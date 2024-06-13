In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court decided against a fantastical bullshit challenge to the legality of mifepristone:
Let’s take the win. Hope it’s a harbinger of more wins to come.
They’re waiting for a “better” case to be pitched up to them AND there’s a poison pill hidden in this “win.” The ruling practically begs another entity “with standing” to let them burn
witcheswomen after the election.
@zhena gogolia: Not likely. Bad decision on emergency room care.
Constitutional Law is whatever Alito and Thomas’ fishing buddies say it is.
truth
We should take up a collection and start buying our own SCOTUS justices.
It’s good that women will have access to mifepristone but I see this as nothing more than the guy who usually comes home drunk and slaps his family around taking a night off.
Not implying this is anything less than highly sophisticated legal analysis, but did you actually read the opinion? It’s very conservative. No one took any nights off. Affirming the Fifth Circuit on standing would have opened the gates to environmentalists suing over every state, local and federal decision they didn’t like. Or anyone who’s pro-choice suing over anti-abortion state laws. Among many other horribles identified by Kavanaugh.
This isn’t a pro-choice decision. It’s a restricting access to the federal courts decision. Viewing it through the abortion lens is both lazy and wrong.
@TBone: Mrs. Josh Hawley is determined.
https://thecatholicspirit.com/news/nation-and-world/supreme-court-dismisses-challenge-to-abortion-drug-mifepristone-in-unanimous-ruling/
Erin Hawley, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom and vice president of the ADF Center for Life and Regulatory Practice, who had argued on behalf of the pro-life organizations before the court, told reporters on a press call June 13 that the ruling was a “based on a legal technicality,” and “ADF and our clients will continue to advocate for women’s health and seek to restore common sense safeguards for abortion drugs.”
Hawley indicated that other challenges to the FDA’s approval of the drug will continue, in cases from Idaho, Kansas and Missouri.
“The court did find that our clients don’t have standing, but we are very hopeful,” added Hawley, who also is the wife of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. “The Supreme Court again did not address the merits. And we are very hopeful that the federal courts will have the chance to hold the FDA accountable for its unlawful actions in removing these long-standing safeguards for women.”
Dr. Ingrid Skop, a board-certified OB-GYN who has practiced in Texas and is a senior fellow and director of medical affairs at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, said in a statement, “It is deeply disappointing that the FDA was not held accountable today for its reckless decisions.”
Haven’t read through the comments on the previous thread, but I assume that someone noted the very, very, very simple fix to social security: raise or eliminate the cap.
Columnists can’t seem to see past “cut benefits!!!!”
-
@Jeffro: I’m in for $ one grand
@TBone: My guess is that they’ll find or gin up some plaintiff who took mifepristone by mail and claims some sort of injury. I’m kind of surprised they used this “concerned doctor” approach, but maybe mifepristone is so safe they couldn’t find anyone with an actual harm from obtaining it by mail, or at least one willing to be a plaintiff. Or maybe they’ve become so arrogant they thought they could get away with this cockamamie case.
@Hoodie:👍 hard agree. They are gonna find a way, they know they’ll lose the election over this if they do what they want before November, but are very hopeful that they’ll get their way after the election. IMO
Probably not a harbinger of anything. But at least mifepristone is safe for now.
@Ancien Regime: They have chosen to reach past equally absurd standing questions to get to the merits of a case in other cases. Deciding it on standing was legally correct, but it was also a political decision.
Columnists can’t seem to see past “cut benefits!!!!”
Can’t imagine a reason for that, can you?
//
Boom Lawyered podcast is gonna be lit this afternoon.
@Baud: yes, there is the silver lining plus regulatory authority of FDA still stands for now. So I’m half celebrating.
@Hoodie: More likely they will sue on behalf of the partner who got a woman pregnant and thus had ownership rights to her body.
OT but be sure to save this one for the Fourth of July – it’s great for (verbally) beating up your RWNJ relatives, just as the Founders intended!
Who Says Trump and MAGA Own The American Flag?
Rick Reilly (of SI and other sportswriting fame) is shrill…good!
trump’s yuuuuge on the flag, but puny on what it stands for.
Serve your country in the military? Uh … no.
Obey the law? No, no, 34 times no.
Free speech? Big no. Trump says that if reelected he would retaliate against the media “criminally or civilly.”
But what really makes me eat bees is that Trumpers aren’t just kidnapping the flag — they’re abusing it, too. MAGAs are flying the flag upside-down. Like the one that flew over the Alitos’ house. That to be a seafaring sign that a ship is in distress. Now it’s a sign that the brain is.
