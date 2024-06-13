It’s definitely true that Biden is hurt by Musk/CCP platforms amplifying anti-Biden memes that are then recirculated by New York Times reporters, though one’s exact interpretation of that may vary. https://t.co/Yn8tiRDirG — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 12, 2024

I think one of the defining features of the current media landscape is that Biden being in office has been much worse for business than Trump ones. Of course in life nobody ever responds to incentives but it’s an interesting business fact. https://t.co/bfKOEvveai — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 12, 2024

Astead accosts random strangers, demanding to know whether they don’t think Biden is ‘too old’. Sure, sure, whatever, fella, they reply, edging towards the nearest exit…

(Pity of it, I remember Astead doing good reporting during the BLM protests, but when the NYTimes hires you, hate-click money spends just like the honest kind.)



Yglesias — ‘When Trump wins, so does the media’:

…The two best journalistic niches during Trump’s presidency were scoopy reporting, with the goal of obtaining new anecdotes that re-confirmed people’s belief that the orange man is bad (we recently had a good one of these about Trump’s visceral disgust at the sight of disabled veterans), and columns that elegantly restated liberals’ visceral disgust with Trump. These are totally fine styles of journalism; I’ve consumed a lot of both and tried my hand at some of the latter, but neither happens to be my personal forte. In terms of my own sense of professional fulfillment, the best parts of the Trump years were the relatively “normal” ones covering ACA repeal and TCJA. I think I’m good at that kind of thing, and while I think it would be bad for America if Nikki Haley or Mike Pence beat Joe Biden, I do think those outcomes would be fine for me since they would run businesslike administrations focused on implementing right-wing policy, and I could write about that. For most people in the media, though, the incentives go the other way… For-profit enterprises tend to be good at aligning their work with the goal of making money, or else they’d find themselves going out of business. Reporters work for editors, who work for higher-level managers, who report to executives, who are accountable to boards and shareholders. The job is to cover the campaign for maximum revenue and minimum expense, not to inform the public — and if doing a bad job of informing the public puts Trump back in the White House, that is objectively not a bad thing from the standpoint of ratings, ad sales, and subscriptions. And rather than whining about the media not having “learned its lesson,” I think Democrats need to say more clearly that business is business and Trump winning is good for business…

The fact that he was saying this way before it was supposedly every where is a 🚩 https://t.co/u0JyDOyjB4 — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) June 12, 2024

Astead may be especially getting fed these memes because of how Twitter and TikTok serve content to specific users. Their algorithms probably grok that a guy who posts a lot about how old Biden is probably wants to see those memes. — Thomas (@tcstephenson818) June 12, 2024

Sidebar: TikTok’s not going anywhere, at least before the election, but…

GOP China hawks have convinced themselves that this is going to work out great for their cause, but I personally am skeptical. It will help reporters land better book deals though. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 12, 2024

Yglesias, again: