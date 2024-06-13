Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Afternoon Please Share the News Open Thread

by | 81 Comments

This post is in: 

First time I have opened the computer all day, so I haven’t seen the news at all. My company is here until tomorrow morning, and I have been busy doing company things.

Also, my glasses broke last night, so all I have are my TV glasses, which are just cheaters at 1.50 magnification, so I am mostly squinting and hoping that I am typing actual words.

Help me out and share the news from yesterday and today so I don’t feel totally out of it?

A few friends are joining us for dessert after dinner – a little birthday celebration with awesome farmer’s market strawberries, shortcake that I am going to make, and of course real whipped cream.

Totally open thread!

    81Comments

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      This is downstairs also, too–Biden and Zelensky sign 10-year security pact @ G7 summit.

      Biden and Zelensky just signed a vital 10-year security pact at the G7 summit.
      So let’s take a look at what is in it.
      The agreement is being billed as a precursor to Ukraine eventually joining NATO, with the US affirming its support of this eventual outcome.
      The agreement states that in the event of an armed attack against Ukraine, the US and Ukraine will meet within 24 hours to discuss a response. It does not commit the US to sending forces to defend Ukraine.
      It states that the US will support Ukraine in developing its military force through training, joint planning, and cybersecurity efforts. The US will also help Ukraine to seek compensation for the damage caused by Russia.
      White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters en route to the conference the agreement aimed to show US support “will last long into the future and pledging continued cooperation, particularly in the defense and security space,” according to the New York Times.
      The White House has released the full agreement., external
      Zelensky also signed a bilateral agreement with Japan at the G7.

      Locally, Sacramento region rents dropped 8% last year. Good for renters, so-so for landlords, maybe bad for developers planning apartment construction projects during a time we’re backfilling a vast unmet market demand.

      ETA I buy cheaters @ Costco in the handy three-pack, then scatter about the house.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lapassionara

      News about Jimmy Carter was trending when I opened my laptop, but it was just a “he’s sleeping a lot” kind of message.

      oh, and TCFG let his freak flag fly at his meeting at the Capitol, which will be reported as “Trump warmly received by Republicans.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RaflW

      The four leftish parties in France today made a pact to govern together if they win. I gather this was not at all what Macron expected, but could be a path to France not having Marine LePen in a coalition gov’t after the (seemingly stupidly called) French elections.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @RaflW:

      The four leftish parties in France today made a pact to govern together if they win

       
      Wouldn’t that rupture the space time continuum?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      In Athens, Greece, it hit 104 degrees Fahrenheit. I was out in it. It was still too damned hot at quarter of ten in the evening. Who’s saying that global warming is a hoax, again?

      (And yes, my brain still works in Fahrenheit degrees even after all these years. Meters and kilometers and liters and kilograms I understand just fine, but my brain never calibrated itself to the Celsius scale.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anyway

      @trollhattan: [Fetterman’s driving shenanigans]

      yeah I was surprised too.  Says his staff try not to contact him when’s on the road as he’s known to read texts while driving. Bad.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      Copy paste from Reddit

      Donald Trump on Thursday brought up the idea of imposing an “all tariff policy” that would ultimately enable the U.S. to get rid of the income tax, sources in a private meeting with the Republican presidential candidate told CNBC.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      RaflW

      @Baud: Paul Krugman said the average tariff would have to be 133% to replace all the revenue from income tax.

      Inflationary, much?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Trivia Man

      @Anyway: Of course he moved right unexpectedly- no wonder he’s doing damage.

      Fix had some kind of headline a few weeks back “Fetterman became more conservative after his brain damage”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Lapassionara

      @RaflW: he supposedly said it’s a horrible city. They are evidently making plans to have him appear on a screen, so he can stay at Mar-a-lago.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RaflW

      @Lapassionara: Saw the normally not-terrible Philip Bump try to run cover for Trump today on Bsky.

      @pbump.com
      If the reported Trump disparagement of Milwaukee wasn’t centered on how it reported vote totals in 2020, I’d be very surprised.

      Why or how is Bump inferring what Trump said during his rant? There’s no clips or quotes from the closed door event, are there? At least at the time he skeeted this.

      This to me illustrates how the press cleans up what Donald raves about, which ticks me off.

      And yes, I know Bump is generally not easy on Trump. All the more makes me say, why excuse this?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @RaflW:  If the coalition sticks together and keeps Le Pen in the wilderness, calling the snap election will accomplish its goal.  It’s only stupid if it fails.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      RaflW

      @Baud: Bump seems to be an analyst type writer. And that’s fine, it’s a spot in the coverage mix at a big paper. But he’s just pulled a reason out of his own mind and applied it to Trump! That’s shite.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      TBone

      Dotard said Nancy Pelosi’s daughter told him they’d be “perfect together.” Except for the “age difference.” He’s such a meathead.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Spanky

      Regarding Fetterman’s speeding: Anyone who isn’t doing 80 on that stretch of I70 is going to get run over.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      RaflW

      @Omnes Omnibus: From an outcome perspective, yes. But the reporters I follow were saying Macron called this now in no small part because he believed the left couldn’t do in many weeks what it’s done in days.

      (The left holding together till and past the election is its own question, naturellment.)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      TBone

      @Spanky: it’s a hit piece from wapoo unless I miss my guess.  It’s like catnip for the lefties tho, they are all over gleeful about the story.

      Of course, I’m old enough to remember why they called Rendell “Fast Eddie.”

      Reply
    49. 49.

      smith

      Reports are that in the GQP worship session on Capitol Hill, the Felon also gave a shout out to his hero, Hannibal Lecter. One Republican who attended said, off the record of course, that it was like listening to your drunk uncle.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      VFX Lurker

      Happy news — my Canadian husband’s 10-year renewal replacement green card arrived yesterday via Priority Mail. That’s just twelve days from the initial online application and payment.

