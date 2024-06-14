(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)



It must irk ‘Just Us’ Thomas no end that Sam Alito gets all the publicity as a mean-spirited revanchist hard-bitten traditionalist, while poor Clarence is dismissed as a high-dollar whore chronic willing taker of bribes.

Rest assured, Justice Thomas will not be out-sleazed!

BREAKING — Senate Judiciary Committee uncovers 3 additional undisclosed trips that Justice Clarence Thomas took as a gift from Harlan Crow. These were *not* included even in Thomas’ revised financial disclosure. Info was obtained via the cmte’s subpoena authorization for Crow. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 13, 2024

Mr. Harlan says they can talk to his… lawyers:



Judiciary Dems say Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose three private jet trips funded by Harlan Crow pic.twitter.com/FcMQamkn3A — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 13, 2024

Can we all agree that Clarence Thomas is corrupt as hell? pic.twitter.com/TosZsaVfIc — X  🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) June 13, 2024





This is kinda funny, but it’s important to remember that Clarence Thomas doesn’t rule the way he does because he’s been bought. He’s a true believer and he rules that way because it’s what he believes, and the gifts are thank you presents, or inducements to stay on the court rather than retire. [image or embed] — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 6, 2024 at 12:57 PM

They’re not “gifts.”

They’re bribes.

Clarence Thomas took $4 million in bribes from billionaires. Everyone understands this, and yet he still holds a lifetime position as one of the most powerful people in our country. Unrig the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/ygTCHZ8IvU — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 7, 2024

Visualized another way: Clarence Thomas took in ~$4 million in gifts over the last 20 years (and only disclosed $2.4M worth). That's a total haul 5.6x larger than the other 16 justices combined. cc: @FixTheCourt https://t.co/V3XJPUJITO pic.twitter.com/8ln6ywDoBG — Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) June 6, 2024

Opinion | If conservatives hate black people as much as liberals say we do, then why do we give so much money to Clarence Thomas? by Charlie Kirk — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) June 7, 2024

Is “cojones” a synonym for 60? https://t.co/MzzZcI2Fn6 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 12, 2024

