Looks like SCOTUS made no ruling on Trump’s immunity today?

I’ve been happily offline all week spending time with my niece who found the time in her busy teen years to drive (herself!!) to see me and spend the week. We’ve been out in nature:

And met this guy.

I’ve wanted to see him for a while. He is impressive in person. His artist, Thomas Dambo, builds trolls all over the world from recycled materials. This is Isak Heartstone and he’s had quite the journey. From being shunned in Breckenridge, CO and dismantled to being resurrected and rebuilt by folks who understood his value.

Speaking of exile. I got banned from twitter for 72 hours because I QUOTED TRUMP. It violated their rules. Serves me right for even clicking over there after a week away to see how much bleach his cult members had been drinking on the Milwaukee bru-ha-ha.

We are off to take Jasper and Reggie to the vet for routine visits – hoping my vet can give me some more idea on Reggie’s condition and any precautions I need to take. Meanwhile, I watched the little troublemaker jump from the couch to the very far away coffee table without any hesitation. I suspect he’s going to live a normal life even with his little handicaps.

That is unless he keeps turning the robot vacuum on at one in the morning, just to watch it vacuum (again and again – I finally had to put the vacuum in a “cage” so he couldn’t reach the buttons.). He really is just a little unstoppable spirit.

