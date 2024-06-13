Baie St. Catherine

We were fortunate to see beluga whales on both crossings of that fall ferry trip. No close-ups unfortunately, but captured this picture of one on the way back. Apparently a pod of belugas is isolated here in the fjord and follow the tides back and forth. They are much further south than their normal Arctic range.

The intersection of the rivers here mixes lots of nutrients from the Saguenay river with the Saint Lawrence estuary, resulting ultimately in a rich feeding environment for whales and seabirds. On our most recent trip, we finally stayed overnight in Tadoussac instead of taking day trips from points further south. This visit is the subject of the next post (part 3).