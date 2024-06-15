Of course this doesn’t matter to those of you who don’t read twitter (it doesn’t matter to me, because that’s not how *I* read twitter), but even The Incredible Shrinking Elon should’ve been able to figure out what kind of speculation this development would set off…

“Social media in general is shifting away from like counts, so this makes sense,” the source said. “Part of me thinks [Musk] just wants to disassociate from Twitter more and more.”

Late last year, Musk told the platform’s engineers that he wanted to get rid of the tweet action buttons altogether and instead place a stronger emphasis on post views (also called “impressions”). Musk’s goal was to remove the section that contained the like and repost buttons entirely because Musk believed likes weren’t important, a source told me at the time.

A few weeks ago, X’s director of engineering , Haofei Wang, said the upcoming change is meant to protect users’ public image — because “many people feel discouraged” to like “edgy” content. The Likes tab on user profiles will be gone. Users will still be able to see who liked their posts and the like count for all posts, but they will not see the people who liked someone else’s post, according to X senior software engineer Enrique Barragan…

… That means what users like on the platform will be hidden by default, which is already an option for X’s Premium subscribers . Following the publication of this story, X owner Elon Musk reshared a screenshot of it, saying it’s “important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so!”

To quote another (since deleted) tweet: “Elon is hiding likes because he assumes everyone is like him and wants to like Nazi shit without people seeing it. His first thought is always, how can I help my people, who love Nazi shit.”

Of course, the Nazi sex pest owner of this place just nuked the ability to see likes so you could size people up. https://t.co/LF73ASZ4Gm

initially i was confused by many of the priorities shown with new X features. subscriptions are cool, but even the highest volume accounts make almost nothing from them.

my experience advertising on X has gone downhill since the administrative changes and it seems to me that the staffing cut likely hit nontechnical roles in the primary revenue center area of the company pretty hard.

with that said, elon isn’t on good terms with many advertises and vice versa. from his point of view it is an inherently adversarial relationship: if the true customers of X are advertisers, they have implicit control over the platform. elon didn’t buy X for a quick buck, he bought it due to the long-term political ramifications, his self-professed love for freedom of speech, and probably also because he has bipolar II. thus in an ideal world, he wants to be entirely free from advertisers.

so, you want to run a large social network, but not rely on advertisements. this is really hard! for a reminder of just how much money advertisements bring in we can look at facebook which reports $274/year per monthly active user in revenue from advertising on the facebook product alone in the US (excluding instagram!): https://x.com/nearcyan/status/1753173546992537677

ads are everywhere because it is much easier to show a user $20 worth of ads than to get them to pull out their credit card and subscribe for $20. this is true in almost every consumer market.

did you know X has a tipping feature? probably not because almost no one uses it (yet). i haven’t felt a desire to tip someone here, but i know of one industry where unprompted tips are really common!

as of June 2024, X likes have now been changed to ‘private by default’ for all users. interesting!

can you think of a lucrative consumer market where users have high spend, high retention, want the ability to subscribe to exclusive content, want an option to tip individual users they follow, and lastly would like to have a default expectation of privacy in their likes and browsing habits?

only one industry fits the bill: pornography.

X’s current revenue is private, but the last $TWTR SEC 10-Q filing showed an annual revenue of around $4.6B: https://sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000141809122000147/twtr-20220630.htm. it was estimated by many outlets that X revenue could have dropped around 50% post-acquisition, although i can’t verify this number. If roughly accurate, X is now missing out on 2.3B of annual revenue!

In completely unrelated news, Onlyfans’s estimated annual revenue is ~2.4B. This is a rough metric as it is difficult to estimate given they are a private UK company, but it is certainly far above 1B.

Luckily for X, they don’t need to enact a new raucous policy change of allowing adult content on the platform, because it has already been allowed for a decade. in fact X actually has *a lot* of pornographic content, and several million users use it for this purpose daily. some of you will be very surprised reading that sentence, but a subset of you will nod your head and smirk: estimates of X’s NSFW content are ~15% of the entire platform. Regardless, the X ToS were updated to explicitly allow adult content one week ago: https://help.x.com/en/rules-and-policies/adult-content

There’s a few challenges left for X to solve. One of them is that if you’re going to have a service that knowingly lets users sell adult content of themselves, you have to be very, very certain that none of them are minors. In other news, X rolled out government identify verification as a new requirement this month for all monetized creators.

Secondly, X needs to ensure they can stay on the app store. Apple does not want adult apps on their app store, no! That would be immoral, unlike having a near-monopoly over what applications and hardware modifications consumers can run on their own devices.

Much to consider here; as the holder of the #1 ‘news’ app slot as well as the go-to live information dissemination platform in the US and many other countries, there’s a strong incentive for Apple to play much more conservative than their usual playbook entails. This is before including the aftermath of the epic games v apple case as well as the unique tenacity and affinity for litigation Elon would have against apple (as his recent tweets have made clear).

There’s a few other challenges to solve including long-term branding (X is already quite audacious here!), payment provider risk (partially grandfathered in, although elon’s desire for more control over payment rails may end up important here!), feature parity and separation for further nsfw use-cases, and a few other litigation risk categories which some parties will have a field day with (elon has a lot of enemies!), but at the end of the day I would bet that this at least partially works out.

I will be keeping this account SFW for the time being, but thanks for reading this far.

X dot com – the everything app.

He really meant everything!