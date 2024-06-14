I have some very exciting news for you all. It has taken since I moved in here, but 6-7 years later after steady feeding and providing oak and maple trees, the neighborhood squirrels have taken notice:

Look at that chonk! I will be adding more corn and some peanuts to the bird feeders now that I know this is happening!! I am so excited.

***

Breyana and I just got back from the farmer’s market. Picked up some nice berries and tomatoes, a bunch of kettle corn for dad, and some fudge for Breyana’s mom. We went out to eat at a new (to us) Mexican place and it was very very good. Just a lovely last day before the heat dome comes in and makes it miserable outside. I know, I know, it’s hotter elsewhere, but until you have done 98 degrees with WV humidity, you can just can it.

Off to watch some White Collar. I had forgotten just how many attractive people there are in the show- I mean Matt Bomer is like a god among men, and that Marsha Thomason is absolutely gorgeous and so it that Gloria Votsis. I like how it is a non-threatening show and I can watch it without really having to think or get stressed out.