Hollywood's A-listers are lining up behind Joe Biden. Will their support matter in November? https://t.co/9Mx5WbHRBu — The Associated Press (@AP) June 13, 2024

I feel like I should be apologizing — even though none of you probably care — because it’s been a busy couple of weeks IRL for me, and I’ve got a metric fvckton of half-written posts about important news lying around. Of course, much of that work would basically involve bricolaging material under the general metric Would you look at what these numbnuts are up to?!?… so, glass half full, consider yourself lucky!

White House preps 'dreamers' celebration while President Biden eyes new benefits for immigrants https://t.co/OEFv4LFRx1 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2024

House Democrats are focused on delivering real results for everyday Americans. Extreme MAGA Republicans are holding a pep rally for Trump on Capitol Hill. Big difference between us and them. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) June 13, 2024

Kamala and I stand with the majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to make deeply personal health care decisions. And our commitment to you is that we will not back down from ensuring women in every state get the care they need. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 13, 2024

Trump failed. President Biden is delivering pic.twitter.com/HrUWJsz48m — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 12, 2024

'Biden Bingo': The president's campaign adapts a classic game to include malarkey and aviators https://t.co/FDyV1GL4g5 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2024





Larry Summers said it would take an entire year of 10 percent unemployment to whip inflation. Jason Furman said it would take 15 percent!! prospect.org/economy/2024… [image or embed] — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper.com) Jun 13, 2024 at 12:41 PM

NEW: Today, as Donald Trump returns to Capitol Hill for the first time since Jan 6, the DNC is launching a mobile billboard with footage of his supporters’ violent attack on the Capitol to hold him accountable for trying to overturn our democracy.https://t.co/nO5NEl8vjc — Alex Floyd (@alexjfloyd) June 13, 2024

Looking forward to the videos, though:

Lost our invitation again. 😑 pic.twitter.com/l2eymPF5D9 — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) June 13, 2024

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson responding to Trump reportedly calling Milwaukee "a horrible city" weeks before the start of the Republican National Convention in MKE: "All of us lived through his presidency, so right back at ya, buddy." pic.twitter.com/9iQfGlK0jp — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) June 13, 2024

Donald Trump is a convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist, and a congenital liar. He’s a racist, sexist, misogynistic narcissist who wants to use the levers of power to enrich himself and punish anyone who dares speak a word against him. pic.twitter.com/bh7ryymsf1 — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) June 9, 2024