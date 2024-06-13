Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Remember, Sharing Is Caring, Folx!

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Remember, Sharing Is Caring, Folx!

41 Comments

Putting the 'mean' in Meanwhile

    41Comments

    3. 3.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I remember very well when Reagan first floated supply-side malarky. It was a watershed moment for me as it clarified that Republicans didn’t actually believe in ANY of the economic arguments they’d made over nearly the entirety of the existence of that party.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Love that first video clip.

      ETA: I love that Joe always seems so tickled when people give him stuff like T-shirts and sunglasses.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Yeah, but that’s only because you’d have been able to get Cole on it with his amphibious zero-turn combo mower/salvage scow.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      It is absolutely not a coincidence that fascism re-emerged globally just as the last Nazi fighters, Holocaust survivors and Holocaust educators were dying off

      It’s been similarly noted that anti-vax has taken off as the generations that grew up with polio and measles epidemics are dying off.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Competence matters a lot.

      In my skimming of various sites (too many links), I see that MDOT wants the new bridge working by October 2028. Apparently they think it will cost about $1.7B. They’re emphasizing speed and experience in picking a contractor. They apparently want to keep the bridge 2 lanes each way.

      An Italian proposal is for a larger cable-stay bridge that makes a lot of sense. I assume other contractors are proposing something similar, but maybe keeping it 2 lanes each way.

      The original bridge was built the way it was because it was cheap and fast. I hope that they don’t skimp on the design and capacity again…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      Jackals, I did something either very foolish or very brave: I read Ross Douthat(!) “interviewing” J.D. Vance(!!)

      gift link

      Ol’ Ross actually comes across as a much better person than I would have thought, but really, sticking up for the idea that the January 6th insurrection was fundamentally wrong and inexcusable should just be every American’s default mode.

      Some excerpts:

      Vance: “…the more complete truth is that the country never really litigated the mistakes of the bipartisan consensus until Donald Trump came along, and on the right, nobody had litigated the failures of George W. Bush until Donald Trump came along.

      (I guess the entire Democratic Party’s “W sucks!” argument doesn’t count?  Obama’s two big election wins?)

      Vance: “Like a lot of other elite conservatives and elite liberals, I allowed myself to focus so much on the stylistic element of Trump that I completely ignored the way in which he substantively was offering something very different on foreign policy, on trade, on immigration.”

      “the stylistic element” – hoo boy

      Vance, explaining how he kept shifting right: “My wife worked for Kavanaugh, loved the guy — kind of a dork. Never believed these stories. You start looking around and say, “If they can do this to him, can they just do this to any of us?” An incredible campaign of character assassination.
      The thing that I kept thinking about liberalism in 2019 and 2020 is that these guys have all read Carl Schmitt — there’s no law, there’s just power. And the goal here is to get back in power. Seemed true in the Kavanaugh thing, seemed true in the Black Lives Matter moment, where. … I’m thinking about how to put this.

      “There’s just power” – they excuse every horrible thing they think, every bad motive that they have, by thinking, “well, the libs are thinking and doing this TOO”

      Vance: “I think most of us who are generally socially aware have a voice in our head that says: “You shouldn’t say this; you should try to say that. Maybe you believe this, but you should try to put it a little bit more diplomatically.” And in 2020 that voice had become absolutely tyrannical. There was nothing you were allowed to say. Offending someone was an act of violence. I think a lot of us just said: “We’re done with this. We’re not playing this game, and we refuse to be policed in what we think and what we say.”
      Then you recognized that a lot of the pushback to Trump was that kind of social pressure. “You like Donald Trump? But he said these things, and he said that thing.” I saw this in my book tour in 2016. If you even acknowledged that there were reasonable things that Donald Trump was saying, there was this complete overreaction.

      Always, always with the white male grievance.

      And more excusing trump’s behavior – and why?  Because J.D. likes him.  (It reminded me of what Adam Kinzinger said when speaking here in Cville last year: “trump’s a very funny guy and he’s very good at seeing you.  You feel seen in his presence.  But…that doesn’t excuse the corruption.”

      Douthat and Vance close the discussion with Douthat’s repeated attempts to get Vance to realize J6 was a horror and a stain on the GOP; Vance, of course, turns that on its head.

      Douthat: Why can’t it be both? Why can’t you say, “It was wrong the way the military and the administrative state behaved under Trump, and it also would’ve been a really, really bad idea for Mike Pence to intervene on Jan. 6”?

      Vance: If the conservative response to this is to say “both sides are bad,” and the liberal response to this is to say “it’s fine when my side does it, and it’s bad when the other side does it,” the liberals will always win the argument in this country. I really don’t believe this is about some deep principle; this is about power.

      I think people really, really underrate the sense to which there is palpable and actionable frustration, and I’m always surprised that their assumption appears to be that Trump is the worst, rather than the best, expression of that frustration. Or at least, one of the better in the whole host of possibilities.

      Talk about the banality of evil.  I thought Vance was bad; frankly, he’s horrifying.

      Anyway, I could keep putting excerpts up but I’d really rather encourage folks to use the gift link and read the whole thing when you have a chance.

      trump will be gone soon; trumpism (i.e., outright and constant lying in the service of white supremacy and oligarchy) will clearly remain a problem for some time to come.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @satby: [Raises hand.] Still here.

