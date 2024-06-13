Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dim Grey Lady Dawn Open Thread: Captain Obvious, Unfortunately, Is Correct

Dim Grey Lady Dawn Open Thread: Captain Obvious, Unfortunately, Is Correct

Astead accosts random strangers, demanding to know whether they don’t think Biden is ‘too old’. Sure, sure, whatever, fella, they reply, edging towards the nearest exit…

(Pity of it, I remember Astead doing good reporting during the BLM protests, but when the NYTimes hires you, hate-click money spends just like the honest kind.)

Yglesias — ‘When Trump wins, so does the media’:

The two best journalistic niches during Trump’s presidency were scoopy reporting, with the goal of obtaining new anecdotes that re-confirmed people’s belief that the orange man is bad (we recently had a good one of these about Trump’s visceral disgust at the sight of disabled veterans), and columns that elegantly restated liberals’ visceral disgust with Trump. These are totally fine styles of journalism; I’ve consumed a lot of both and tried my hand at some of the latter, but neither happens to be my personal forte. In terms of my own sense of professional fulfillment, the best parts of the Trump years were the relatively “normal” ones covering ACA repeal and TCJA. I think I’m good at that kind of thing, and while I think it would be bad for America if Nikki Haley or Mike Pence beat Joe Biden, I do think those outcomes would be fine for me since they would run businesslike administrations focused on implementing right-wing policy, and I could write about that.

For most people in the media, though, the incentives go the other way…

For-profit enterprises tend to be good at aligning their work with the goal of making money, or else they’d find themselves going out of business. Reporters work for editors, who work for higher-level managers, who report to executives, who are accountable to boards and shareholders. The job is to cover the campaign for maximum revenue and minimum expense, not to inform the public — and if doing a bad job of informing the public puts Trump back in the White House, that is objectively not a bad thing from the standpoint of ratings, ad sales, and subscriptions. And rather than whining about the media not having “learned its lesson,” I think Democrats need to say more clearly that business is business and Trump winning is good for business…

Sidebar: TikTok’s not going anywhere, at least before the election, but…

Yglesias, again:

More broadly, though, we lack a media ecosystem that’s friendly to pragmatic progressive politics. There’s a very active and successful conservative media that’s good at promoting the right’s best issues. There’s a left-leaning commercial press that fundamentally cares more about making money than about wielding their influence constructively. And there’s a pretty effective left media contingent that serves as a kind of enforcement arm for activists. That leaves a void to be filled.

But for now, the reality is that Trump is good for business and the coverage is going to reflect that.

      Damien

      In all seriousness, the media is one thing, but the fact that we have an entire epistemological ecosystem that is dedicated to carving you off from any reasonable conflicting views, then spoon feeding you confirming information that makes you feel good and extreme oppositional views that make you angry, with as little possibility as they can manage of any new or different ideas breaking in is far, far worse.

      Because once you’re in that silo, they can push anything on you, tailored to sway your views most any which way they want. My atheist friends get TikToks about how Biden’s too beholden to religion; my gay friends get things about how Biden’s too soft on trans rights; and because I don’t belong to it I get served objectively pro-Trump bullshit.

      It’s by far the most worrying thing to me.

      Baud

      we lack a media ecosystem that’s friendly to pragmatic progressive politics.

      Agree. We actually lack media that treats mainstream liberals as a market.

      Also, what @Damien said.

