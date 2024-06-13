In a unanimous ruling, the court sided with the Biden administration and the manufacturer of mifepristone and reversed a lower court decision that would have made it more difficult to obtain the drug used in more than 60 percent of U.S. abortions. The ruling was not on the substance of the case, but on a procedural ruling that the plaintiffs did not have legal grounds to bring the case. Writing for the court, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh said the antiabortion doctors who brought the challenge do not prescribe or use mifepristone, and the FDA’s relaxed regulation of the medication does not require those doctors to do or refrain from doing anything.

The fact that this case made it to the Supremes after being green lit through the 5th circuit just reflects how corrupt our federal judiciary has become.

It’s good that women will have access to mifepristone but I see this as nothing more than the guy who usually comes home drunk and slaps his family around taking a night off. The Supremes are a grossly corrupt, self-appointed royal chamber overturning laws at a whim.

What the fuck does it even mean to study Constitutional Law in 2024? Constitutional Law is whatever Alito and Thomas’ fishing buddies say it is. Class dismissed.