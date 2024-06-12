Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Afternoon Open Thread

Update: okay, I do actually have something to say after all:

Holy cow, that seems like great news.  Off to find out more.

*****

I’ve been busy getting ready for company so I haven’t even caught the news, but hopefully it’s a good day.

Garden watered (in the 90s), check.

Kitchen clean, check.

Caught up on work, no check, but got a deadline extended until Friday, so sort of check?

Dining room table cleared off.  No check, sigh.

Three stray boxes of stuff I’m trying to go through, put away?  No check.  Oh well.

Company arriving in about 10 minutes.  I’ve decided to take 5 and relax until they get here.  It is what it is.

Totally open thread.

      Geo Wilcox

      Our neighbor’s son brought his Brazilian bride to the US this winter. She loves to walk our road and often sits at the edge of our property on some rocks. I am mowing a special place for her to sit with two chairs in case her husband walks with her and they want to sit together for a bit in the shade of our trees. She was so scared people were going to be mean to her but I hope she is pleasantly surprised that they are not. By the way I live in Trump central so to me it is very important to show her GOOD people live in bumfucking Indiana not just assholes.

      Scout211

      Do we need another comment about Elon Musk? I think we do.  The point and laugh kind.

      The Verge   Eight former SpaceX engineers filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk on Wednesday alleging sexual harassment and retaliation.
       
      Musk, who founded SpaceX in 2002, “knowingly and purposefully created an unwelcome hostile work environment based upon his conduct of interjecting into the workplace vile sexual photographs, memes, and commentary that demeaned women and/or the LGBTQ+ community,” says the employees’ complaint, which was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
       
      The complaint — which cites many of Musk’s Twitter posts making sexually explicit jokes — claims that Musk fostered “a perversely sexist culture at SpaceX.” Several of the plaintiffs say they “experienced direct harassment that mimicked Musk’s posts.” According to the suit, senior engineers often used phallic language during technical meetings, referring to mechanical parts as “chodes” and “schlongs.”

      It was also common for engineers to apply crude and demeaning names to products in an attempt at humor, often at the expense of women and LGBTQ+ individuals. For example, the name ‘Upskirt Camera’ was used for a camera on the first stage of the Falcon rocket that views the bottom of the second stage.”

      Bonus Points for filing this one day before the Tesla Board votes on his bloated pay package.

       

      Trivia Man

      Revisiting the cherries and milk from the last thread. Rumor had it cherries +milk killed president Taylor in 1850 on the 4th of July. Even in the 1930s my dad wasnt allowed to eat those together because IT IS DEADLY

      Quaker in a Basement

      Three stray boxes of stuff?

      That’s so cute! I’m drowning in 35 years of accumulated crap. I’m ready to put a match to it all.

      Wapiti

      One thing that bothers me about the Hunter Biden gun charges: imo, the gun dealer’s sketchy application process (filled out by at least two people, and not completed before the sale was made) seems a bigger issue than one addict buying a gun. How many bad sales did that one dealer make, if the only one we saw was seriously dodgy?

      But that might be why we haven’t heard anything from the NRA – they’re a protection racket for gun sales more than anything.

      smith

      @Scout211: I can’t agree this is worth pointing and laughing, but certainly worth a lawsuit or two. Finding out that Elmo promoted a hostile workplace for women and LGBTQ+ employees is the least surprising news of the day. That he tried to coerce a female employee into having his children and then retaliated against her when she refused is horrifying.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Trivia Man: ​
       Milk wasn’t pasteurized at the time. Wouldn’t be surprised if an old man had a bad reaction to raw milk loaded with salmonella and E. coli

      Ken

      The G7 report reminds me of one of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld novels, where he was talking about Ankh-Morpork’s history of war. They used to be like every other city-state, with a standing army and frequent battles with neighbors. Then they figured out it was much easier, and more profitable, to loan their neighbors money, and threaten to call in the debt if they caused any problems.

      smith

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: And with the raw milk fad growing just as H5N1 revs up among dairy cows, we’re going to need some new old wives’ tales to keep us safe.

      I see from this morning’s virus post that a preventive vaccine for bird flu is being developed for dairy workers — I can just see the confluence of various strains of anti-vaxism and raw foods boosters conspiring to touch off another pandemic.

      rikyrah

      Holy cow, that seems like great news.

       

      Seems like it to me too..

      Tee hee hee

       

      A billion here. A billion there. Soon, you’re talking about real money…

      BWA HA HA HA HA AH HA

      H.E.Wolf

      WaterGirl:

        Dining room table cleared off. No check, sigh.

      Three stray boxes of stuff I’m trying to go through, put away? No check. Oh well.

      Company arriving in about 10 minutes.

      My mom’s cousin had a surefire system for exactly this scenario: Throw it all in the trunk of the car and close the lid on it.

      WaterGirl

      @Wapiti:

      One thing that bothers me about the Hunter Biden gun charges.

      Just one thing?  I’m at about five!  Actually, there are so many things wrong about it that I run out of fingers on both hands.

      Betsy

      Ah the old ”Lend Lease” to the rescue!  Shades of dear old FDR

      Only this time it’s we are lending you a hand by pre-paying your lease using Russian assets.  Excellent.

