Does anyone have any fucking good news? It’s all grim every where I look and killing my desire to read any news.
1.
Mifepristone safe for now.
2.
We had FOUR Eastern screech owls in our back yard this week: two adults and two fledgelings. It was cool.
3.
New Episodes of The Boys drop tonight.
4.
Labour has 19 pt lead over Tories in today’s poll
5.
Rush Limbaugh is still dead.
6.
Tomorrow is payday.
7.
@Old Dan and Little Ann: As is Kissinger.
8.
Payday is playday.
9.
@Old Dan and Little Ann: And so is Henry Kissinger.
10.
@Old Dan and Little Ann: And, so is Scalise!
11.
Scalise is dead?
12.
@Baud: Fat Tony Scalia.
13.
As is Andrew Breitbart. That always makes me smile.
14.
@Jackie: Scalia? To the best of my knowledge Scalise is still alive.
15.
Same with Rumsfeld, Powell, and Lieberman.
Oh, and Ken Starr.
16.
Republicans in Ruins
17.
Deer ate all my wife’s hydrangea buds and now I want to kill all of them. Oh, wait. That’s bad news. Yeah, as someone said upthread, SCOTUS told that ass judge Kacsmaryk and the Fifth Circuit to get all the way bent in a unanimous decision on whether the FDA can decide if mifepristone is safe.
18.
The economy is doing great, Russia will get defeated, people are sick of Netanyahu- things will be ok if we make it happen.
19.
👍
20.
Good news? My AC is rocking in this 89° weather, and I massively enjoyed dogsitting and hottubbing at my sister’s last weekend when it was much cooler.
21.
it kind of feels like a lull before a storm, we have the DJT sentencing coming up, the GOP party debacle and then the Paris Olympics. Will be interesting to see which moves first, the Georgia case or the Fed case in Florida. I also expect more to follow on the SCOTUS justices as they continue to give the finger to everyone, the more indy journos they piss off. Also kind of wonder if some of these cases on the fringe start to break from Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona regarding the false electors slates. Plus there may be some movement on what the Perry texts will show.
I think the stridency from the GOP is representative of how scared they are.
-
22.
We’re having classic TV dinner for dinner- I fried some chicken thighs and we’re going to grab a pair o cobs and I’ll mash some potatoes. Spouse thinks it’s living the good life. And salad- farmer’s market tomatoes, red onion and tomato slices with home made buttermilk ranch.
-
23.
There is this lady with a squirrel who loves her very much but in the stalkerish 1980s way.
24.
A malaria drug could be used to treat PCOS, a common hormone disorder
A common antimalarial drug could also be used to treat polycystic ovarian syndrome, an endocrine disorder that affects hundreds of millions of people of reproductive age worldwide.
Early innings but looks promising.
25.
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
That’ll be sweet if it turns out well.
26.
@Baud: Oh, hell, I meant Scalia.🤦🏼♀️
27.
Whimsy’s stitches come out tomorrow. She’s destroyed two donut collars and one cone, but the last cone seems to be holding. Fingers crossed.
28.
@mrmoshpotato: And Reagan! Reagan is definitely still dead!
29.
Yes!
30.
@jamiedupree
192 Republicans just voted to restore a Confederate monument to Arlington National Cemetery, which features a Black ‘Mammy’ holding a white soldier’s baby, and a slave following his master into battle. The effort from Rep. Andrew Clyde R-GA lost 230-192.
31.
Headed to the beach tomorrow for a week-long vacation. Going to try to just enjoy it and not look at the news too much if possible.
32.
@mrmoshpotato: So, not cooler by the lake today?
33.
@laura: YUMM-O!
34.
@MagdaInBlack: L O No!
35.
We’re not France? That feels like good news today.
36.
Still no cicadas at my Illinois home. So that’s our good news.
They seem to be almost everywhere else and they are very LOUD.
37.
@Anoniminous: yes, it does look promising!
38.
Texas Man in custody!
Texas man charged with threatening to “slaughter” FBI agents connected to Hunter Biden probe.
https://www.rawstory.com/hunter-biden-2668521966/
Buh bye, dumbass!
39.
I passed my skin cancer check this morning. Okay, the NP froze off the same spot on the side of my nose she always freezes off but I’m not going to count that.
That’s what most of my good news is, conditional and subject to change. But I can live with that.
Like piratedan @21, I am optimistic about all sorts of things breaking our way over the summer.
40.
@piratedan: you’re not the only one to think that. Kind of a meme now that Republicans hollering CONVICTION BEST NEWS FOR TRUMP EVARRRRR!!! is more desperation than anything.
41.
@RaflW: But what if I want the extra worker protections and holidays?
42.
Olympic swimming trials are taking place here in Indy next week, so they built an olympic swimming pool inside Lucas Oil (football) stadium. That’s pretty cool.
43.