      That said, folks younger than Boomers, g-d bless’em, don’t remember the days when children could become disabled or even killed by childhood illnesses like whooping cough, polio, and measles. Ironically, the effectiveness of the vaccines has led to skepticism over their value.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      wjca

      @O. Felix Culpa: folks younger than Boomers, g-d bless’em, don’t remember the days when children could become disabled or even killed by childhood illnesses like whooping cough, polio, and measles. Ironically, the effectiveness of the vaccines has led to skepticism over their value.

      I actually had someone say to me that “Those diseases were dying out on their own when the vaccines came along.”

      I pointed out that I was there then, and they damn well were NOT.  It’s amazing the faux history that’s out there. 

      Reply
    24. 24.

      jonas

      @O. Felix Culpa: We had an elderly neighbor who passed recently and one of her brothers had died of polio in the 50s (he was in his 20s). Completely undid the family. It was horrible. He would have been just old enough not to have gotten the vaccine.

      I’ll also add, that most people under 50 today also don’t remember when wearing a seatbelt wasn’t a regular thing and even relatively minor auto accidents routinely featured people being decapitated as they flew through windshields. Also, drinking and driving. My mom (a boomer) remembers several white-knuckle car rides back in the day when she was with a friend’s parent who was taking them somewhere and was completely sloshed, just sort of happily weaving all over the highway. She knew it was incredibly dangerous and it scared the crap out of her,  but no-one really made a big deal about it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Glidwrith

      @O. Felix Culpa: How much of this skepticism is actually from people in general though? We’ve heard roughly 80% of this crap is coming from only a handful of people. RFKJ is one of them. The same is true of the anti-trans hate accounts.

      I would love to be able to employ counterintelligence measures to trace the web of hate back to their origins. I’m willing to bet we’d find some shady as shit activities and cut down on this mobilization of hate.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Belafon

      @wjca: I saw the manipulated chart once regarding polio. By removing the one data point of the year before the polio vaccine was first administered, the graph can be made to look like the disease was declining. Put that one data point back in and you can see what the vaccine actually accomplished.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      Neary the entire drop off in support for childhood vaccines is among Republicans – specifically, among religious fundamentalist Republicans:

      The decline in support for vaccine requirements for children has been driven by changing views among Republicans: 57% now support requiring children to be vaccinated to attend public schools, down from 79% in 2019. By contrast, there’s been no meaningful change in the large share of Democrats (85%) who support school-based vaccine requirements.
      These dynamics echo patterns seen over the past three years regarding coronavirus-related activity restrictions and COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Partisans have often been at odds over policy questions in these areas, with Republicans much more likely than Democrats to oppose activity restrictions and vaccine requirements.
      White evangelical Protestants – a largely Republican group — have also become much less supportive of vaccine requirements in public schools. In the current survey, 58% say children should be required to be vaccinated to attend public schools, while 40% say parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their children, even if that may create health risks for others. This represents a sizable shift from 2019, when White evangelicals backed vaccine requirements for public school children by a margin of 77% to 2o%.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Glidwrith:

      How much of this skepticism is actually from people in general though?

      Good question. I don’t know. It appears that the skepticism is spreading, though, through an intentional disinformation campaign. Not enough people are inoculated against propaganda yet.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      So it probably isn’t age that determines anti vaxx status, because Democrats (of all ages) remained supportive of vaccines while Republicans (of all ages) had a dramatic drop off that accounts for just about all of the growth of the anti vaxx cohort now.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      @Kay: while 40% say parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their children, even if that may create health risks for others.

      And there’s the key graff. “Me first, fuck the common good”; the Republican mantra since Tricky Dick and Raygun.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      jonas

      @Jeffro: rump will be gone soon; trumpism (i.e., outright and constant lying in the service of white supremacy and oligarchy) will clearly remain a problem for some time to come.

      Yep. Hitler is long gone and we still have neo-Nazis in a lot of places. But to Vance’s point, wtf is he talking about? When have Democrats attempted to void an election through violent riots? And wtf is Douthat talking about when he says the military and administrative state “behaved terribly?” Not obeying illegal orders? Vance is right. It is about pure power, but self-awareness has never been a strong suit of conservativism.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      wjca

      @Kay: White evangelical Protestants – a largely Republican group — have also become much less supportive of vaccine requirements in public schools. In the current survey, 58% say children should be required to be vaccinated to attend public schools, while 40% say parents should be able to decide not to vaccinate their children, even if that may create health risks for others. This represents a sizable shift from 2019, when White evangelicals backed vaccine requirements for public school children by a margin of 77% to 20%.

      Well, once you decide (even if for political reasons) that the covid vaccine is unnecessary, it’s not a huge step to deciding that all vaccines are unnecessary.  Evidence, in both cases, be damned.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      @satby:

      Exactly. I genuinely believe they can no longer attend public schools. They no longer buy into some of the basic premises of public education, or really any public endeavor. There’s an absolute refusal to consider anyone else and that’s just incompatible with public entities.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kay: Are you suggesting that it is simply a coincidence that anti-vax sentiment is increasing as more and more of the population with a lived memory of the times before regular vaccinations are passing on?

      Reply

