Okay, company here and gone, I was finally able to pick up some glasses today – two whole days without being able to read much is not ideal. Especially on your birthday when people are texting birthday wishes. I had a lot to catch up on this morning!

About to cruise my favorite peeps on twitter to see what I’ve missed.

I had a nice time with family and had a nice birthday. Got some amazing strawberries at the farmer’s market, and made some killer shortbread for my strawberry shortcake last night. And real whipped cream, although the judges do allow the whipped cream in a can. Cool whip (shudder) is not allowed at my house. If that makes me a snob, so be it.

Totally open thread.