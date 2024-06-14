Essepit, Quebec

Of course, we had to do a whale watch. Instead of one of the big boats from Tadoussac, we opted to try a zodiac tour out of Essepit, just a little bit up the coast. The tour operators were super-friendly and bilingual. We zipped into some warm flotation suits, so it was pretty comfortable out on the water (which can 20 degrees colder than on land). We saw a large group of grey seals (not sure what a group of seals is called?) almost immediately after leaving. Here is a close up of the head of one.