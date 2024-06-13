Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Home / 2024 Elections / 'Repubs in Disarray' Open Thread: Welcome to Milwaukee, Mr. Trump!

‘Repubs in Disarray’ Open Thread: Welcome to Milwaukee, Mr. Trump!

Been a long hard week, let’s enjoy some sweet schadenfreude:

… “He never said it like how it’s been falsely characterized as,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a post on X. Cheung said the former president was talking about crime and election issues, though members of Wisconsin’s delegation didn’t agree on which topic Trump was discussing.

Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation offered varying accounts of the comment’s context, and one claimed it wasn’t uttered at all.

U.S. Reps. Glenn Grothman of the 6th Congressional District, Scott Fitzgerald of the 5th Congressional District and Tom Tiffany of the 7th Congressional District all told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Trump made the comments when speaking about the upcoming election.Grothman said Trump “was concerned about the election in Milwaukee” and said he thought Trump “felt we need to do better in urban centers around the country.” He suggested Trump had concerns that Republicans “didn’t do very well in Milwaukee.”

An aide to Fitzgerald also told the Journal Sentinel that Trump’s comments “were about election integrity.”

Trump has repeatedly falsely claimed he won Wisconsin in 2020 and has at times blamed Milwaukee’s election officials for the election outcome, baselessly claiming absentee voting in the state’s largest city was rife with fraud.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a freshman Republican who represents Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin, blasted Punchbowl’s reporting, however, saying in a post on the social media platform X that the former president was “specifically referring to the CRIME RATE in Milwaukee.”…

Tiffany disputed Van Orden’s characterization of the comments. He said about Trump: “I think he kind of lumps all those things together, that there were some real improprieties (with the election) in Wisconsin, and cites Milwaukee as a result of it.”

There’s no evidence to support that Wisconsin’s election was tainted by cheating or fraud in 2020. The results have been confirmed by recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties that Trump paid for, court rulings, a nonpartisan state audit and a study by the conservative legal firm Wisconsin Institute of Law & Liberty, among other analyses.

Trump lost the state to Biden by just about 21,000 votes…

Local news reporter:

Breaking: Story has escaped containment!…

From within the rightwing bubble:

Local Democrats:

Coincidentally…

    52Comments

      dmsilev

      Hopefully his July 11th sentencing will be ‘freedom of movement, but you have to wear this big electroshock collar, and I will be delegating the activation button to a coalition of all the people you’ve insulted and or ripped off’.

      Yeah, probably not. But I can dream.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      In his first visit to Capitol Hill since before the January 6 insurrection, Trump ranted and raved, lasering in on key issues such as how Representative Nancy Pelosi is too old for him to date, slamming Wisconsin—the host of the Republican National Convention in July—as a “horrible city,” and, somehow most surprisingly, obsessing over Taylor Swift’s alleged support for President Joe Biden.

      Kitchen table issues

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       Even with a stacked year that includes running for U.S. president, several criminal trials, serving a sentence, and owing half a billion dollars in legal penalties, Trump still can’t seem to shake Swift from his mind. In private, Trump has promised a “holy war” against the singer if she chooses to endorse Biden in the upcoming election. He has also privately bragged that he’s “more popular” than the internationally recognized pop superstar.

      I knew you were trouble

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight.

       

      Schlemiel! Schlimazel! Convicted Felon Incorporated!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      japa21

      Having spent many formative years in the environs of Milwaukee, I can attest to what a wonderful, cosmopolitan area it is. Not perfect, by any means, but one hell of a lot better than any place Trump calls home.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Steil’s comment is non-responsive.

      The rebuttal to “city is horrible” is not “yer rong, state is great.”

      “He didn’t say it, yer rong, state is great” is also non-responsive.

      They should have said nothing if they’re worried about TCFFG being upset. He doesn’t like milquetoast responses either.

      Here’s hoping Milwaukee turns it on them the way Biden did Dark Brandon.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      His obsession with TSwift is creepy.  But then again, he’s a creep. Link

      In an interview, the former president told Variety’s Ramin Setoodeh, that he found Swift “very beautiful! I find her very beautiful. I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented.” The comments were made for Setoodeh’s new book Apprentice in Wonderland, about the making of the reality TV show.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TS

      trump never explains his words – he stands by them, whether they make him look mad, insane or demented. I will still never understand why the disciples try to defend the indefensible

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Nukular Biskits

      I’m really hoping that, electorally, Biden stomps a mudhole in Trump’s ass and walks it dry this November.

      A little backwoods redneckonics there.

      Seriously. I know it’ll probably be waaay closer than I’d like but we really need the election results to be a f’ing blowout to put the nail in the coffin of Trumpism and MAGA.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      @HumboldtBlue:

      This clip will make your skin crawl. That poor girl.

      Ewwwwwww!  🤮

      Was that from this year or just posted to Xitter this year?

      It looks like she feigned an air kiss. Good on her for not letting him actually kiss her.  But ewwww!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud:

      I seriously can not wrap my head around why so many otherwise sane Republicans continue to support the convicted felon.

      Anything can happen (and a lot of those things have me very concerned) but it’s almost like they (sane Republicans) have a death wish for the GOP.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Milwaukee… is a horrible city.

      Just lost the vote of Laverne DeFazio and Shirley Feeney

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      @Nukular Biskits: I seriously can not wrap my head around why so many otherwise sane Republicans continue to support the convicted felon.

      First of all, sane Republicans?

      Second, he’s a mob boss who currently controls the money and has all the (political) power.  They ride with him or die a slow political death.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @dmsilev: ​
       

      And then there was Jimmy Two Times, who got that nickname because he said everything twice.

      Henry Hill

      Reply
    40. 40.

      me

      @Another Scott: ​
        Steil is useless. I went to an town hall thing with him and he spent the entire time talking about cross border migration with his ex-border patrol guest and nothing else. In the question period one of his supporters said the republicans are fucking up on abortion and he just dodged it entirely.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Jackie

      @Scout211: I vaguely remember that. I think it occurred during the ‘20 election  campaign?

      Eta Since Baud said today, this wasn’t the first time!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Sure Lurkalot

      The snark from members of the media about the varying explanations for the hellhole comment is funny (funny ironic not funny haha)—like whole bunches of them never wrote articles splaining to us what the nonsensical word salad Trump spews on the regular REALLY means.

      Never going to grok the subservience and obsequiousness to Trump.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​
       

      Asked for a response, Milwaukee said Trump is a horrible person. And not just because of the crimes.

      Well played!! Every time I re-read that, I start laughing again.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Penny Marshall’s real name was Penny Masciarelli. Her and her famed brother Gary Marshall (The Odd Couple, Happy Days, Laverne and Shirley, Mork and Mindy, Pretty Woman) were they only Italians in a Jewish neighborhood, but because nobody could pronounce their name they anglicized it to Marshall.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      BlueGuitarist

      Also, too, earlier this month the RNC used pictures of Ho Chi Minh City to illustrate the Milwaukee skyline.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Scout211:

      Point taken but I’m talking about those Republicans who haven’t completely guzzled the KoolAid.  For example, take my senior US Senator, Roger Wicker.  I wouldn’t call him MAGA but he has yet to distance himself one iota from Trumpism.

      So, in his case (and that of others like him), I can only conclude it’s about the political power, not so much fealty to the Cult of Trump.

      In any case, it’s probably a distinction without a difference.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Scout211

      @Jackie: I don’t think it was today.  He was on Capitol Hill today.  He spoke at a Turning Point rally in Phoenix earlier this week and several other times over the years.  The other clips from Phoenix didn’t show him with a sweaty face.

      ETA: he had a red tie in the creepy clip and a yellow tie in Phoenix this week.

      Reply

