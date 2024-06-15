Sources: Jeff Bezos appears to be standing by Publisher and CEO Will Lewis and has envisioned WaPo growing to reach 100M subscribers from its current 2.5M (New York Times)https://t.co/GqIXHOaiKzhttps://t.co/BPlWz6nwp1 — Mediagazer (@mediagazer) June 14, 2024

Starting back in the 1980s, when they published a weekly tabloid for out-of-town readers, the Washington Post has been my personal paper of record. So, while the NYTimes‘ ongoing journalistic degradation has been interesting, the current attempted Murdochisation of the Post has been personally alarming. I have to assume I’m not alone in this bias!

When billionaire publishers fight with their awards-winning reporters, many words will be expended. This is probably more of them than anyone really needs, but it’s still only a small portion of what I’ve seen this week…

There are 130M households in the United States. Somewhere there’s a typo, or he’s gone batshit crazy. https://t.co/w99qh9Vp5O — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 14, 2024



The [ridiculous] number is in the NYTimes piece, for what little that’s worth:

… Mr. Bezos’ decisions to reshape The Post underscore the central role he is playing at the paper he bought for $250 million more than 10 years ago. Mr. Bezos spends more time on other projects, including his space company, Blue Origin, leaving the day-to-day operations and editorial strategy to the chief executive and top editors. But he is ultimately The Post’s most important figure. He has picked The Post’s chief executives and set the agenda for its business, according to multiple people with knowledge of his interactions with people at the newspaper. He approves The Post’s budget and advises the newspaper on business matters through regular phone calls with the chief executive and occasional meetings with its leadership team. According to people who have spoken to him, he has said that he believes The Post could reach 100 million paying subscribers, a feat that would catapult it far ahead of competitors. (The Post now has about 2.5 million paying subscribers.)…

Drew Magary, “The Washington Post is about to embrace the darkness”:

It’s easy to execute a news dump when you’re one of the scant few remaining places that bother to properly cover news at all. Such was the case earlier this week at Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post, when executive editor Sally Buzbee — who had replaced venerated former news chief Marty Baron — was unceremoniously forced out by Post leadership after just three years at the helm. The news that Buzbee was given the gate arrived via a companywide email late Sunday night, seemingly without much in the way of advance notice down the masthead: Many of Buzbee’s closest colleagues were caught off guard by the move, Vanity Fair reported, as were the rank and file. By the time all of those groups had learned of the regime change, it was too late for them to do anything about it. And when Post reporters demanded answers, CEO Will Lewis gave them all of the wrong ones at an all-hands meeting the following morning: “We are going to turn this thing around, but let’s not sugarcoat it. It needs turning around. We are losing large amounts of money. Your audience has halved in recent years. People are not reading your stuff.” After casually dumping on his employees’ work (conveniently eliding any external or managerial factors that surely played a much larger role in the paper’s decreased readership), Lewis then told them that the search for Buzbee’s successor was an “iterative, messy” one that he couldn’t describe in any further detail. All reporters there were allowed to know was that their CEO had settled on two men that, by sheer coincidence, happened to be his friends: Matt Murray (who will serve as interim editor) and Robert Winnett (who will assume the job permanently after the election). Not only are all three of these men as white as a block of Monterey Jack, they also happen to have deep roots in upscale conservative media. Lewis and Murray both did long stints with Rupert Murdoch, with Lewis running News Corp’s Dow Jones and Murray coming over from the Wall Street Journal. As for Winnett, he currently runs England’s Daily Telegraph, purveyor of such fine op-ed pieces as, “No one ever says it, but in many ways global warming will be a good thing.”…

Sources told SFGATE that Sally Buzbee wasn’t necessarily beloved by the people who worked for her at the Washington Post — this tends to happen when you’re taking over the gig from the hero of “Spotlight” — but her newsroom did award-winning work at a time when such work remains desperately needed by the citizenry. Within the past 20 years, nearly 3,000 American newspapers have died. As has nearly every alt-weekly. As have Vice, Gawker Media and Pitchfork. Whether or not you hated any of these individual outlets is beside the point. Collectively, they served as a bulwark against ignorance, corruption and the general f—kery that constantly threatens to overwhelm the United States entirely. That threat is maybe even greater now than it was before: A second Trump presidential term looms, and his plan should he reassume the Oval Office amounts to Nazism, But Clumsier. The Washington Post, with its extremely metal slogan “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” was one of the few remaining legacy pubs that consistently seemed both willing and able to serve as a check on an increasingly deranged political system. They cranked out thorough, damning work while avoiding either mass attrition or an overarching ideological shift pandering to the right wing of the country, whose appetite for outright bulls—t is never sated. Personally speaking, I rely on the Post’s front section every day for my world news, because it tends to avoid the grotesque squishiness of the New York Times, and because it usually seems to like the journalists in its employ rather than hold them in outright disdain. I don’t always like the Washington Post, but it’s the joint I distrust the least. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to say that…

