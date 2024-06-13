Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Shut up, hissy kitty!

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

People are complicated. Love is not.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

The revolution will be supervised.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

This fight is for everything.

    2. 2.

      wenchacha

      We had FOUR  Eastern screech owls in our back yard this week: two adults and two fledgelings. It was cool.

    17. 17.

      jonas

      Deer ate all my wife’s hydrangea buds and now I want to kill all of them. Oh, wait. That’s bad news. Yeah, as someone said upthread, SCOTUS told that ass judge Kacsmaryk and the Fifth Circuit to get all the way bent in a unanimous decision on whether the FDA can decide if mifepristone is safe.

    18. 18.

      Ksmiami

      The economy is doing great, Russia will get defeated, people are sick of Netanyahu- things will be ok if we make it happen.

    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      Good news?  My AC is rocking in this 89° weather, and I massively enjoyed dogsitting and hottubbing at my sister’s last weekend when it was much cooler.

    21. 21.

      piratedan

      it kind of feels like a lull before a storm, we have the DJT sentencing coming up, the GOP party debacle and then the Paris Olympics.  Will be interesting to see which moves first, the Georgia case or the Fed case in Florida.  I also expect more to follow on the SCOTUS justices as they continue to give the finger to everyone, the more indy journos they piss off.  Also kind of wonder if some of these cases on the fringe start to break from Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona regarding the false electors slates.  Plus there may be some movement on what the Perry texts will show.

      I think the stridency from the GOP is representative of how scared they are.

    22. 22.

      laura

      We’re having classic TV dinner for dinner- I fried some chicken thighs and we’re going to grab a pair o cobs and I’ll mash some potatoes. Spouse thinks it’s living the good life. And salad- farmer’s market tomatoes, red onion and tomato slices with home made buttermilk ranch.

    27. 27.

      JoyceH

      Whimsy’s stitches come out tomorrow. She’s destroyed two donut collars and one cone, but the last cone seems to be holding. Fingers crossed.

    30. 30.

      TBone

      @jamiedupree
      192 Republicans just voted to restore a Confederate monument to Arlington National Cemetery, which features a Black ‘Mammy’ holding a white soldier’s baby, and a slave following his master into battle. The effort from Rep. Andrew Clyde R-GA       lost 230-192.

    31. 31.

      mali muso

      Headed to the beach tomorrow for a week-long vacation. Going to try to just enjoy it and not look at the news too much if possible.

    36. 36.

      jackmac

      Still no cicadas at my Illinois home. So that’s our good news.

      They seem to be almost everywhere else and they are very LOUD.

    39. 39.

      Ohio Mom

      I passed my skin cancer check this morning. Okay, the NP froze off the same spot on the side of my nose she always freezes off but I’m not going to count that.

      That’s what most of my good news is, conditional and subject to change. But I can live with that.

      Like piratedan @21, I am optimistic about all sorts of things breaking our way over the summer.

    40. 40.

      bbleh

      @piratedan: you’re not the only one to think that.  Kind of a meme now that Republicans hollering CONVICTION BEST NEWS FOR TRUMP EVARRRRR!!! is more desperation than anything.

    42. 42.

      indycat32

      Olympic swimming trials are taking place here in Indy next week, so they built an olympic swimming pool inside Lucas Oil (football) stadium.  That’s pretty cool.

    44. 44.

      lowtechcyclist

      @TBone: ​
       

      192 Republicans just voted to restore a Confederate monument to Arlington National Cemetery, which features a Black ‘Mammy’ holding a white soldier’s baby, and a slave following his master into battle. The effort from Rep. Andrew Clyde R-GA lost 230-192.

      Definitely one of those “when they tell you who they are, believe them” moments.

    45. 45.

      Eric S.

      Good news: my vacation plans for August are coming together. I purchased my flights this week. Need to do some hotel planning.

    46. 46.

      SpaceUnit

      @indycat32:

      I was just watching a video time-lapse of them building it.  And holy cow is it cool.  I wish I were going.  It’s going to be awesome!

    49. 49.

      Leto

      My tomato plants are looking really good, with lots of little buds and fruits blooming. We’re excited to have some nice cherry tomatoes to just pop in our mouthes, or throw in salads. Yay!

    51. 51.

      Another Scott

      Some kinda good news, maybe.

      One for Suzanne – Phys.org – John Weigand – Cities with housing shortages are converting empty office buildings into apartments—here’s what they’re learning (a reprint from The Conversation)

      […]

      High vacancy rates are forcing developers to get creative. With reduced demand for older buildings, along with housing shortages in many American cities, some downtown buildings are being converted to residential use.

      These projects often include some percentage of affordable housing, underwritten by tax incentives. In October 2023, the Biden administration released a list of federal loan, grant, tax credit and technical assistance programs that can support commercial-to-residential conversions.

      As an architect, I’m encouraged to see these renovations of older commercial buildings, which are more economical and sustainable than new construction. In my view, they are fundamentally changing the character of our cities for the better. Even though only about 20% to 30% of older buildings can be profitably converted, architects and developers are quickly learning how to grade these structures to identify good candidates.

      From workplace to living space

      Converting commercial buildings to apartments didn’t start with the pandemic. In the decade leading up to the outbreak of COVID-19, developers converted more than 110,000 apartments from outdated hotels, office buildings, factories, warehouses and other buildings across the U.S. According to industry data, more than 58,000 apartments are currently being converted from office buildings.

      Several characteristics of older Class B and C buildings make conversion particularly attractive. These buildings typically have smaller floor plates—total square footage of space per floor. Importantly, they also have shorter “core-to-shell” distances—the distance from the building core that contains stairs and elevators to the window wall.

      Residential building codes generally require that natural light reach most rooms. Since living spaces, bedrooms and bathrooms are often separated by walls, a smaller core-to-shell distance allows more rooms to access natural light, making the conversion easier.

      In contrast, typical new office buildings have larger floor plates and core-to-shell distances that sometimes can exceed 50 feet. This makes them more difficult to convert to residences.

      But it’s not impossible. One creative solution involves moving the window wall inward by several feet to create outdoor decks. That’s an appealing amenity, but also an extra cost. In some conversions where the core-to-shell depth is greater than needed, developers have added interior vertical shafts or window wells to bring daylight to interior spaces.

      […]

      Thinking outside the box, and having a pre-sorted list of potential candidates, makes sense. Yeah, one isn’t going to know the details about the various bodies buried in the basement until one starts digging, but that happens in new construction, also too. Anything that helps recycle buildings in cities, and gets people housing that works for them, is probably worth looking closely at.

      More at the link.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    52. 52.

      pajaro

      News:

      Good result from the Supreme Court.

      The port of Baltimore reopened today, as promised by its Democratic governor, Democratic Congressional delegation, and Democratic President.

      The US men’s soccer team tied Brazil last night.

      The stock market hit an all-time high.

      Gas prices are down.

    54. 54.

      Elizabelle

      Please do not be dispirited by the garbage the MSM puts out.  Yes, it’s a problem.  But:  they have reason to need to lie.

      If you are dispirited, it is doing its job.

    60. 60.

      Nina

      My friend K has been out of work or severely underemployed since the start of the pandemic.  She just got 2 job offers for dream jobs within days of one another, one of which she applied for four months ago and forgot was in the pipeline.

    61. 61.

      HumboldtBlue

      @SpaceUnit:

      The new era stadiums are extraordinarily flexible. New stadiums in London, Madrid (a massive upgrade of the existing Bernabéu) and here at home are able to hose a wide variety of sporting and entertainment events.

      The Romans who built and ran the back of the house at the Colosseum would proud.