In video of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, an Arkansas trucker picked up an American flag on a pole and beat a cop with it. Bash the Blue, I guess??
There’s also a Jan. 6 video showing the invaders yanking down the Star-Spangled Banner and putting up a Trump one. And Colin Kaepernick taking a knee was treasonous?
For a lot of Americans, the flag has become a symbol of Trump misogyny, Trump bigotry and Trump wannabe president for life. Which means, for Democrats like me, flying an American flag on your house is akin to bringing your neighbors anthrax brownies. Flying a flag puts you in the pickup truck with an Oath Keeper. You can see why. During the 2020 election, a phalanx of trucks flying American flags and Trump flags tried to run a Biden campaign bus off the road*.
*I’m glad Reilly mentioned this one…it got memory-holed way, way too quickly
The Stars and Stripes were here 169 years before trump was born, and they’ll be here long after he’s gone. I say it’s time to take the flag back. And so does the Biden campaign, judging by the Democratic National Committee’s recent ad for him — it’s just called “Flag.”
The American flag belongs to 336 million of us, not just the 46.9 percent of the electorate that went for Trump last time around. More than 81 million Americans voted for Biden in 2020. The more of us flying the flag from our porches and cars and, yeah, bikes, the less it seems as though Trump helped Betsy Ross sew it.
“Go Trump”? Great idea. Go, Trump, as far away as possible. But leave the flag.
You broke blog.
I can be happy for the women who need access to this drug, while still being clear-eyed about the venality and corruption of the SC majority.
-
Or maybe they’ve become so arrogant they thought they could get away with this cockamamie case
Probably. Definitely worth a shot given the courts these days.
@Ancien Regime: Haven’t read it yet, but not surprising. There is nothing good coming out of this court. The reason to reject the case is because it’s a bullshit judicial usurpation of the regulatory rulemaking process, which has jack to do with standing. They retain all freedom to dismantle Chevron, which is where we’re heading.
Columnists can’t seem to see past “cut benefits!!!!”
They deliberately choose not to see past ‘cut benefits’.
@Baud: yep. My mad skillz at linking a youtube are abysmal. However, my admiration for Angry Black Lady and Hegemommy knows no bounds.
@Steve in the ATL: raising the SS cap would basically unite the country overnight
(ok, on just this one issue, but still!)
Raising the cap, reducing benefits for high earners, gradually raising the retirement age, and increasing the payroll tax get the support of over 70% of both Rs and Ds
(we’d have to get an A.I.-generated trumpov to tell the MAGAts that he supports all of this, of course…otherwise, they won’t know if they’re for or against these changes)
I can’t imagine what a law school course in Constitutional Law — or Federal Courts, for that matter — would entail now. Standing? Limited Jurisdiction? Sure, if the case suits these particular “justices”.
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: Can’t. Won’t. A little from column A, a little from column B.
@TBone: They are waiting for it not to be an election year where people will punish their preferred political party for this.
Legally speaking, the trademark case today is more interesting. The women justices (including Barrett) basically call Thomas an idiot (using the genteel language of the Supremes).
-
@Nora: It’s probably a bunch of Socratic questioning about lines of Constitutional cases just like it always has been.
This made me LOL 😆
“Is anyone on board an Air Marshall? Would anyone like to be?”
@Starfish: that’s exactly what I opined above at #10 and boy howdy do we need to WIN.
-
The paranoid cynic in me always thinks that any time some pundit harps on “saving” SS and only mentions “cut benefits”, they or the corporate media outlet they work for are really just about undercutting SS so as to make it easier for the next GQP preznit/House/Senate to privatize.
These same people would have been fighting against SS during FDR’s time.
We’ve been hearing the same crap since Ronald Fucking Reagan took office and *the* one thing that “saves” it and has overwhelming support is raising the payroll tax cap. It gets mentioned plenty but golly gee, nothing’s ever been done to raise it. I wonder why (he says rhetorically).
Con Law has always been dictated by politics. (I’m a legal realist.) But it became overtly egregious in the 90s.
I’m awaiting Jessica Valenti’s words on today’s ruling. It takes time, maybe tomorrow or the next day.
I just found out that Thomas wrote a concurrence instead of just signing on the Kavanaugh’s opinion. WTF kind of crazy-ass shit did he feel the need to add on? If I had to guess, it’s something like “While the plaintiffs didn’t have standing to sue, I’d have ordered the drug discontinued and the formula wiped from memory if I had an excuse to rule on the merits.”
