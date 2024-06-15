Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

This really is a full service blog.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

The willow is too close to the house.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Some Media Selections

Some Media Selections

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: 

Some Media Selections

Here are a few varied things I’ve been watching/listening to that aren’t cable or big media.

First, the picture above of Iranian women in the 70’s is via the the_YV_edit TikTok.  Since TikTok is a totally impossible to search platform, I can’t link directly to the particular video where she says she thinks about this picture at least once a week (and how reactionary men in power will, when they get the chance, crush women).  But, pick any of her videos and you’ll get the picture.  She has a no-bullshit take on relationships between women and men from a perspective that is rarely heard in mainstream media.

Lauren Boebert Can’t Lose is a podcast by the City Cast Denver podcasters, and it’s a good review of Boebert’s rise in Colorado politics.  I learned a lot about Boebert and, specifically, why she ran from CO-3 to CO-4.  The third episode, “The Pueblo Problem,” explains how her vote against legislation to provide healthcare to burn pit victims affected Pueblo (which is sort of the blue dot in CO-3), and turned that city, which is heavily populated by veterans, against her.

The regular Denver City Cast is pretty good, too.  Their post-mortem on the CO-4 debate with Kyle Clark is worth a listen to get some experience Colorado journalists’ take on the CO-4 race.  The short summary is that they think that Boebert will win simply because she has 5 opponents and (like the 2016 Republican Presidential primary) nobody was willing to drop out even though it’s clear that they’ll all split the anti-Boebert vote.  Kyle Clark also makes this observation:

I can give you a list of 20 times that Lauren Boebert lied to the public. We could have spent the entire hour on that, so she gets a discount by doing it in bulk. And that’s the problem. And the problem is also that it’s unfair to everybody else up on that stage. And by extension, every other politician that we cover, whether it’s the Mayor of Denver or the Mayor of Aurora or anything else, because things that they would get dinged [for she slides on].

Clark at least recognizes and calls out the fundamental problem with our current media structure and prolific liars like Boebert.  He doesn’t offer a solution other than transparency.

Politico’s piece on Kevin McCarthy’s revenge tour is worth a skim, but one thing stood out — Republicans are spending $14 million in a primary battle in VA-05 to try to (keep/unseat) incumbent Bob Good.  Here’s the thing about that district:  it has a R+7 PVI, which is a reach, but possible for a good Democratic challenger.  (CO-3, which is R+6, would almost certainly have gone to Democratic challenger Adam Frisch).  Hopefully the $14 million of shit talk ads will have some impact on the general election.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anoniminous
  • Bill Hicks
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • Ohio Mom
  • Starfish
  • VFX Lurker

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      J. Arthur Crank

      I hope Boebert doesn’t come out and say “I’m lying”.  We know what happened to Norman after Harry Mudd said something similar.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Geminid

      Regarding the Virginia 5th CD: last month a friend forwarded me the fundraising numbers for the Democratic primary candidates, and the leader had raised only $12,000. So rightly or wrongly, Democrats there seem to think this is a no-hope contest despite the Good/McGuire fight.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anoniminous

      CO-4 is R+13.  It’s your classic rural Ignorant Hick district.  Since 2010 40% is the most the Democrat has gotten.  In any normal year that means the GOP primary is the election.   However, this is not a normal year.  Be interesting to see how it plays out.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bill Hicks

      “Since TikTok is a totally impossible to search platform”, what does that mean? Doesn’t google include TikTok posts? And why wouldn’t you be able to provide a link whether it is impossible to search or not? I don’t use social media much, so I am ignorant about these things. I remember there was a texting app that caused the messages to “disappear” after a certain time (never personally used it, but it was well known), is Tik Tok like that?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      About the Iran pic: I highly recommend “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi for a first hand view of what it was like to be a young girl born into that freedom and then have to live in a society with morality police who can arrest you for dressing wrong.

      It’s heartbreaking. And no longer such a remote possibility here.

      I saw the film adaptation of what was originally a graphic novel.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      I hadn’t seen that exact photo of Iranian women back in the old days but I have seen a couple of others. If you didn’t know it was Iran, you might get stuck on the photos as bits of fashion history (or is that just me? I like those clunky shoes).

      I guess human societies slide backwards all the time (thinking here of Dobbs) but the example of Iran is so, so stark.

      Ohio Family certainly benefits from living in the heart of the American Empire but Iran is an example that other parts of the world have paid big prices for our dominance.

      Not saying a different nation would do better running an empire, though.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      @gene108: You do know that Iran did once have a democratically elected government, which the CIA overthrew in record time, replacing it with the Shah?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      VFX Lurker

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: About the Iran pic: I highly recommend “Persepolis” by Marjane Satrapi for a first hand view of what it was like to be a young girl born into that freedom and then have to live in a society with morality police who can arrest you for dressing wrong.

      It’s heartbreaking. And no longer such a remote possibility here.

      I saw the film adaptation of what was originally a graphic novel.

      I saw that film many years ago in a theater. Great film.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.