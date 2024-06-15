Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

      Scout211

      That’s a really nice happy blue color, John.  It goes well with the base color of your house, too.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      I agree with the others. It’s a pretty blue. Besides, in my experience outdoor paint fades pretty quickly.

      Also, yes. some outdoor porch plants would look nice. Also they would provide a place for those squirrels to bury acorns.

      Jackie

      I like the robin’s egg blue, and that shade tends to fade/mellow pretty quickly.

      PS: Your squirrels are cute 😊

      lowtechcyclist

      @Scout211: ​

      That’s a really nice happy blue color, John. It goes well with the base color of your house, too.

      But does it go well with the willow? ;-)

      sukabi

      I look forward to your upcoming posts about “those fucking squirrels” getting into and eating your garden…..

      CaseyL

      Did someone here recommend Casual Geographic on YouTube? If so, many thanks. Love his stuff.

      He likes to post the occasional horrifying episode, and I just watched one titled “The One Rule of Nature School Never Taught You,” which is basically about how animals we think of as “herbivores” aren’t obligate herbivores and will occasionally, or more than occasionally, take a walk on the wild side of carnivore-ism.

      The reason I mention this here and now is that one of those animals is… squirrels.Yes, you may have seen the viral videos of squirrels chowing down on KFC, but apparently they are not averse to eating baby birds.

      John, I know you like your porch and yard to be a sort of UN of neighborhood critters, but now that you’ve added squirrels to the mix, it may behoove you to make sure they have plenty of nuts to eat. Because you also have nesting birbs.

      Just sayin.​​

      Snarki, child of Loki

      “sky blue” has been etched into our brains for the past million-plus years as good and beautiful.  So good choice for the paint.

      As for squirrels, if you have a vegetable garden, then they are EVIL SQUIRRELS, otherwise just playful rodents.

      satby

      It’s a wonderful, restful blue and I like it with the yellow of the house.

      I am a fan of squirrels, so ignore the haterz and enjoy yours.*

      *Yes, it was annoying when they ate my tulip bulbs, but chickenwire over the top of the bed fixed that, as did used (scooped) pine cat box litter. Squirrels smell predator and stay away.

      Honus

      Everyone in Brooke is going to see that blue and think “he was out in Arizona too long”

      And don’t even think of wearing those rainbow overalls into Wheeling.

      Jackie

      @Kelly:

      Been out harvesting peas and strawberries. No basket  I just eat’em as I go.

      I used to send my kiddos wild berries picking. They had two containers; the rule was “I don’t care how many you eat, but if you want cobbler, fill the containers!” They always came back with full containers and berry-stained mouths 😁

      Scout211

      @Kelly: Been out harvesting peas and strawberries. No basket  I just eat’em as I go.

      Nice.  I’ve been out harvesting blueberries and it seems like there are still millions more to pick. I can’t eat all of them as I pick them, but it’s alway important to test a handful or two just to make sure they are ripe.  😉

      Trivia Man

      With no connection to painted porches, the naked bike ride was successful. Not too hot, some shade to use along the way. Very slow ride, about 150 people and 10 miles or so. Took 2 hours. Not uncomfortable at all, lots of cheering people. Passed maybe 1,000 people along the way and only heard 2 negative comments. One shouted and one mumbled only to me. I don’t really need a crowd but solo naked is a lot trickier.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Just to add my voice to the choir, the blue is nice John. It’s different. I like different.

      Prescott Cactus

      The willow wouldn’t seem too close to the house with a couple coats of that beautiful blue.

      Trivia Man

      @Jackie: Back in California the neighbors took me to an olalaberry patch for picking. (Spelling? A No Cal variant on blackberries – NOTHING better for berries). I was about 10 or so and on the way home I may not have had any berries in my basket at all. Barfed out the window while driving – she was freaked out but managed to talk me through rolling the window down in time. White station wagon. Good thing she was able to hit a car wash within the hour. Sorry!

      Leto

      I like the blue. It’ll be a good color over the course of the summer as it’ll help you connect the porch to a calming place. And Jesus will be need it over the next six months.

      Trivia Man

      @different-church-lady: they cost me a solar panel. Added rodent screen around the edges and so far so good. The bunnies however harvested roughly 50% of everything I planted this year once it was a tender shoot. Bummer.

