Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Guffaw!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • eclare
  • geg6
  • Jackie
  • Josie
  • Keith P.
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Raoul Paste
  • Scout211
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Steve in the ATL
  • stinger
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      [ snort! ]

      Meanwhile, … WFTV.com:

      TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Eleven candidates, mostly incumbents, won legislative races Friday as they did not draw opponents before a qualifying deadline, while the Florida Democratic Party hit a goal of having candidates vie for every seat up for election.

      Two Democrats—former House members Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando and Mack Bernard of West Palm Beach—locked up Senate seats, while nine incumbent House members won additional two-year terms.

      Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried touted the party fielding a candidate in every race, after Republicans have controlled the House and Senate since the 1990s.

      “It’s a record-breaking accomplishment for the Florida Democratic Party and a stark contrast to the party we inherited after 2022 — a party Republicans declared ‘dead’ just one year ago,” Fried said in a prepared statement. “Now, we have the momentum.”

      […]

      Something something showing up is 80% of life.

      Good, good.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      All of Trump’s black friends in the photo look so happy and eager to please, don’t they?

      Trump, however, thinks a smile is something you do with your mouth.  He is a sociopath, no genuine emotions, just playing a part.

      Unless greed can be considered an emotion?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      Trump has so many more black supporters than Biden, just ask Kellyanne Conway.

      It appears crowdflation and alternative facts are once again tools in Trumpworld’s arsenal.

      Kellyanne Conway tried to draw some distinction between Donald Trump and Joe Biden during an appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, noting that Trump was making outreaches to Black voters.

      You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8,000 people at a Black church,” she told Bartiromo.

      However, what Conway failed to note was that Trump did not speak to 8,000 people nor was the majority of the crowd Black when Trump spoke at 180 Church in Detroit on Saturday.

      A Reuters report noted that the crowd was a diverse mixture of white and Black attendees and “numbered in the hundreds, not thousands, and some attendees said they had just happened upon the scene by chance.” The report also said that the event was not at capacity once it started.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl: fair point!  There’s also this

      ETA: this album was a favorite of my late stepfather’s, which was ironic because the actual genius with a couple of degrees from Yale was not normally a country music fan.   Maybe because this was outlaw country rather than the corn pone pablum Nashville was puking up at the time?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “Blacks for Dump” will hold their convention at a phone booth in Milwaukee

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl: thank you for not thinking that I look like Willie!  I should probably grow a mustache that would silence a saloon crowd when I stepped through the swinging doors.  Might help with my negotiations!

      One of my college roommates, with 16 years of private school education plus a law degree, named his daughter after Jessi Colter, the lone woman on that album and Waylon Jennings’ then wife.  Decades later; she and my daughter ended up being sorority sisters!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      A separate Survation poll for Best for Britain, published by The Sunday Times, predicted the Tories would win just 72 seats in the next parliament, compared with 456 for Labour.
      ***

      The Savanta poll, which was carried out from 12-14 June and involved 2,045 adults aged 18 and over, also showed Labour up two points on 46% of the vote.
      ***

      “There’s a real sense that things could still get worse for the Conservatives, and with postal votes about to drop through millions of letterboxes, time is already close to running out for Rishi Sunak.”

      Tick-tock!⏰

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      I don’t know how I missed this, but it’s been out a few months. Looks like a fascinating read.

      Dan Davies – The Unaccountability Machine:

      When we avoid taking a decision, what happens to it? In The Unaccountability Machine, Dan Davies examines why markets, institutions and even governments systematically generate outcomes that everyone involved claims not to want. He casts new light on the writing of Stafford Beer, a legendary economist who argued in the 1950s that we should regard organisations as artificial intelligences, capable of taking decisions that are distinct from the intentions of their members.

      Management cybernetics was Beer’s science of applying self-regulation in organisational settings, but it was largely ignored – with the result being the political and economic crises that that we see today. With his signature blend of cynicism and journalistic rigour, Davies looks at what’s gone wrong, and what might have been, had the world listened to Stafford Beer when it had the chance.

      [ Insert obvious example of the Challenger disaster, but he understandably doesn’t cover it. ]

      I snagged a copy for my phone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      smith

      One aspect of the Felon’s misrepresentations that I think reflects his growing dementia is his trying to claim accomplishments that actually belong to Biden. See this, for instance, from his Detroit visit. This is of course a brazen lie, easily fact-checked (though his cult members won’t bother).

      It’s similar to his claiming a week or so back that he had negotiated a cap on insulin prices, when that was actually done by the Biden administration.  As we know, he lies about everything, so none of this is unexpected,  but it’s telling what it is he lies about.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Jackie:

      I was a Waylon fan probably because of my father.  My dad was pissed at Willie Nelson due to the rumors that Willie was who had set Waylon up for the cocaine bust in 1997. Dad refused to listen to Willie after that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Baud:

      Fredo Cervantes @FredoCervantes
      ·
      3m
      BREAKING: Mookie Betts has fractured his hand and will be out for some time. No surgery is needed. A huge blow for the #Dodgers

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.