The cleanest, best move: Replace Will Lewis as ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ CEO. But if Bezos won’t (it seems unlikely unless another shoe drops), I have 3 recommendations. Among them: Bring back a public editor or ombudsman. My new ⁦@GuardianUS⁩ column https://t.co/9VkHyImHI7 — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) June 12, 2024

… When Jeff Bezos bought the Post in 2013, it was struggling financially, and its future was uncertain. The billionaire’s ownership not only restored the paper to profitability for several years, but allowed it to regain its prominence. While setting an ambitious tone for technical transformation, he properly kept his hands off the journalism, letting legendary editor Marty Baron do his job. It worked. The Post made money, boosted digital subscriptions and nimbly took advantage of technology. Fast Company magazine, twice over the past decade, named the Post the most innovative company in media. More importantly, the Post staff did essential journalism and hewed to standards of integrity. Despite the complaining one hears about how no one covered Donald Trump until it was too late, the Post did, with two of its top reporters even producing a book, Trump Revealed, well before the 2016 election… But now, all of that is facing an existential threat. And Bezos is very much in charge of how that will play out. He has a decision to make every bit as consequential as his original purchase (for the bargain price of $250m). This time, he needs to save the Post from his own mistake… Short of firing Lewis and starting over with another search for a CEO – the cleanest, best move – what can Bezos do? Several things. He should instruct Lewis to publicly commit to giving the newsroom true editorial independence, pledging not only to the staff but to the public that there is a clear line between the business side and the journalists, and that he won’t breach it again. He should reinstate the role of independent ombudsman or public editor – one that the Post maintained for many years but abandoned in 2013 – to provide transparency and accountability to readers. (I’m not interested in the job, but I do understand its value; I was the New York Times public editor before joining the Post as the media columnist.) And, though he has not commented publicly, Bezos should do so now – making clear his personal and unwavering support for accountability-oriented journalism independent from the business side of the company…

David Folkenflik, at NPR, seems to have been a catalyst for breaking the bad news:

Some WashPost thoughts, based on conversations with six people with knowledge of events, overlaid with a touch of analysis. Let’s even call it a 🧵 First: Will Lewis wanted to force out Sally Buzbee and bring a trusted pal to run the WaPo newsroom. He wanted to make his mark. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) June 3, 2024

2/ Buzbee didn’t want to give up her job for an ill-defined position. Though Lewis praised her as “an incredible leader and a supremely talented media executive who will be sorely missed,” Buzbee offered no comments in statement announcing her departure /con’t 3/ That left Lewis with a conundrum:

His pal, a Brit with no US experience, could not lead the WaPo newsroom during a heated presidential election cycle (not mention unprecendented legal troubles for a former and potentially future president). Enter Murray. 4/ Murray’s post-election portfolio, from the cheap seats and even some inside the Washington Post, looks like a hodge-podge.

The new platforms/revenue streams/verticals are surely important to Lewis’ pledge to move fast to fix and build a stronger paper, but they don’t cohere. 5. Murray is well regarded from his stint at the WSJ – many Journal alums are saluting him tonight. He is seen as nimble rather than a radical innovator. Fwiw, it has not gone unnoticed that all three Lewis newsrooms are headed by white males. 6. But Murray won’t be the long-term editor of the paper – despite his title as executive editor. Nor will he oversee the conventional newsroom’s chief. That will be Rob Winnett As I noted earlier, Winnett was a key reporter on Lewis team breaking Parliamentary expenses scandal 7. A lingering question: Why Winnett, beyond the shared history with Lewis? Another: Will they foreswear paying sources for scoops, as they did for the British MP expense database? or are they open to redefining US and WaPo journalistic standards against such payments? 8. Another observation: there is queasiness among some at WaPo that these moves represent Lewis’ drive to consolidate power after newsroom gave thorough coverage to troubling Qs facing him in U.K. No evidence one way or the other on that – may be clarified by detailing timing.

Per Politico‘s Playbook, “Inside the culture clash upending the Washington Post”:

… A series of emerging revelations, stemming from his announcement Sunday that executive editor Sally Buzbee would be leaving, to replaced by two close Lewis associates, have left the Post newsroom “uniformly horrified,” in one reporter’s words. More consequentially, they have revealed that the clash between Lewis’ rough-and-tumble sensibilities and the Post’s more high-minded culture is even more profound than previously suspected: He can’t seem to figure out where his Fleet Street smarts are necessary and refreshing, and where they are toxic and self-defeating… Post reporters have responded to the allegations that Lewis breached the wall between the business and editorial sides of the paper with more aggressive reporting on him. “The only way to fix what he broke is to double down on transparency about the whole thing,” one Post reporter told Playbook… Lewis then added to his woes by going after NPR media reporter David Folkenflik, who reported yesterday that Lewis had offered to horse-trade him an interview if Folkenflik agreed not to publish an article about his alleged entanglement in the phone-hacking scandal. Lewis, who works with a comms staff out of the U.K. rather than the Post’s in-house flacks, responded by unloading on Folkenflik, calling him “an activist, not a journalist.” He further claimed that he “had an off-the-record conversation with him before I joined you at The Post, and some six months later he has dusted it down, and made up some excuse to make a story of a non-story.” As a side note, Folkenflik noted in his story that the interview he sought about the Post’s restructuring went to Puck’s Dylan Byers. Asked if Lewis made any kind of offer similar to what Folkenflik described, Byers said, “Of course not. And I have never agreed to anything like that, and I never would.”…

