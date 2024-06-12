Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans in disarray!

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

The jury literally has a bell they can ring to force Trump to show up on command. Greatest thing ever!

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

So many bastards, so little time.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Fight them, without becoming them!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

You are here: Home / Politics / Proud to Be A Democrat / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Looking on the Bright Side

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Looking on the Bright Side

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The reported birth of a rare white buffalo in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, according to members of the American Indian tribe who cautioned that it’s also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.

“The birth of this calf is both a blessing and warning. We must do more,” said Chief Arvol Looking Horse, the spiritual leader of the Lakota, Dakota and the Nakota Oyate in South Dakota, and the 19th keeper of the sacred White Buffalo Calf Woman Pipe and Bundle.

The birth of the sacred calf comes as after a severe winter in 2023 drove thousands of Yellowstone buffalo, also known as bison, to lower elevations. More than 1,500 were killed, sent to slaughter or transferred to tribes seeking to reclaim stewardship over an animal their ancestors lived alongside for millennia.

Erin Braaten of Kalispell took several photos of the calf shortly after it was born on June 4 in the Lamar Valley in the northeastern corner of the park.

Her family was visiting the park when she spotted “something really white” among a herd of bison across the Lamar River.

Traffic ended up stopping while bison crossed the road, so Braaten stuck her camera out the window to take a closer look with her telephoto lens…

Lakota legend says about 2,000 years ago — when nothing was good, food was running out and bison were disappearing — White Buffalo Calf Woman appeared, presented a bowl pipe and a bundle to a tribal member, taught them how to pray and said that the pipe could be used to bring buffalo to the area for food. As she left, she turned into a white buffalo calf.

“And some day when the times are hard again,” Looking Horse said in relating the legend, “I shall return and stand upon the earth as a white buffalo calf, black nose, black eyes, black hooves.”…

A naming ceremony has been held for the Yellowstone calf, Looking Horse said, though he declined to reveal the name. A ceremony celebrating the calf’s birth is set for June 26 at the Buffalo Field Campaign headquarters in West Yellowstone…

Heinert sees the calf’s birth as a reminder “that we need to live in a good way and treat others with respect.”

“I hope that calf is safe and gonna live its best life in Yellowstone National Park, exactly where it was designed to be,” Heinert said.

In the Philippines — where Spanish and later U.S. colonial rule persisted for nearly four centuries — June 12 is the real Independence Day. That date in 1898 was the pivotal moment when the island nation first made a bold move for autonomy.

Ahead of this year’s holiday in Manila, the nation’s capital, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos in a video message to display the country’s flag everywhere “as we continue to fight for independence. Independence in different aspects of our being Filipinos, but more than this independence in our territory, our sovereignty.” …

The revelry surrounding Philippine Independence Day stretches far beyond the Southeast Asia archipelago, from the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates. Millions of Filipinos across cities in the U.S., Europe and Australia will be able to find parades, street fairs, galas and other gatherings close to home. Some are even flying in well-known talent from the Philippines. The occasion’s growing reach and inclusive ethos demonstrate how much the Filipino diaspora continues to assert cultural pride and flourish around the globe.

The fight for independence dates back to 1565 when Spain colonized the Philippines, naming it for King Philip II. It wasn’t until 1896 though that talk of revolution catalyzed action. Andrés Bonifacio, a leader of the Katipunan, a brotherhood of anti-Spain revolutionaries, and others tore up their “cedulas,” residential tax certificates for people considered Spanish subjects.

Emilio Aguinaldo, also a member of the Katipunan, saw an opportunity for liberation when the U.S. declared war on Spain on April 25, 1898, over its treatment of Cuba. On June 12, he proclaimed independence and a year later, even became the first president of the Philippine Republic. But, the U.S. refused to recognize the country as a stand-alone territory, igniting the Philippine-American War, which lasted until April 1902.

The Philippines finally became independent on July 4, 1946. So, the Fourth of July was the traditional holiday until President Diosdado Macapagal changed it in 1964 to June 12…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Kay
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • Scout211
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      Of course the NYT gave as much space on the front page to Hunter’s conviction as it did to Trump’s.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      DJT stock had a small uptick in May and has been bouncing around the lower 40s.

      Since the verdict and the new audit report, it’s dropped pretty much every day. Down 6.6% on yesterday’s closing. once more below $40. Beginning to smell like a short sellers smorgasbord.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Reposting from last night for this good news thread:

      June 11 (Reuters)A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that parts of Florida’s ban of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender children and restrictions on gender-affirming healthcare for adults are unconstitutional and ordered that it not be enforced.

      Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the restrictions into law in 2023, banning people under the age of 18 from receiving puberty blockers or hormone therapy to treat gender dysphoria, though the law allowed children who had begun receiving gender-affirming care before May 17, 2023, to continue to do so with new restrictions.

      . . .
      U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee ruled that all those elements violated the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law, noting that some Florida legislators “plainly acted from old-fashioned discriminatory animus.”

      “Gender identity is real,” he wrote in his order, ruling that it was unconstitutional to discriminate against transgender people. “In time, discrimination against transgender individuals will diminish, just as racism and misogyny have diminished.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      Is that clip supposed to be bad? He takes a drink, looks around, and takes another drink.

      I’m putting this in the “so far up their own ass they can no longer communicate with normal people” category. It must be in a secret code.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      My sister in law has Filipino in-laws who moved to a town near me from New York, and during family gatherings, I’ve had the opportunity to sample some of the cuisine. It’s really good! The family’s matriarch makes spring rolls that are highly addictive. Thank dog the food is delicious because the cooks tend to perch next to diners to make sure they are enjoying the food and eat a lot!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Kay:

      I’d say it’s in the same crazified ballpark as their new theory that the Hunter Biden trial was a deliberate distraction from the Biden Crime Family’s more serious crimes.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.