Why would raising the cap (which would affect rich people) be less likely to undermine SS politically than cutting benefits for rich people?
No. He signed on. His concurrences is about getting rid of associational standing, which wasn’t really at issue in this case (since the association claimed it’s own injury, not injury of its members).
-
Deciding it on standing was legally correct, but it was also a political decision.
Affirming the Fifth Circuit would have opened the door to a vast wave of federal court litigation challenging every action taken at every level of government. Even Alito and Thomas could see that the short-term win would have been outweighed by long-term chaos, much of which would have ended up right back in their laps.
This is not a pro-choice decision. It is not a pro-rights decision. Nor is it a bone thrown to voters by reactionary justices. This is a conservative decision that limits access to the federal courts. Correctly, in my opinion, but entirely in line with the long-term goals of the Federalist Society.
@David Hunt: He wrote an essay on “associational standing” which he thinks the Court should address at some point.
Meanwhile, returning to the scene of the crime (I hope they all sit in PEW hahahahaha)
https://www.wonkette.com/p/trump-at-capitol-begging-mike-johnson
@Baud: IMO Social Security was started as an insurance and not an entitlement. Republicans have worked hard to let it fall into the entitlement category so they would have more reason to cut it. Just my opinion though.
What the fuck does it even mean to study Constitutional Law in 2024? Constitutional Law is whatever Alito and Thomas’ fishing buddies say it is. Class dismissed.
Has been that way for a LONG time, just with different names (remember that asshole Rehnquist, among others?). It’s confusing for students who are trying to understand the application of law but easy for students when they realize that the tortured reasoning is only there to justify a preordained result.
Assholes.
@TBone: Good to know he’s terrified at any rate.
@Ancien Regime: This is not a pro-choice decision. It is not a pro-rights decision. Nor is it a bone thrown to voters by reactionary justices.
I don’t recall saying that it was any of those things.
Why would raising the cap (which would affect rich people) be less likely to undermine SS politically than cutting benefits for rich people?
If I understand your question, means-testing the benefits needlessly complicates the process and opens the door to “why don’t we cut this group’s benefits too?” scenarios.
Raising the cap keeps it clean and doesn’t add to the bureaucracy.
@Steve in the ATL: It was actually one of my best courses in law school. Much better than Commercial Paper, for example.
@Old School: Yep. Everyone gets it. Everyone pays. It is universal.
Thanks. That makes sense about means testing. But the other way to cut benefits is to change the formula to reduce the size of big monthly checks, which would most likely affect rich people. I don’t know if that’s in the table, but that would seem to be politically damaging just like raising the cap would be (although different groups would be affected).
@Old School: The amount of income tax you pay on SS is already based on your other income, so some level of means testing is already built in.
I also think raising, or preferably abolishing, the cap is easier to explain, and easier for normies to get behind. They see SS payments going out of every paycheck — why should rich people be excused from that after a time every year?
Dr. Ingrid Skop, a board-certified OB-GYN who has practiced in Texas and is a senior fellow and director of medical affairs at the Charlotte Lozier Institute [. . .].
The Catholic Spirit is, of course, a partisan source, but it’s still interesting how the “respected experts” get whitewashed into the mainstream. Looking one inch below the surface, you find that the impressive-sounding Charlotte Lozier Institute is (per Wikipedia) “the research arm of the political advocacy group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.” Also: “The Texas Tribune has called Skop ‘the first call for anyone looking for an OB/GYN to publicly defend abortion restrictions.’”
-
At least they’re not politically motivated like ProPublica.
@Jeffro: Raising the cap, reducing benefits for high earners, gradually raising the retirement age, and increasing the payroll tax get the support of over 70% of both Rs and Ds
That seems like a classic, Boomer-ish, “you get less because I said so” move.
Life expectancy in the United States isn’t going up. The full retirement age shouldn’t either.
The claimed injury that justified standing in the lower courts is so batshit crazy that they had to issue a decision on standing.
I don’t particularly like the way the doctrine of standing has evolved because, for instance, with a complaint about the FDA, there are actually very few stakeholders that end up being able to claim an injury sufficient to support standing. Mostly, it’s pharmaceutical manufacturers or perhaps potential patients who could benefit from a drug that the FDA will not approve. Once the FDA approves a drug, there is basically no one who has standing to oppose that decision — because doctors don’t have to prescribe a drug they don’t think is safe, whatever the FDA says, and patients don’t have to take it.
But I don’t think the answer is for anyone who doesn’t like a drug on moral or ethical grounds (as opposed to patient safety and efficacy) should be able to challenge the FDA.
