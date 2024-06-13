On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Winter Wren
Just north of the Ile d’Orleans on the mainland is Cap Tourmente. Cap Tourmente is a headland which plunges dramatically into the Saint Lawrence River. It is world famous as a fall stop-over for migrating snow geese. A string of picturesque towns and rivers emptying into the Saint Lawrence follows the coastline northwards of Cap Tourmente to the Saguenay river and fjord.
Cap Tourmente can be seen from the north end of the Ile d’Orleans, but you need to cross back to the mainland to visit.
Fall color starting on the promontory. This is a view from near the visitor center.
From the visitor center, you can take a very short and accessible walk over some grassy meadows to the bulrush marsh at the river’s edge. There is a large blind that can be used to observe the snow geese. Unfortunately, something set all of the birds in motion just as we approached on this particular morning, creating this spectacle. The numbers can vary greatly from day to day. On this day, the park staff estimated there were 36000 geese at the site.
We enjoyed our morning visit so much, that we came back later in the day at low tide and the birds were more settled. Most of them are digging up bulrush bulbs in the marsh to gain some nourishment for the rest of the migration. So, they end up with dirty brown heads instead of the normal pristine white. Still, an amazing sight. Some mallards and green-winged teal are mixed in here also.
We stayed at this B&B just north of Baie Saint Paul on this trip. The proprieter worked at Michelin restaurants in France and with Gordon Ramsay at one point. He ran an excellent dinner restaurant here in addition to the B&B. Sadly, this place looks like another pandemic casualty as it doesn’t seem to exist anymore.
I had brought my bike and biked down one morning from the B&B to Baie St Paul itself. Here is a view of the bay on the way down to the town. The ferry to Isle-aux-Coudres leaves from here (something to explore on a future visit).
Baie St Paul is on a beautiful river valley and I biked up the valley to this nice vista of local farmland and the mountainous inland region beyond.
We took a day trip on this visit from Baie St Paul to Tadoussac, crossing the Saguenay fjord here on the ferry. The weather at the fjord was misty and then turned to a drenching rain once we got to Tadoussac, so it was an abbreviated trip this time.
On a prior crossing of the fjord during the fall, the weather was better and we saw this group of scoters was flying south.
We were fortunate to see beluga whales on both crossings of that fall ferry trip. No close-ups unfortunately, but captured this picture of one on the way back. Apparently a pod of belugas is isolated here in the fjord and follow the tides back and forth. They are much further south than their normal Arctic range.
The intersection of the rivers here mixes lots of nutrients from the Saguenay river with the Saint Lawrence estuary, resulting ultimately in a rich feeding environment for whales and seabirds. On our most recent trip, we finally stayed overnight in Tadoussac instead of taking day trips from points further south. This visit is the subject of the next post (part 3).
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings