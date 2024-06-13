He’s helping our GOTV operation in Milwaukee. https://t.co/9dVwihhxwQ — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 13, 2024

Sherman: Trump said Milwaukee is a horrible city. pic.twitter.com/Cm3t8ZvVQI — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2024

Been a long hard week, let’s enjoy some sweet schadenfreude:

In meeting w/HouseGOP, Trump ranted about crime rates & called Milwaukee, where GOP convention is, “horrible" per source Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a Wisconsin Republican who was in the room, told CNN Trump was “specifically referring to crime in Milwaukee” and not the city itself. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) June 13, 2024

A gem from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. They have all the varying excuses of Trump saying Milwaukee is horrible. https://t.co/HmgSRnO0qx pic.twitter.com/WB527RcH0l — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 13, 2024

… “He never said it like how it’s been falsely characterized as,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X. Cheung said the former president was talking about crime and election issues, though members of Wisconsin’s delegation didn’t agree on which topic Trump was discussing. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation offered varying accounts of the comment’s context, and one claimed it wasn’t uttered at all.

U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman of the 6th Congressional District, Scott Fitzgerald of the 5th Congressional District and Tom Tiffany of the 7th Congressional District all told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Trump made the comments when speaking about the upcoming election.Grothman said Trump “was concerned about the election in Milwaukee” and said he thought Trump “felt we need to do better in urban centers around the country.” He suggested Trump had concerns that Republicans “didn’t do very well in Milwaukee.” An aide to Fitzgerald also told the Journal Sentinel that Trump’s comments “were about election integrity.” Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed he won Wisconsin in 2020 and has at times blamed Milwaukee’s election officials for the election outcome, baselessly claiming absentee voting in the state’s largest city was rife with fraud. U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a freshman Republican who represents Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, blasted Punchbowl’s reporting, however, saying in a post on the social media platform X that the former president was “specifically referring to the CRIME RATE in Milwaukee.”… Tiffany disputed Van Orden’s characterization of the comments. He said about Trump: “I think he kind of lumps all those things together, that there were some real improprieties (with the election) in Wisconsin, and cites Milwaukee as a result of it.” There’s no evidence to support that Wisconsin’s election was tainted by cheating or fraud in 2020. The results have been confirmed by recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties that Trump paid for, court rulings, a nonpartisan state audit and a study by the conservative legal firm Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty, among other analyses. Trump lost the state to Biden by just about 21,000 votes…

Local news reporter:

GOP appears to be scrambling to spin. A convention spokesperson told me Trump "was referencing the ongoing political game the City and County are playing with Pere Marquette Park. Despite concerns being raised months ago, the City has still not designated a first amendment zone." https://t.co/mWiFa8cS1T — Adam Rife (@AdamRifeReports) June 13, 2024

I laughed hard when I saw Trump’s comment. This from the RNC convention team made me laugh even harder. NOBODY believes Trump knows about an intragovernmental spat over a park C’mon guys. Have some self-respect. Don’t make us laugh at you even more than we already were. https://t.co/ojupjmtDbS — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 13, 2024

Need to ask him soon. It’s already 8:00 PM in Moscow. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 13, 2024

DNC Spokesperson Addy Toevs: “…we have one message for him: don’t come, we won’t miss you – your campaign is barely here in the first place. In November, Wisconsinites will show Trump how the dislike is mutual and will reject him again once and for all.” — Adam Rife (@AdamRifeReports) June 13, 2024

Breaking: Story has escaped containment!…

NYT: Behind Closed Doors, Trump Disparages Milwaukee, Host of His Party’s Conventionhttps://t.co/unlc1joHbF — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) June 13, 2024

meanwhile every house republican is backing him up by offering a new reason they think milwaukee sucks. Great work team https://t.co/aX8X6jOZO7 — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) June 13, 2024

"Will you acknowledge that these words at least came out of his mouth? The context is different, but did he say this?" "He wasn't talking about the city, he [blah blah blah]" "So in that context… he did say 'Milwaukee where we are having our convention is a horrible city?'" https://t.co/QrsAavEob1 — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) June 13, 2024

precisely what I was saying before. Trump absolutely said it – undoubtedly. People hear what they want. This is familiar to all who have covered Trump or Trump-adjacent stories for the last 10 or so years. https://t.co/nTHE341W7y — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 13, 2024

From within the rightwing bubble:

The problem is that that's like 5 different explanations ranging from he didn't say it to he did say it but he meant something else. It'd be better if Republicans got on the same page before commenting to the press. https://t.co/P7sf0SWLeJ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 13, 2024

Local Democrats:

Trump going off and calling Milwaukee a "horrible city" is a pitch perfect way to kick off the inevitable Milwaukee-bashing from Republicans that will surely be a hallmark of the GOP Convention. Everyone in the city knew this would happen, and now it's happening. — Dan Shafer (@DanRShafer) June 13, 2024

Anyway, this is what happens when they lack the time to get the story straight and they all freelance with their lies. pic.twitter.com/JvnbdU0gRY — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) June 13, 2024

Once he's settled in with his parole officer, I am certain he will discover that Milwaukee is a wonderful, vibrant and welcoming city full of diverse neighborhoods and a thriving business community. https://t.co/KBQY3GL9Te — Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) June 13, 2024

Donald Trump called Wisconsin’s largest, most diverse, and economically powerful city "horrible." He couldn't be more wrong. The people of Milwaukee will remind him this November. pic.twitter.com/fwrycPbquK — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) June 13, 2024

Coincidentally…

I love Milwaukee and I can't wait to be back. See you Monday! https://t.co/WXBI4ci5SV — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 13, 2024

President Biden weighs in on Milwaukee:https://t.co/eKcEbR2tti — Adam Rife (@AdamRifeReports) June 13, 2024