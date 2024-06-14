Question related to last year’s Philadelphia meetup:

Last year on June 15 the Philadelphia BJ peeps had a meetup, and even won second place in a game of Trivia. The current keeper of the second place gift certificate – zmulls – is looking for guidance on the gift certificate.

If there’s going to be another Philly meetup soonish, then he would like to pass the gift certificate on to the group. If not, is there someone else that can take possession of the gift certificate? I don’t even recall how much the gift certificate is for.

Winning Trivia Team (second place)

Suzanne

brendancalling

zmulls

Ceci n est pas mon

gene108

Leto, Avalune (+ kid!)

rekoob

Meetup on June 15, 2023 (Link to post)