Put aside ideology. Less than three months. The port reopened. This is effective governance. This is America working again. This is what I’m voting for. https://t.co/QPYm7C1ZG9 — LadyGrey ???????????????????????? (@TWLadyGrey) June 12, 2024

President Biden promised to put the full weight of the federal government behind getting the Port of Baltimore reopened after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, and just 11 weeks later, the port is fully reopened.https://t.co/fOl5pj9YnJ — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) June 12, 2024

BREAKING: President Biden just received an enormous ovation at a Moms Demand Action rally. Democrats know President Biden is the only candidate offering common sense gun violence prevention policies. Retweet so all Americans see this energy and enthusiasm.pic.twitter.com/7KkZUygqpw — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 11, 2024





Sandy Hook was 12 years ago. For a decade after, politicians kept trying to pass a common sense bipartisan gun safety law to prevent another Sandy Hook. They failed. Joe Biden got it done with the Safer Communities Act. And school shootings are declining for the first time. https://t.co/evv02z4AOr — LadyGrey ???????????????????????? (@TWLadyGrey) June 12, 2024

Fox: You'll like this. The S&P and Nasdaq are at the highest level ever recorded in history and the Dow is up too pic.twitter.com/WGZ0GhKHq8 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 12, 2024

Trump failed. President Biden is delivering pic.twitter.com/HrUWJsz48m — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 12, 2024

??NEW @pewresearch POLL: 31 of 34 countries worldwide have more confidence in Joe Biden than Donald Trump. ??The overall margin is +15, but in countries like Germany, France, Japan, Canada, Mexico & UK, Biden leads by a whopping +27. ??Fascist Hungary favors fascist Trump +13. pic.twitter.com/AxLfr8IrsB — D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) June 12, 2024

It is absolutely not a coincidence that fascism re-emerged globally just as the last Nazi fighters, Holocaust survivors and Holocaust educators were dying off https://t.co/tvgkAoIW2e — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) June 11, 2024

