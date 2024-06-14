Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

T R E 4 5 O N

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

“Let’s not pretend [Trump] wants to engage in high-minded discourse.”

“woke” is the new caravan.

Bark louder, little dog.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

“But what about the lurkers?”

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Everybody saw this coming.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

The willow is too close to the house.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

No Justins, No Peace

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Friday Night Open Thread

Friday Night Open Thread

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

I have some very exciting news for you all. It has taken since I moved in here, but 6-7 years later after steady feeding and providing oak and maple trees, the neighborhood squirrels have taken notice:

Friday Night Open Thread 12

Look at that chonk! I will be adding more corn and some peanuts to the bird feeders now that I know this is happening!! I am so excited.

***

Breyana and I just got back from the farmer’s market. Picked up some nice berries and tomatoes, a bunch of kettle corn for dad, and some fudge for Breyana’s mom. We went out to eat at a new (to us) Mexican place and it was very very good. Just a lovely last day before the heat dome comes in and makes it miserable outside. I know, I know, it’s hotter elsewhere, but until you have done 98 degrees with WV humidity, you can just can it.

Off to watch some White Collar. I had forgotten just how many attractive people there are in the show- I mean Matt Bomer is like a god among men, and that Marsha Thomason is absolutely gorgeous and so it that Gloria Votsis. I like how it is a non-threatening show and I can watch it without really having to think or get stressed out.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • eclare
  • Elizabelle
  • gratuitous
  • Josie
  • Kristine Pennington
  • MomSense
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • SpaceUnit
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      Kristine Pennington

      Damn squirrels here in Denver eat all the birdseed and upset the bird feeders and water dishes 😡 and don’t get me started on the magpies ….

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Matt Bomer and Marsha Thomason are both eye candy, and I love both characters.  I love Neal and Diana, and I also love their interactions with each other.  Yes, I am re-watching White Collar, also.  I can’t remember if I am on season 3 or 4.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MomSense

      I am also rewatching White Collar.  I watched it when it first aired and I think another time through. Bonus is my mom loves it and it isn’t so complicated that she can’t follow.

      I don’t know what the high temperature was here today, but we had a big thunderstorm with hail.  That is out of the ordinary for Maine.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Josie

      Oh, John, if you think 98 degrees with lots of humidity is bad, you haven’t spent August in Houston, Texas. Did I mention it was built on sort of a swamp?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Kristine Pennington:

      Where we are in Denver, we feed the squirrels, probably 1/3 of them by hand and most of the others will come close.

      We have anti-squirrel bird feeders that actually work.  We also provide plenty of water.

      Of course the next issue will be protecting the backyard tomato crop. You’d think being given plenty of food and water they’d leave them alone but they don’t so it’s screen around the plants.

      Now, the magpies, we’re probably in agreement on them.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SpaceUnit

      Just wait until the little buggers start digging up and eating your flower bulbs

       

      ETA:  Also it’s beautiful here and I’m going for a walk.  So there.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Elizabelle

      I saw that squirrel and was thinking “Brunswick Stew.”  There is a mythology about West Virginians.

      TGIF!!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Josie

      @Elizabelle: I can believe it. The only difference between Dallas and Houston is that Houston is much more humid.​ ETA: My middle son was born early in September. I spent most of August sitting in the swimming pool, looking like a frog on a lily pond.​
       He is 40 years old, and I still remember how miserable I was.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      eclare

      @Elizabelle:

      The hottest summer I ever spent was in London/Paris (well Paris was having a legit heat wave).  The temps weren’t awful, but when I was there not much had A/C, and if a place did it definitely wasn’t the Arctic blast I’m used to.  The Tube is unairconditioned, so I started taking the double decker buses and sitting on top.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.