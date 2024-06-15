Like many graduating seniors, members of Newtown High School’s class of 2024 expect bittersweet feelings at their commencement ceremony. But about 60 of them will also be carrying the emotional burden that comes from having survived the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. pic.twitter.com/nNir2A57bY — The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2024

Alex Jones was ordered to liquidate his personal assets Friday, as a bankruptcy judge was still considering forcing him to sell his far-right website InfoWars to begin paying the roughly $1.5 billion in damages he owes for claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) Jun 14, 2024 at 4:01 PM

Per the Associated Press, “Alex Jones’ personal assets to be sold to pay $1.5B Sandy Hook debt. Company bankruptcy is dismissed”:

… Judge Christopher Lopez approved converting Jones’ proposed personal bankruptcy reorganization to a liquidation. But Lopez threw out the case of his company, Austin, Texas-based Free Speech Systems, after failed attempts by Jones to reach an agreement with Sandy Hook families on his proposals to reorganize and keep operating the company while paying them millions of dollars. It wasn’t immediately clear what will happen in the coming weeks to Free Speech Systems, Infowars’ parent company, which Jones built into a multimillion-dollar moneymaker over the past 25 years by selling dietary supplements and other products. But both Jones and lawyers for the Sandy Hook families said they expect Infowars to cease operating at some point because of the huge debt. A trustee appointed Friday in Jones’ personal bankruptcy case to oversee the liquidation now has control over his assets, including Infowars, according to lawyers for Sandy Hook families. Dismissal of Free Speech Systems’ case means the families can now move immediately to collect on the $1.5 billion in state courts in Texas and Connecticut where they won defamation lawsuits against Jones and the company. It’s possible Infowars will continue operating during the collection efforts, which could include selling off the company’s assets.

Jones, who smiled as the judge dismissed the company’s case, called in to Infowars after the court hearing and predicted more battles in the state courts. “The bizarre political attempts to hijack the operation have failed,” he said, and added that he would find another way to broadcast his shows if he loses Infowars… Chris Mattei, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families, called Infowars “soon-to-be defunct” as his clients move to collect on the debt in state courts. He said the families will also pursue Jones’ future earnings. “Today is a good day,” Mattei said in a text message after the hearing. “Alex Jones has lost ownership of Infowars, the corrupt business he has used for years to attack the Connecticut families and so many others. … Alex Jones is neither a martyr nor a victim. He is the perpetrator of the worst defamation in American history.”…

Much more at the link. The Newtown families are still a long way from seeing justice, and Jones himself will continue to broadcast lies and conspirarcy theories as long as he has access to so much as a prison library laptop, but at least he’s feeling some tiny portion of the stress he’s inflicted for so many years.

Who is Alex Jones? The conspiracist and dietary supplement salesman built an empire over decades https://t.co/0DAnEskAlO — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2024

Because this is America…

Demolition of the Parkland classroom building where 17 died in 2018 shooting is set to begin https://t.co/r9TilYHSIN — The Associated Press (@AP) June 14, 2024