      The USCIS processing times page states that 80% of I-90 cases are currently completed within 19.5 months, so we didn’t expect to get this card until at least the end of the year! We got darned lucky.

      (My USA passport renewal is still “In Progress.”)

      ETA – Happy Birthday, WaterGirl!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Scout211

      Here’s some leaked insider observations from Trump’s appearance on Capitol Hill.

      Donald Trump came to Capitol Hill to talk about his agenda for a second term. He instead spent an hour delving into House GOP drama, cracking jokes and saying weird things about Nancy Pelosi’s daughters.

      Donald Trump came to the Capitol Hill Club Thursday morning supposedly to discuss his agenda for a second term with House Republicans. Instead, Trump treated his meeting as an opportunity to deliver a behind-closed-doors, stream-of-consciousness rant where Trump tried to settle scores in the House GOP, trashed the city of Milwaukee and took a shot at Nancy Pelosi’s “wacko” daughter.

      As one source in the room put it, Trump was “rambling.”

      Like talking to your drunk uncle at the family reunion,” this source said.

      . . .

      Lawmakers told NOTUS that Trump blasted Biden for canceling a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline on the first day of his presidency. Trump also advised Republicans to hit Biden and Democrats on inflation and the border. And he called Biden’s push to expand electric vehicle use “the dumbest thing,” according to another source in the room.

      He also brought up Taylor Swift, asking the room why the pop singer would “endorse this dope,” referring to Biden, according to a member in the room.

      More at the link.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @RaflW: He may have been bet that voters  would coalesce around his “party” rather that the left, but I call a result that keeps Le Pen on the sidelines is a good one.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Scout211

      Happy Birthday WaterGirl! 🎂🧁🍰

      You missed being a birthday twin with Trump by one day.  Whew!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jackie

      Happy Birthday WaterGirl! I’m happy you’re busy with birthday company and too occupied to be computerizing!

      Your glasses aren’t duct tape, fishing wire or superglue repairable? Sorry for that!

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:Donald Trump on Thursday brought up the idea of imposing an “all tariff policy” that would ultimately enable the U.S. to get rid of the income tax, sources in a private meeting with the Republican presidential candidate told CNBC.

      Oh…in other words, a HUGE national flat tax, of a sort.  And the rich danced with glee…

      “WE WILL MAKE THE FOREIGNERS PAY FOR EVERYTHING!!!1!” might not be the best selling point for a guy who couldn’t even get Mexico to pay for the blessed Wall.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Dangerman

      I hear South Florida got wet. If Mar-a-Largo was hit with a Cat 4, swamped by locusts, TFG tattoos “I Am The AntiChrist, Assholes” on his Forehead, think TFG could lose the Evangelical vote?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Jeffro

      @RaflW: Paul Krugman said the average tariff would have to be 133% to replace all the revenue from income tax.

      YOU PAY MORE THAN DOUBLE ON EVERYTHING YOU BUY, SO THAT NO RICH PERSON HAS TO SUFFER, EVER AGAIN!!!!”

      -GOP economics at its finest

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Jackie

      @Lapassionara:

      They are evidently making plans to have him appear on a screen, so he can stay at Mar-a-lago.

      I heard they’re planning to replicate the GQP Convention via zoom IF TCFG is put on House Arrest July 11 and can’t leave MAL.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Old School

      @RaflW:

      Paul Krugman said the average tariff would have to be 133% to replace all the revenue from income tax.

      What would the tariff need to be to shore up Social Security?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      smith

      @Jackie:  I’ll be very surprised if Merchan doesn’t stay his sentence pending appeal. If he ends up incarcerated in any form it won’t be for at least a year.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Ken

      @Lapassionara: They are evidently making plans to have him appear on a screen, so he can stay at Mar-a-lago.

      Also so the entire thing can be pre-recorded — and re-recorded as many times as necessary — and edited, so he looks halfway coherent.

      According to those “Apprentice” tell-alls, even back then it often took ten tries before he could say “You’re fired” without flubbing it — so keep everyone who is stuck with this hellish production task in your thoughts and prayers.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      RaflW

      @Scout211: Oh this is delicious, in that ‘every jibe from Trump is a confession’ way. Did Melania even go to Walter Reed when TFG was (by some accounts) near-dead from COVID? …

      the former president delivered an extended monologue about his love for the No. 2 House Republican, recalling Scalise’s time in the hospital after he was shot in 2017 during a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.

      “I saw him in the hospital,” Trump said, according to a source. “I can tell your wife really loves you, Steve, because some wives wouldn’t care.”

      Italics added for extra seasoning.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      smith

      @Ken: This makes more sense to me than the house arrest scenario. They still have to figure out how to handle the debate coming up fast on Jun 27. If even Rs are reporting on his incoherence at their little confab today, he’s likely too far gone for anything that’s not tightly controlled, scripted or heavily edited.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      RevRick

      @WaterGirl: It’s your birthday and you’re making the strawberry shortcake?
      That was my favorite childhood summertime treat. My mom would make these scone-like cakes, not the sponge cake things that you find displayed next to the strawberries at most supermarkets. It added a crunchy texture to the dessert.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Scout211

      @RaflW: Yes, that except was delicious.

      I’ll raise you another:

      But Trump also hit a number of weirder topics that were completely unrelated to policy. At one point, he joked that the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter was a “nice guy,” according to one of the sources in the room. “He even had a friend over for dinner,” Trump said, according to that source, in a joke about cannibalism.

      Reply

