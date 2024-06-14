Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When we show up, we win.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Cole is on a roll !

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

I have other things to bitch about but those will have to wait.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Fundamental belief of white supremacy: white people are presumed innocent, minorities are presumed guilty.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Friday Open Thread

Looks like SCOTUS made no ruling on Trump’s immunity today?

I’ve been happily offline all week spending time with my niece who found the time in her busy teen years to drive (herself!!) to see me and spend the week. We’ve been out in nature:

Friday Open Thread 1

And met this guy.

Friday Open Thread

I’ve wanted to see him for a while. He is impressive in person. His artist, Thomas Dambo, builds trolls all over the world from recycled materials. This is Isak Heartstone and he’s had quite the journey.  From being shunned in Breckenridge, CO and dismantled to being resurrected and rebuilt by folks who understood his value.

Speaking of exile. I got banned from twitter for 72 hours because I QUOTED TRUMP. It violated their rules. Serves me right for even clicking over there after a week away to see how much bleach his cult members had been drinking on the Milwaukee bru-ha-ha.

Friday Open Thread 2

We are off to take Jasper and Reggie to the vet for routine visits – hoping my vet can give me some more idea on Reggie’s condition and any precautions I need to take. Meanwhile, I watched the little troublemaker jump from the couch to the very far away coffee table without any hesitation. I suspect he’s going to live a normal life even with his little handicaps.

That is unless he keeps turning the robot vacuum on at one in the morning, just to watch it vacuum (again and again – I finally had to put the vacuum in a “cage” so he couldn’t reach the buttons.).  He really is just a little unstoppable spirit.

This is an open thread.

      narya

      @Baud: Yup. And I have no confidence that it will be reasonable in any way. Kagan and Sotomayor have been occasionally quite sharp in their dissents, and, if the rest of the court finds a way to grant immunity, I expect the dissent to be a banger.

      mrmoshpotato

      he keeps turning the robot vacuum on at one in the morning, just to watch it vacuum

      Our dearly departed orange tabby was terrified of vacuum cleaners.  Your robot overlord one must be pretty quiet.

      RepubAnon

      @mrmoshpotato: My cats fear the regular vacuum cleaner, but ignore the robot vacuum (less powerful means quieter). The robot is great for keeping the cat hair from transitioning form dust bunnies to dust rhinos.

      TaMara

      I watched a cute video the other day of someone using their cat for “curling” with a broom. I thought, oh, wouldn’t that be fun? Cut to this morning when I’m trying to sweep the kitchen and all Reggie wants to do is ride the broom.

      I see curling in our future.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      One of our remaining cats from Misery, she’s a barn cat rescue, blind and has always been very timid, could care less about a vacuum cleaner.  She can be asleep in her cube on the floor and I can vacuum around her, she doesn’t care.  She’s not deaf, just doesn’t care.  It’s such an odd contradiction.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      First world problems: Anyone else having issues with deliveries when they’re split into multiple packages?

      This has happened to me several times now with different vendors, so I assume it’s a UPS or FedEx problem. Sequence of events goes like this:

      • I order a bunch of stuff online
      • Vendor for some reason splits the order into multiple parts that all have the same delivery date
      • They get assigned the same tracking number
      • Eventually one package gets delivered, which means that tracking number is marked as “delivered”. There’s nowhere online to separate out the status of the individual parts, and when I talk to customer support they don’t seem to have any way to determine that either.

      Customer service is generally happy to reorder and redeliver, so eventually I do get my order though the whole timeline is about a month. But I find this an annoying oversight. Don’t put one tracking number on multiple boxes unless you have a way to tell how many boxes were delivered.

