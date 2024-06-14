Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Winter Wren – North of Quebec City (part 3 – Tadoussac)

On The Road – Winter Wren – North of Quebec City (part 3 – Tadoussac)

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Winter Wren

Tadoussac sits at the mouth of the Saguenay river/fjord as it empties into the Saint Lawrence river. It has a bustling town center with restaurants, bars, breweries and inns overlooking a small bay. It also serves as a jumping off point for places inland along the fjord or even further north on the western side of the Saint Lawrence.

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 9
Tadoussac, QuebecJuly 6, 2022

The striking grand Hotel Tadoussac dominates the waterfront of the town. Originally built in 1864, the present structure dates from 1942.

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 8
Tadoussac, QuebecJuly 6, 2022

This is the view toward the harbor from the waterfront. There is a beach in front where seals could be seen closer in, along with a harbor for boats (mainly for fjord sightseeing and whale watching tours) along the right side of the view. On one of the days of our stay, 2 minke whales were feeding just beyond the harbor area (easily visible from the hotel lawn). What a view!

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 7
Tadoussac, QuebecJuly 7, 2022

Besides the fjord and whales, a major natural attraction of the area are the dunes. One of our sons joined us on this trip and we did a morning run from the hotel to the bottom of the dunes and back (he is ahead of me in neon green going down the slope). The dunes are pretty tall and steep (see the people at the bottom for some perspective) – about 55 meters!

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 6
Tadoussac, QuebecJuly 7, 2022

Another perspective of the dunes, this time from the bottom. The dunes are two-level. There is another part farther inland of about equal height to the dune right at the beach. The dunes were created as part of the same glacial processes which created the Saguenay fjord.

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 5
Tadoussac, QuebecJuly 8, 2022

One more shot, from the top of the dunes to catch the sunrise the next day. Far away, there is a large freighter coming up the river.

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 4
Essepit, QuebecJuly 7, 2022

Of course, we had to do a whale watch. Instead of one of the big boats from Tadoussac, we opted to try a zodiac tour out of Essepit, just a little bit up the coast.  The tour operators were super-friendly and bilingual. We zipped into some warm flotation suits, so it was pretty comfortable out on the water (which can 20 degrees colder than on land). We saw a large group of grey seals (not sure what a group of seals is called?) almost immediately after leaving. Here is a close up of the head of one.

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 3
Essepit, QuebecJuly 7, 2022

I like whale watches not only for the chance to see whales, but also to see pelagic birds such as this common murre. We also spotted a razorbill and a kittiwake on the ride.

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 2
July 7, 2022

One more of the dunes, this time from the zodiac in the middle of the Saint Lawrence. You can see the upper level/terrace of dune in this photo.

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac) 1
July 7, 2022

We did see whales also! We saw some minke early on and then stayed in one place for a while to watch a pair of humpbacks feeding. Here is the tail of one of the humpbacks going back down to feed. A fin whale was reported in the area, but we didn’t see it. Later in the year, blue whales are often seen.

On The Road - Winter Wren - North of Quebec City (part 3 - Tadoussac)
Essepit, QuebecJuly 7, 2022

Here is another whale shot.  The Saint Lawrence is a busy shipping route. Many ships voluntarily reduce their speeds to 10 knots as they pass through the marine sanctuary here. The zodiac and other tour operators were also very scrupulous about not getting too close to avoid harassment or potential collisions.

Still lots of exploring for us to do farther north, or west up the fjord. Looking forward to a next trip when we can schedule it!

  eclare
  frosty
  HinTN
  OzarkHillbilly
  sab

    frosty

      frosty

      In 2019 we were planning a trip to Quebec City when a friend recommended Tadoussac. We saw everything in your pictures (except taking the larger whale watch boat). Great place! Thanks for these pics.

      PS I thought the ferry across the fjord was interesting. Free! DOT figured it was cheaper long-term than a bridge. We were worried it wouldn’t accommodate our trailer until we saw a picture of an 18-wheeler on it.

      HinTN

      These last are the best but thank you for the whole set. My niece lives in Halifax. I hope some day to visit and you have provided an excellent reason to extend the trip to a lovely part of this world. Thank you!

      sab

      I just looked up multiple seals, and there are a lot of choices: colony, herd, rookery, harem, pod or bob.

