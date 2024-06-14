Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Books are my comfort food!

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

People are weird.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

No one could have predicted…

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Friday Afternoon, Dare I Tempt Fate by Calling It a Slow News Day?

Friday Afternoon, Dare I Tempt Fate by Calling It a Slow News Day?

by | 70 Comments

This post is in: 

Okay, company here and gone, I was finally able to pick up some glasses today – two whole days without being able to read much is not ideal.  Especially on your birthday when people are texting birthday wishes.  I had a lot to catch up on this morning!

About to cruise my favorite peeps on twitter to see what I’ve missed.

I had a nice time with family and had a nice birthday.  Got some amazing strawberries at the farmer’s market, and made some killer shortbread for my strawberry shortcake last night.  And real whipped cream, although the judges do allow the whipped cream in a can.  Cool whip (shudder) is not allowed at my house.  If that makes me a snob, so be it.

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anyway
  • Baud
  • Bill Arnold
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • citizen dave
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dangerman
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • geg6
  • hells littlest angel
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Ken
  • laura
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Rusty
  • sab
  • scav
  • smith
  • TBone
  • Tony Jay
  • trollhattan
  • VFX Lurker
  • WaterGirl
  • WereBear
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    70Comments

    4. 4.

      VFX Lurker

      Hope you had a great birthday!

      I posted this yesterday: my husband’s green card renewal happened in a record 12 days (yay!)

      SideFX posted an eight-minute “sneak peak” video showing the latest and greatest features in their Houdini software. It will make certain tasks like feathers and snow simulations easier for artists.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      No, no, no. According to various GOP sources and spokecreeps he said something was horrible, but only in one of half a dozen different and contradictory contexts that in no way detract from the fact that it’s all a Democrat lie anyway.

      IOW – Yes, he did, and MAGOP message discipline is pissy-poor.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Bill Arnold

      Long and detailed piece about a DOD propaganda operation. (Note: as reported, it ended spring 2021, around when Sinovac vaccine doses were becoming widely available.)
      IMO, which is harsh, this was an act of war and a war crime against the targeted friendly countries, and General Jonathan Braga, who killed thousands of civilians, maybe 10s or 100s of thousands, should be tried and severely punished for it. Along with the full chain of command. (Yes, I mean “full chain”.)
      Pentagon ran secret anti-vax campaign to undermine China during pandemic – The U.S. military launched a clandestine program amid the COVID crisis to discredit China’s Sinovac inoculation – payback for Beijing’s efforts to blame Washington for the pandemic. One target: the Filipino public. Health experts say the gambit was indefensible and put innocent lives at risk. (CHRIS BING and JOEL SCHECTMAN, June 14, 2024)

      In uncovering the secret U.S. military operation, Reuters interviewed more than two dozen current and former U.S officials, military contractors, social media analysts and academic researchers. Reporters also reviewed Facebook, X and Instagram posts, technical data and documents about a set of fake social media accounts used by the U.S. military. Some were active for more than five years.

      Military trumped diplomats
      U.S. military leaders feared that China’s COVID diplomacy and propaganda could draw other Southeast Asian countries, such as Cambodia and Malaysia, closer to Beijing, furthering its regional ambitions.
      A senior U.S. military commander responsible for Southeast Asia, Special Operations Command Pacific General Jonathan Braga, pressed his bosses in Washington to fight back in the so-called information space, according to three former Pentagon officials.

      U.S. propaganda machine
      In spring 2020, special-ops commander Braga turned to a cadre of psychological-warfare soldiers and contractors in Tampa to counter Beijing’s COVID efforts. Colleagues say Braga was a longtime advocate of increasing the use of propaganda operations in global competition. In trailers and squat buildings at a facility on Tampa’s MacDill Air Force Base, U.S. military personnel and contractors would use anonymous accounts on X, Facebook and other social media to spread what became an anti-vax message. The facility remains the Pentagon’s clandestine propaganda factory.

      Also, this, bold mine:

      The senior Defense Department official said that those complaints led to an internal review in late 2021, which uncovered the anti-vaccine operation. The probe also turned up other social and political messaging that was “many, many leagues away” from any acceptable military objective. The official would not elaborate.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      BREAKING: In a 6-3 ruling, Supreme Court rules gun ‘bump stocks’ ban is unlawful. 

      I did not know the founding fathers had written anything about bump stocks in the constitution.  They really were ahead of their time!

      I guess I need to go check on which 6 voted for that.  hahahahahaha!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      citizen dave

      @raven: Thanks for posting this!  I identify with Michael’s hairstyle personally, but none of these four look like they have been regular customers of barbers throughout their lives.  Great no bullshit attitude towards music.

      Bill Berry a particularly interesting case, dropping out of the band like he did.  Would have been fun if he had formed a band with other dropouts, like the Queen bassist.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Kraut goal zwei was pretty nice. The Sock Jocks need to change their narrow formation because the Germans are ripping them apart… and it’s a penalty for the hosts.

      Reviewed and changed to a free kick on the edge of the box.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      geg6

      Totally with you on the Cool Whip ban.  Disgusting stuff.  Redi-Whip or your favorite canned whipped cream is acceptable at my house.

      Am getting ready to go to a meeting about my retirement party at work.  I am not a cake and speeches person, so I wasn’t going to have anything but my co-workers have other ideas and insist on something.  I jokingly suggested we all take a day and go to a local amusement park, Kennywood, which I absolutely love.  To my surprise my supervisor, his supervisor and all my co-workers thought it was a great idea and they are billing it as a “retreat” so everyone can get paid for it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      Good grief. Does it get more Ugly American than this?

      Under Trump, a Pentagon campaign spread anti-vaccine misinformation

      The secret campaign, which had not been previously reported, aimed to sow doubt about the safety and efficacy of vaccines and life-saving aid supplied by China, according to Reuters.

      …As part of its campaign to sow doubt about public health measures, the Trump-era Pentagon created phony internet accounts wherein Defense Department staff impersonated Filipinos and created social media posts that questioned the utility of face masks, test kits and vaccines. The campaign also specifically singled out China’s Sinovac vaccine, Reuters reported.

      …The campaign went on to expand across Central Asia and the Middle East, where propaganda was tailored to turn Muslims against China’s vaccines by insinuating that the vaccines sometimes contain pork gelatin, which would be forbidden under Islamic law.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl: 2015

      Donald Trump on Thursday retweeted an insult to Iowa voters, just hours after a poll showed him behind retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson in the state.
      ”’@mygreenhippo #BenCarson is now leading in the #polls in #Iowa. Too much #Monsanto in the #corn creates issues in the brain? #Trump #GOP,’” Trump’s retweet states.

      Top Republicans and Republican operatives in the state on Friday disparaged Trump’s comments from his Thursday evening rally at Iowa Central Community College in which he questioned the intelligence of voters who believe rival Ben Carson’s claims of a violent past and subsequent redemption. “How stupid are the people of Iowa? How stupid are the people of the country to believe this crap?” Trump yelled.

       

      Iowa went strongly for Trump. He think Wisconsin also lacks self-respect.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      wjca

      @WaterGirl: Did Trump really say Milwaukee is a horrible city?

      Did he?  Yeah.  Half different, mutually contradictory, spins out of the GOP.  None convincing.  He said it.

      As for the impact, he probably figures nobody in the city would vote for him anyway.  And that Wisconsinites outside Milwaukee wouldn’t mind; more likely, would agree with him.

      It’s obvious that his campaign staff dearly wish they could lock him in solitary somewhere until after the election.  He really is well down the road to being his own worst enemy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Rusty

      The Supreme Court preserved our right to be slaughtered by AR-15s modified to fire as fast as a machine gun!  Even worse, as was pointed out at the oral arguments, the decision opens the door for other ways to make guns fire faster.  The reactionary 6 are truly the most horrible of people.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Slow news day? why Pope Francis made the first papal visit to a G-7 summit

      Two old catholics cutting it up (photo)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Bill Arnold: Incredible. There ought to be a full accounting on this. Was Braga following orders from the CiC, or was he cowboying it? Or both? What horrible wretches.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @geg6: That is beyond awesome about going to the amusement park for your retirement party.  When is your last day?  I presume the “party” will be before your last day, yes?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

       BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy, June 13 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on Thursday aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defense against Russian invaders and getting Ukraine closer to NATO membership

      Reply
    27. 27.

      geg6

      @WaterGirl:

      My last day will be 9/30, so yes, the party will be before my actual date.  I am absolutely touched and thrilled that they are doing this for me.  Usually retirement things around here are so boring and stodgy.  This will be just pure fun!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Anyway

      @geg6:

      a local amusement park, Kennywood,

      I love Kenywood! Do they still have the wooden rollercoasters – JackRabbit is the one I remember.

