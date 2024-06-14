Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / A simple step to improve risk adjustment in the ACA

A simple step to improve risk adjustment in the ACA

Risk adjustment moves money from ACA insurers whose enrolled populations code as healthier than average in a given state-year to insurers whose enrolled populations code as sicker than average in a given state year.  The intention of risk adjustment is to make insurers risk agnostic, which means, on average, an individual with multiple complex chronic conditions will likely be as profitable as an individual who bought a plan and never saw a doctor during the course of a year.  ACA risk adjustment is a complex set of diagnosis and prescription drug groupings, demographics factors, enrollment duration, plan choices and interactions of those elements to produce a risk score.  Risk adjustment payments are made in the summer after the performance year.  2023 risk adjustment payments will be made in the next few months.

Right now, I think that ACA risk adjustment is imperfect and it is imperfect towards overpaying for low to no risk enrollees and underpaying for higher risk enrollees.  We see narrow and restrictive networks that are attractive to low risk enrollees who only care about premium proliferate while broad networks, Platinum plans and PPOs are very rare.  Those attributes are attractive to individuals with high risk.

One simple step to modestly improve risk adjustment is to charge interest.  Right now the insurers who owe risk adjustment payments because they are covering a low risk population can sit on their cash for an average of 10 months before having to send it out.  They collect interest on that cash.  Insurers who are owed risk adjustment payments have to front cash to pay claims for most of a year.  That cash has either an opportunity cost or an actual cost if it is coming out of a line of credit with interest payments.  Furthermore, we have a demonstrated history of low risk insurers blowing up without the ability to fully pay their risk adjustment obligations.  Insurers that are owed risk adjustment payments will not be paid in full on a timely manner if they ever get paid in full.

Insurers with higher than average health risk rely on risk adjustment payments to make them whole.  They face both the time value of money costs and the risk of not getting paid.  These high risk insurers eat both types of risk.  That makes, on the margin, trying to insure a high risk population with good networks and high value plans less attractive than bottom feeding with hyper skinny networks and restrictive products.  Having CMS charge interest on the risk adjustment transfer would modestly re-align incentives so that the business case to offer broader networks and less restrictive plans gets a bit better.  At the minimum, an interest rate equal to at least the US Treasury 1 year note might partially compensate insurers for the cost of time.

 

  Another Scott
  Betsy

      Another Scott

      I like it.

      People respond to incentives**.  Change the incentives to change the behavior.

      * * – when the behavior is actually subject to incentives.  E.g., people in a health emergency have different constraints than whether some opaque cost is different at some alternative facility.

      Good luck getting Anderson’s Risk Adjustment Interest implemented.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

