Here are a few varied things I’ve been watching/listening to that aren’t cable or big media.

First, the picture above of Iranian women in the 70’s is via the the_YV_edit TikTok. Since TikTok is a totally impossible to search platform, I can’t link directly to the particular video where she says she thinks about this picture at least once a week (and how reactionary men in power will, when they get the chance, crush women). But, pick any of her videos and you’ll get the picture. She has a no-bullshit take on relationships between women and men from a perspective that is rarely heard in mainstream media.

Lauren Boebert Can’t Lose is a podcast by the City Cast Denver podcasters, and it’s a good review of Boebert’s rise in Colorado politics. I learned a lot about Boebert and, specifically, why she ran from CO-3 to CO-4. The third episode, “The Pueblo Problem,” explains how her vote against legislation to provide healthcare to burn pit victims affected Pueblo (which is sort of the blue dot in CO-3), and turned that city, which is heavily populated by veterans, against her.

The regular Denver City Cast is pretty good, too. Their post-mortem on the CO-4 debate with Kyle Clark is worth a listen to get some experience Colorado journalists’ take on the CO-4 race. The short summary is that they think that Boebert will win simply because she has 5 opponents and (like the 2016 Republican Presidential primary) nobody was willing to drop out even though it’s clear that they’ll all split the anti-Boebert vote. Kyle Clark also makes this observation:

I can give you a list of 20 times that Lauren Boebert lied to the public. We could have spent the entire hour on that, so she gets a discount by doing it in bulk. And that’s the problem. And the problem is also that it’s unfair to everybody else up on that stage. And by extension, every other politician that we cover, whether it’s the Mayor of Denver or the Mayor of Aurora or anything else, because things that they would get dinged [for she slides on].

Clark at least recognizes and calls out the fundamental problem with our current media structure and prolific liars like Boebert. He doesn’t offer a solution other than transparency.

Politico’s piece on Kevin McCarthy’s revenge tour is worth a skim, but one thing stood out — Republicans are spending $14 million in a primary battle in VA-05 to try to (keep/unseat) incumbent Bob Good. Here’s the thing about that district: it has a R+7 PVI, which is a reach, but possible for a good Democratic challenger. (CO-3, which is R+6, would almost certainly have gone to Democratic challenger Adam Frisch). Hopefully the $14 million of shit talk ads will have some impact on the general election.