Rightie or leftie? Not that it matters legally.
44.
@TBone:
192 Republicans just voted to restore a Confederate monument to Arlington National Cemetery, which features a Black ‘Mammy’ holding a white soldier’s baby, and a slave following his master into battle. The effort from Rep. Andrew Clyde R-GA lost 230-192.
Definitely one of those “when they tell you who they are, believe them” moments.
45.
Good news: my vacation plans for August are coming together. I purchased my flights this week. Need to do some hotel planning.
46.
I was just watching a video time-lapse of them building it. And holy cow is it cool. I wish I were going. It’s going to be awesome!
47.
Now they’re trying to rename the ocean after the Felon:
https://nitter.poast.org/SwissWatchGuy/status/1801369837890834938#m
48.
@Starfish: Oh, I just mean thru June 30, unless LePen ascends, in which case 乁[ᓀ˵▾˵ᓂ]ㄏ
49.
My tomato plants are looking really good, with lots of little buds and fruits blooming. We’re excited to have some nice cherry tomatoes to just pop in our mouthes, or throw in salads. Yay!
51.
Some kinda good news, maybe.
One for Suzanne – Phys.org – John Weigand – Cities with housing shortages are converting empty office buildings into apartments—here’s what they’re learning (a reprint from The Conversation)
[…]
High vacancy rates are forcing developers to get creative. With reduced demand for older buildings, along with housing shortages in many American cities, some downtown buildings are being converted to residential use.
These projects often include some percentage of affordable housing, underwritten by tax incentives. In October 2023, the Biden administration released a list of federal loan, grant, tax credit and technical assistance programs that can support commercial-to-residential conversions.
As an architect, I’m encouraged to see these renovations of older commercial buildings, which are more economical and sustainable than new construction. In my view, they are fundamentally changing the character of our cities for the better. Even though only about 20% to 30% of older buildings can be profitably converted, architects and developers are quickly learning how to grade these structures to identify good candidates.
From workplace to living space
Converting commercial buildings to apartments didn’t start with the pandemic. In the decade leading up to the outbreak of COVID-19, developers converted more than 110,000 apartments from outdated hotels, office buildings, factories, warehouses and other buildings across the U.S. According to industry data, more than 58,000 apartments are currently being converted from office buildings.
Several characteristics of older Class B and C buildings make conversion particularly attractive. These buildings typically have smaller floor plates—total square footage of space per floor. Importantly, they also have shorter “core-to-shell” distances—the distance from the building core that contains stairs and elevators to the window wall.
Residential building codes generally require that natural light reach most rooms. Since living spaces, bedrooms and bathrooms are often separated by walls, a smaller core-to-shell distance allows more rooms to access natural light, making the conversion easier.
In contrast, typical new office buildings have larger floor plates and core-to-shell distances that sometimes can exceed 50 feet. This makes them more difficult to convert to residences.
But it’s not impossible. One creative solution involves moving the window wall inward by several feet to create outdoor decks. That’s an appealing amenity, but also an extra cost. In some conversions where the core-to-shell depth is greater than needed, developers have added interior vertical shafts or window wells to bring daylight to interior spaces.
[…]
Thinking outside the box, and having a pre-sorted list of potential candidates, makes sense. Yeah, one isn’t going to know the details about the various bodies buried in the basement until one starts digging, but that happens in new construction, also too. Anything that helps recycle buildings in cities, and gets people housing that works for them, is probably worth looking closely at.
More at the link.
Cheers,
Scott.
52.
News:
Good result from the Supreme Court.
The port of Baltimore reopened today, as promised by its Democratic governor, Democratic Congressional delegation, and Democratic President.
The US men’s soccer team tied Brazil last night.
The stock market hit an all-time high.
Gas prices are down.
54.
Please do not be dispirited by the garbage the MSM puts out. Yes, it’s a problem. But: they have reason to need to lie.
If you are dispirited, it is doing its job.
-
55.
Trump’s 78th birthday is tomorrow. They’re going to Chuckie Cheese.
But 81 is too old.
56.
@Starfish: “The peanut dish is empty! Hurry up!!”
Cheers,
Scott.
57.
@JoyceH: Yay!
:-)
I’m sure the doggo will be quite happy tomorrow!
Cheers,
Scott.
58.
The stock market hit an all-time high.
INTC: hold or sell?
-
59.
@smith: As Jesus said, “Arise, take up thy cudgel, and follow me!”
60.
My friend K has been out of work or severely underemployed since the start of the pandemic. She just got 2 job offers for dream jobs within days of one another, one of which she applied for four months ago and forgot was in the pipeline.
61.
The new era stadiums are extraordinarily flexible. New stadiums in London, Madrid (a massive upgrade of the existing Bernabéu) and here at home are able to hose a wide variety of sporting and entertainment events.
The Romans who built and ran the back of the house at the Colosseum would proud.
