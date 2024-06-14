Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

SC(R)OTUS Open Thread: Harlan Crow & Clarence Thomas

Clarence Driving Mr. Crow - STOCKPILE

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)

 
It must irk ‘Just Us’ Thomas no end that Sam Alito gets all the publicity as a mean-spirited revanchist hard-bitten traditionalist, while poor Clarence is dismissed as a high-dollar whore chronic willing taker of bribes.

Rest assured, Justice Thomas will not be out-sleazed!

Mr. Harlan says they can talk to his… lawyers:
Clarence Driving Mr. Crow - STOCKPILE 3


This is kinda funny, but it’s important to remember that Clarence Thomas doesn’t rule the way he does because he’s been bought. He’s a true believer and he rules that way because it’s what he believes, and the gifts are thank you presents, or inducements to stay on the court rather than retire.

Clarence Driving Mr. Crow - STOCKPILE 2

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

 

Clarence Driving Mr. Crow - STOCKPILE 1

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

