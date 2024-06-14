Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

The jury literally has a bell they can ring to force Trump to show up on command. Greatest thing ever!

Shut up, hissy kitty!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

T R E 4 5 O N

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Busy, Busy, Busy

I feel like I should be apologizing — even though none of you probably care — because it’s been a busy couple of weeks IRL for me, and I’ve got a metric fvckton of half-written posts about important news lying around. Of course, much of that work would basically involve bricolaging material under the general metric Would you look at what these numbnuts are up to?!?… so, glass half full, consider yourself lucky!


Larry Summers said it would take an entire year of 10 percent unemployment to whip inflation. Jason Furman said it would take 15 percent!! prospect.org/economy/2024…

— ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper.com) Jun 13, 2024 at 12:41 PM

Looking forward to the videos, though:

  • Baud
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Tony Jay

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

       FTFNYT EDITORIAL COMMENT

      As stars and celebrities flock to Biden’s banner, studio executives express concern that Hollywood is out of step with Heartland values.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Biden’s successful attack on Reaganomics has upset a lot of vested interests.  If they can convince US voters that Dems are bad on the economy one more time, they’re sent for the next couple of generations.

    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      Happy Flag Day!

      There’s a Pride flag with the motto, “Abide No Hate” on a house we pass on our daily walk.

      I love that phrasing. And yes, one of the homeowners is Southern. :-)