      That’s a fun retirement party!

      Reply
    30. 30.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Tony Jay:

      When Scotland’s offense consists of hoofing it up field to the really small guy being marked by the really tall, strong defender, you know it’s gonna be a long day.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      rikyrah

      BWA HA HA AH HA HA HA AHA

       

      3-2-1 before the MSM starts clutching the pearls about ‘ incivility’

       

      Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) posted at 9:31 AM on Fri, Jun 14, 2024:
      MSNBC: The Biden campaign has wished Donald Trump a happy 78th birthday. The email statement included 78 things Trump did this year, including a bunch of felony convictions. It concludes with ‘happy birthday Donald! You’re a crook, a failure, a fraud, and a threat to our democracy, economy, rights and future’ https://t.co/oDR2ck7XqI
      (https://x.com/BidenHQ/status/1801623570964959442?t=vj2h_6kX3teYuAxXbSX5Zg&s=03)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @geg6: It’s a testament to how much they appreciate you and how much you will be missed.  Guessing that might be enough to make you cry.  (If you are a cry-er like me.)

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: I don’t think that that is the dynamic. This is just classic GOP bullshit of pitting god-fearin’ kuntry folk against them bad, bad people in the city. There’s not a single peckerwood from Monroe in the south all the way up to Hayward in the north that isn’t on board with shitting all over Milwaukee, where all “those” people live.

      And it works!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TBone

      @smith: Stanford’s Internet Observatory shut down this week?!!

      Stanford disputed the organization was shutting down, telling Platformer the important work of SIO continues under new leadership, including its critical work on child safety and other online harms, its publication of the Journal of Online Trust and Safety, the Trust and Safety Research Conference, and the Trust and Safety Teaching Consortium.”

      Communications professor Jeff Hancock will incorporate the ongoing work into his Stanford Social Media Lab, according to Platformer.

      The university decried “lawsuits and congressional investigations” that it said were chilling free inquiry and undermining academic research “both at Stanford and across academia.”

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Ken

      @Tony Jay@wjca: Yeah, the six or so contradictory GQP responses were a giveaway. If he’d not said it, they would have agreed on that; if he’d said “the crime rate in Milwaukee is horrible”, they would have agreed on that; and so on.

      It reminds me of an old joke. A bunch of students miss an exam, and give the professor the excuse that they had a flat tire. The professor agrees to let them make up the exam, and a few minutes later gives them each a sheet of paper with one question: “Which tire?”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ken

      @rikyrah: The email statement included 78 things Trump did this year, including a bunch of felony convictions.

      His average is now above 0.5 felonies per year he’s been alive. I’m sure there’s plenty of room for growth.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dangerman

      @raven: I’d settle for Cool Whip for the rest of my life for one more REM show. Isn’t Cool Whip a floor wax, too?

      /snl

      ETA: Seeing Brit Floyd soon. Eva Avila is amazing on the Great Gig and I’d propose marriage if she hadn’t already married the guitarist. Dammit.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      rikyrah

      @geg6:

      I jokingly suggested we all take a day and go to a local amusement park, Kennywood, which I absolutely love.  To my surprise my supervisor, his supervisor and all my co-workers thought it was a great idea and they are billing it as a “retreat” so everyone can get paid for it.

       

      That does sound like fun.

      Happy retirement :)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: Potential Trump voters in WI hate Milwaukee.  Love the Bucks, Brewers, and Harleys (probably in reverse order), but hate the city.  Oh yeah, they like Miller Lite.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl: I have read that a bump stock can turn a shot-every-couple-minutes musket into a rapid-fire shot-every-minute-or-so man-shredding machine. In conclusion: Freedom!

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Tony Jay

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      I’m fortunate in that, despite the recent boundary changes, I’ve still got a decent Labour MP to vote for rather than one of the Starmerpartei’s candidate-shaped inflatables.

      I certainly wouldn’t chastise anyone who found it hard to vote for the Light Blue Meanies, though. newnewlabourinc have been very clear they’d much rather have the 2019 Tory electorate than those smelly oiks who voted for British History’s Greatest Monster.

      ETA – Though if I had Count Binface in my constituency… difficult choice.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Bill Arnold

      @Ken:

      His average is now above 0.5 felonies per year he’s been alive. I’m sure there’s plenty of room for growth.

      54 more felony counts.
      Plus whatever comes from the various fraudulent electors cases in other states.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      rikyrah

      Jasmine Crockett’s Anger Translator (@Needle_of_Arya) posted at 10:11 AM on Fri, Jun 14, 2024:
      every June, we get more shitty decisions from these 6 shitty Supreme Court Justices, and the American far left is of no help in helping us replace any of these fuckers

      In the face of this month they’re still out here talking about 3rd-party voting

      seriously, fuck these folks
      (https://x.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1801633558844334309?s=03)

      Reply
    55. 55.

      laura

      @geg6: Best Retirement Party Evah! Enjoy the party, the retirement (tho I hear your new boss is tough as nails), and setting a wonderful trend for future retirement shindigs.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Tony Jay: Yes.  As a Brit you can’t possibly vote for Elmo who would be an obvious American puppet.  He’d work with the Yanks hand-in-glove.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: The GOP here runs against Madison and Milwaukee every election.  Black and brown people.  Liberals and eggheads.  Gays and all sorts of other alphabet soup.  Bankers and lawyers.  Government officials.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Old School

      HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered the liquidation of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones ′ personal assets but was still deciding on his company’s separate bankruptcy case, leaving the future of his Infowars media platform uncertain as he owes $1.5 billion for his false claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

      Judge Christopher Lopez approved converting Jones’ proposed personal bankruptcy reorganization to a liquidation. He was hearing testimony Friday afternoon on whether Infowars’ parent company, Texas-based Free Speech Systems, also should be liquidated.

      Many of Jones’ personal assets will be sold off, but his primary home in the Austin area and some other belongings are exempt from bankruptcy liquidation. He already has moved to sell his Texas ranch worth about $2.8 million, a gun collection and other assets to pay debts.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      CaseyL

      @rikyrah:

      I’ve been referring to them as “BJG’s flying monkeys” – quite accurately, I think, since I saw an article in which Briahanna Joy Gray claimed credit for the ongoing infestation of her former BernieBro saboteurs all over social media.

      I console myself with the fact that social media is not real life.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      rikyrah

      They are talking about the White House Press Corps:

      Kriss (@KMC4wauk) posted at 6:15 AM on Fri, Jun 14, 2024:
      DC reporters are their own breed. They want to be the star of the show. Their egos far surpass the job. We ask for relevant news. We need relevant news. But they’d rather pick apart every statement somehow elevating their opinion over facts. Once they start pontificating,I’m out
      (https://x.com/KMC4wauk/status/1801574222067613837?t=Rh3-j1QxEzJoakuVvQU2Tg&s=03)

      Kriss (@KMC4wauk) posted at 6:36 AM on Fri, Jun 14, 2024:
      They need reality checks. Either remember the basics of good journalism or continue to whine about hurt feelings. POTUS should turn it back at them. Serious question. *What about my previous answer, did you not understand.*

      Barbara (@realcavewoman) posted at 6:21 AM on Fri, Jun 14, 2024:
      Seems like they’ve lost their sense of purpose. These silly wagon circlings are a symptom of that, imho.

      They don’t circle the wagons the same way over anything Trump has ever said. It’s objectively bizarre

      Reply
    67. 67.

      hells littlest angel

      It’s not a slow news day if you’ve got a hankering to become America’s Next Mass Murderer.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      scav

      Still, pride goeth before getting over one’s skis.  Milwaukee, sure, that’s indistinguishable from Hon Chi Minh City — a foreign place full of crimeing — but insulting Monsanto?!

      Reply
    70. 70.

      cain

      @Old School: I hope he ends up being a scavenger. But likely not. The pain and harm he’s caused those parents and propagating conspiracy theories that likely led to the death of thousands by COVID – he can go fuck himself.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.