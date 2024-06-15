Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

For Real?!

Look out, Florida, here we come!

As the saying goes, hell hath no fury like Democrats who have been subjected to corruption and abuse of power for close to 10 years!

More of this, please.

Open thread.

    3. 3.

      RaflW

      Saw this great news yesterday. Looks like Charles Gaba has some work ahead to fill out the rest of his Blue24 fundraising page for the Florida legislature, but it’d be nice to eventually flow some money that general direction. I know there’s a lot of fish to fry this year, and limited money. But FL is not as red as it looks, and it really takes building a bench to be able to eventually regain some semblance of balance (or even win a majority from time to time!).

      geg6

      I keep getting polls via text, some state (PA) and some national.  I generally ignore these texts but have decided to start answering.  I’ll be one of the weird, unlikely strong Dems from the white, 65+, female cohort.  The more of us, the better.

      piratedan

      kudos to Nikkie Fried and the Florida DNC, that’s a lot of hard work to put something like this together after years of ineptitude.

      Mousebumples

      Yay!

      On a similar note, all 16 (17?) Wisconsin State Senate seats up for election this year (half of 33) and 97 of 99 State Assembly seats will have a Democrat on the ballot. With the new maps only finalized a few months ago, that’s impressive work by WisDems. Seeing this in Florida too makes me wonder if it’s an emphasis of the DNC/Biden/Jamie Harrison?

      Anyone else have similar stories to report across the nation?

      Adam L Silverman

      It’s almost 25 years since the GOP conned the state legislative Black caucus into supporting their redistricting plan. An additional majority minority district was created for the latter and in exchange the former was able to crack, bleach, and pack the rest of the state and federal districts. At this point there have been two even more extreme gerrymanders that further consolidated the GOP majorities. It has also allowed first Scott and now DeStupid to pass more draconian voter suppression laws. And DeStupid has also packed the state Supreme Court and the state appellate courts. He also removes Democratic officials under BS pretexts because he can, which further disadvantages Democrats and Su-presses turnout. This is an impressive effort, but it is ultimately futile. Florida is a managed, illiberal democracy where the elected officials pick their voters instead of the voters picking their elected officials. It doesn’t help that the state Democratic Party couldn’t organize an orgy in a whore house if you spotted them the madam, the courtesans, the customers, the booze, and the actual building and furnishings. And before anyone replies with “but Nikki Fried,” Nikki knows all this because she learned it as a student in my state and local politics class when I was a post doc at UF.