Of course, Dylan Byers is universally known for his journalistic veneration of anybody in possession of big money — publishers pay him to stand in proximity to rich men and whisper reverently ‘So luxe!’ Byers did his prissy best to uphold the honor of money and its minions. Gotta love his italic placement:

… Last week, of course, Lewis very hastily and inelegantly pushed out executive editor Sally Buzbee—she resigned after refusing to accept what was effectively a demotion—and then came under significant fire, following an apparently Buzbee-placed Times story, for allegedly having tried to kill Post stories regarding his old role assisting Rupert Murdoch in the wake of the U.K. phone-hacking scandal. (Lewis denied having pressured Buzbee, and has denied any wrongdoing in the phone hacking affair). Another story, from NPR’s David Folkenflik, asserted that Lewis had offered him an exclusive interview if he dropped a story about the Murdoch saga. The Post newsroom, already anxious and quietly seething about his recent comments that he couldn’t “sugarcoat” the company’s deficiencies, quickly aligned against him. They had already circled the wagons on behalf of Buzbee, a mostly unremarkable editor who had been refashioned as a martyr. Then Lewis went and made matters worse by being a little too characteristically frank with his feelings about the Post’s performance and the motives of his accusers. He could hardly conceal his resentment in his glib responses to Post reporters for a piece last Thursday. On Friday, recognizing that his Fleet Street candor had violated the etiquette and traditions of institutional Washington journalism, he apologized and committed himself to a listening tour—an attempted reset, or in Post corporate pablum, a chance to fix it. In any event, Auletta seemed keen to turn the screws, perhaps in part because Buzbee is a fellow Livingston judge. In his opening speech, he called attention to a recent report in Alan Rusbridger’s Prospect highlighting the allegation that Lewis knew of, or was involved in, News Corp.’s decision to delete 30 million emails and discard nine boxes of potential evidence relating to the scandal. (In his prepared remarks, Auletta wrote that Murdoch did this to “cover his ass”; alas, that pithy locution didn’t make it into the actual speech). He then called attention to Lewis’s alleged pressure campaigns against Buzbee and Folkenflik, stating, “Lewis doesn’t get a pass.” (History rhymes, of course: More than a decade ago, Auletta’s New Yorker column had been the vehicle for Jill Abramson’s version of the events surrounding her own ouster from the Times under its then-new British C.E.O., Mark Thompson.) The tone and tenor of Auletta’s critique conveyed the challenges now facing the Post’s publisher as he seeks to lead the paper out of its financial, editorial, and cultural morass. The man initially seen as the Post’s potential savior has now become its latest scapegoat—which, as I noted last week, may limit his ability to enact the strategic changes that are so obviously necessary… After last week, however, Lewis must now pull this off with the handicap of adhering to decorum and appeasing the Livingston set—those who, in a fit of magical thinking, expect Jeff Bezos to either fire Lewis (he won’t, not for this anyway) or at least formalize the separation of church and state between front office and newsroom. Alas, the tragedy here is that church and state need to work more closely together to close the $77 million hole on the Post’s P&L. But that’s not conventional wisdom in such circles. This week, former Post media columnist and New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan called on Bezos to reinstate the role of the ombudsman—epitomizing the misalignment between journalists’ concerns and the existential business problems that actually bedevil the Post. This will not be the last such idea slipped into the public suggestion box, of course… We’ll see if Lewis’s contrition is effective, but the whole penance tour raises a larger question. Inarguably, the challenges to existing business models call not for more decorum but for greater candor. Indeed, the urgency with which he had initially diagnosed the Post’s problems was actually his most refreshing characteristic. “People are not reading your stuff” may have offended some high priests in the newsroom, but it was also inarguably true. And perhaps the fact that it offended some people says more about the Post’s culture than it does about Lewis, himself…

If the Masters are not allowed to yell at their peons — especially the female ones — what, asks Dylan, is the point to doing journalism, after all?

I can’t parse what the “third newsroom” is but it sounds very 2015–SEO, social, pivot to video–just as AI threatens to be a new web. I am worried that serving “Americans who feel traditional news is not for them but still want to be kept informed” is code for Post as Murdoch. — Jeff (Gutenberg Parenthesis) Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) June 3, 2024

