, to more forcefully oppose Russia’s imperial ambitions in Ukraine. Other EU military staff and planners reluctantly mention that European strategic autonomy should be unified around consensus in Brussels, and not be as provocative as Paris is with its attempt at steering the EU toward confrontation with Moscow.
More at the link!
I’d like to emphasize these two pieces from the MWI assessment:
One says, “No doctrine or manual exists in NATO for this type of war.”
Most EUMAM personnel tell us that as teachers, they are now being trained by the trainees when it comes to understanding what modern warfare looks like.
There’s a reason I talk about the need to understand our allies’, partners’, competitors’, and adversaries’ understanding and ways of war. That they are not always the same as ours and that without an understanding of how these things differ from our own we are always at a strategic disadvantage.
One additional point for full disclosure: I have a publication with the Modern War Institute.
For those wondering what is going on with Russia’s nuclear doctrine:
This is a must-watch interview. Olaf Scholz must watch it not daily, but every second hour! https://t.co/mdfXYQgMGN pic.twitter.com/iQto3UbxVr
This is the best interview on Russian #NuclearMongering I have ever seen. Watch brilliant @walberque
from @StimsonCenter, a former @IISS_org Technology and Arms Control Director, explaining complicated things. This is a part of our @EuroResilience interview with William Alberque, the full interview under a link below ⬇️
Russian occupied Crimea:
The work continues.@GeneralStaffUA reports that overnight our defense forces again attacked the russian anti-aircraft missile systems stationed in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This time, one S-300 division near Belbek, as well as two S-400 divisions near Belbek and… pic.twitter.com/GBKp6NeTBS
The work continues.
@GeneralStaffUA reports that overnight our defense forces again attacked the russian anti-aircraft missile systems stationed in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This time, one S-300 division near Belbek, as well as two S-400 divisions near Belbek and Sevastopol, were attacked.
Two radars of the S-300 and S-400 systems were destroyed. Regarding the third radar, information is being clarified.
The detonation of munitions was recorded in all three areas where the anti-aircraft missile systems were stationed.
Excellent job, warriors!
Glory to Ukraine!
Head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia has placed elements of its most modern air defense system S-500 Prometheus in occupied Crimea.
“The latest elements of the S-500 have appeared. This is, in principle, an experimental application. Well, they have already appeared… pic.twitter.com/0QVzSI3gyC
Head of the GUR Kyrylo Budanov said that Russia has placed elements of its most modern air defense system S-500 Prometheus in occupied Crimea.
“The latest elements of the S-500 have appeared. This is, in principle, an experimental application. Well, they have already appeared there,” he said.
He added that the Kerch Bridge is still being used by Russia, mainly for personnel transportation.
Pokrovsk:
Not good at all. This is the key highway connecting Ukraine’s main cities in the Donbas still under Kyiv’s control. There are other smaller roads to bypass it but they are awful. It would present huge logistical challenges for Ukraine if Russia gets fire control over the highway. https://t.co/Ow3BGJL4c9
Petrovsky, Donetsk Oblast:
/2. Location of the fallen Russian OFAB-250-270 right next to hospital number 14 in Donetsk
(47.9437486, 37.5971732) @GeoConfirmed @neonhandrail pic.twitter.com/8KsJrKML7y
Fallen Russian airbomb OFAB-250-270 with UMPK guidance kit. As Donetsk media write themselves: “Lies near hospital No. 14 in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk”.
If this bomb had exploded as it fell, every Russian media would now write that Ukraine is striking hospitals.
Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast:
Bakhmut, Donetsk region.
A Ukrainian drone overcame Russian electronic warfare. About 70,000 people used to live in Bakhmut.
Now, there isn’t a single building there that hasn’t been damaged by Russian attacks.
🎥: 24th Separate Assault Battalion “Aidar” pic.twitter.com/KWI7YiHP4O
That’s enough for tonight.
Your daily Patron!
There are no new Patron tweets or videos today. Here’s some adjacent material.
A story of friendship between a border guard and Yasha the dog from the combat zone.
“He was asking for food all the time, he was dirty and weak. I couldn’t pass him by, so now Yasha is here and accompanies me all over Ukraine,” border guard Andrii shared.
Now, wherever Andrii… pic.twitter.com/ejcP7NRpRz
A story of friendship between a border guard and Yasha the dog from the combat zone.
“He was asking for food all the time, he was dirty and weak. I couldn’t pass him by, so now Yasha is here and accompanies me all over Ukraine,” border guard Andrii shared.
Now, wherever Andrii is, Yasha is always with him: at the front line, he “tells” him when to hide from enemy shells, and in the rear, he patrols the border areas with his owner.
📹: SBGSU
