It must irk ‘Just Us’ Thomas no end that Sam Alito gets all the publicity as a
mean-spirited revanchist hard-bitten traditionalist, while poor Clarence is dismissed as a high-dollar whore chronic willing taker of bribes.
Rest assured, Justice Thomas will not be out-sleazed!
BREAKING — Senate Judiciary Committee uncovers 3 additional undisclosed trips that Justice Clarence Thomas took as a gift from Harlan Crow. These were *not* included even in Thomas’ revised financial disclosure.
Info was obtained via the cmte’s subpoena authorization for Crow.
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 13, 2024
Mr. Harlan says they can talk to his… lawyers:
Judiciary Dems say Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose three private jet trips funded by Harlan Crow pic.twitter.com/FcMQamkn3A
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) June 13, 2024
Can we all agree that Clarence Thomas is corrupt as hell? pic.twitter.com/TosZsaVfIc
— X 🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) June 13, 2024
This is kinda funny, but it’s important to remember that Clarence Thomas doesn’t rule the way he does because he’s been bought. He’s a true believer and he rules that way because it’s what he believes, and the gifts are thank you presents, or inducements to stay on the court rather than retire.
— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 6, 2024 at 12:57 PM
They’re not “gifts.”
They’re bribes.
Clarence Thomas took $4 million in bribes from billionaires.
Everyone understands this, and yet he still holds a lifetime position as one of the most powerful people in our country.
Unrig the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/ygTCHZ8IvU
— Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 7, 2024
Visualized another way: Clarence Thomas took in ~$4 million in gifts over the last 20 years (and only disclosed $2.4M worth).
That's a total haul 5.6x larger than the other 16 justices combined.
cc: @FixTheCourt https://t.co/V3XJPUJITO pic.twitter.com/8ln6ywDoBG
— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) June 6, 2024
Opinion | If conservatives hate black people as much as liberals say we do, then why do we give so much money to Clarence Thomas?
by Charlie Kirk
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) June 7, 2024
Is “cojones” a synonym for 60? https://t.co/MzzZcI2Fn6
— Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 12, 2024
We must abolish the filibuster, pass a code of ethics, and put term limits on the Court.#DemCastFL #ONEV1 #ProudBlue #DemVoice1 https://t.co/sVhua2cRoQ pic.twitter.com/WVqjcAIiyj
— FloridaKeysDems *️⃣ DemCastFL Lead ☮️ OVFL (@DemsKeys) June 13, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings