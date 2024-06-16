Posted without comment, except to say that I scared the cat with my outburst.
Blacks For Trump pic.twitter.com/KkrY8gUkmf
— Shawn In Arizona 🌵 (@ShawnInArizona) June 15, 2024
Open thread.
41 Comments
stinger
I LOL’d. That combover just isn’t working, if it ever did.
SiubhanDuinne
Chortle!
Raoul Paste
And you still wonder whether each one was paid 50 bucks to stand there
Keith P.
Trump thinks they are all Herman Cain.
smith
Another Scott
[ snort! ]
Meanwhile, … WFTV.com:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Eleven candidates, mostly incumbents, won legislative races Friday as they did not draw opponents before a qualifying deadline, while the Florida Democratic Party hit a goal of having candidates vie for every seat up for election.
Two Democrats—former House members Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando and Mack Bernard of West Palm Beach—locked up Senate seats, while nine incumbent House members won additional two-year terms.
Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried touted the party fielding a candidate in every race, after Republicans have controlled the House and Senate since the 1990s.
“It’s a record-breaking accomplishment for the Florida Democratic Party and a stark contrast to the party we inherited after 2022 — a party Republicans declared ‘dead’ just one year ago,” Fried said in a prepared statement. “Now, we have the momentum.”
[…]
Something something showing up is 80% of life.
Good, good.
Cheers,
Scott.
mrmoshpotato
Look at all that grifting trash!
stinger
@WaterGirl:
a smile is something you do with your mouth
Perfect description.
mrmoshpotato
@WaterGirl: Is being a traitorous, Kremlin-humping, orange shitstain an emotion?
Steve in the ATL
@Another Scott: you ok with being doxxed yesterday, Dr. Scott Pangloss?
Or am I stirring up trouble….
Scout211
Trump has so many more black supporters than Biden, just ask Kellyanne Conway.
It appears crowdflation and alternative facts are once again tools in Trumpworld’s arsenal.
Kellyanne Conway tried to draw some distinction between Donald Trump and Joe Biden during an appearance on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday Morning Futures, noting that Trump was making outreaches to Black voters.
You got Donald Trump in Detroit talking to 8,000 people at a Black church,” she told Bartiromo.
However, what Conway failed to note was that Trump did not speak to 8,000 people nor was the majority of the crowd Black when Trump spoke at 180 Church in Detroit on Saturday.
A Reuters report noted that the crowd was a diverse mixture of white and Black attendees and “numbered in the hundreds, not thousands, and some attendees said they had just happened upon the scene by chance.” The report also said that the event was not at capacity once it started.
@Steve in the ATL: I thought that’s what the “T” in ATL stood for?
eclare
That’s good.
Steve in the ATL
@WaterGirl: fair point! There’s also this
ETA: this album was a favorite of my late stepfather’s, which was ironic because the actual genius with a couple of degrees from Yale was not normally a country music fan. Maybe because this was outlaw country rather than the corn pone pablum Nashville was puking up at the time?
Another Scott
@Steve in the ATL: I can neither confirm nor deny…
Cheers,
Scott.
@Steve in the ATL: I can’t decide whether you’re the guy in the top row or if you might be the guy that’s bottom right. Leaning toward bottom right.
@Steve in the ATL: It’s a good song! I feel like it should be dark in here, smelling vaguely of beer so I’m not bopping along to the music all alone in the living room.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
“Blacks for Dump” will hold their convention at a phone booth in Milwaukee
Steve in the ATL
@WaterGirl: thank you for not thinking that I look like Willie! I should probably grow a mustache that would silence a saloon crowd when I stepped through the swinging doors. Might help with my negotiations!
One of my college roommates, with 16 years of private school education plus a law degree, named his daughter after Jessi Colter, the lone woman on that album and Waylon Jennings’ then wife. Decades later; she and my daughter ended up being sorority sisters!
Steve in the ATL
@WaterGirl: shitty beer. From Texas. Or possibly the corn squeezins that you normally drink!
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
A separate Survation poll for Best for Britain, published by The Sunday Times, predicted the Tories would win just 72 seats in the next parliament, compared with 456 for Labour.
***
The Savanta poll, which was carried out from 12-14 June and involved 2,045 adults aged 18 and over, also showed Labour up two points on 46% of the vote.
***
“There’s a real sense that things could still get worse for the Conservatives, and with postal votes about to drop through millions of letterboxes, time is already close to running out for Rishi Sunak.”
Tick-tock!⏰
That was probably my dad’s (and mine) favorite album.
He was a big Waylon fan.
Another Scott
I don’t know how I missed this, but it’s been out a few months. Looks like a fascinating read.
Dan Davies – The Unaccountability Machine:
When we avoid taking a decision, what happens to it? In The Unaccountability Machine, Dan Davies examines why markets, institutions and even governments systematically generate outcomes that everyone involved claims not to want. He casts new light on the writing of Stafford Beer, a legendary economist who argued in the 1950s that we should regard organisations as artificial intelligences, capable of taking decisions that are distinct from the intentions of their members.
Management cybernetics was Beer’s science of applying self-regulation in organisational settings, but it was largely ignored – with the result being the political and economic crises that that we see today. With his signature blend of cynicism and journalistic rigour, Davies looks at what’s gone wrong, and what might have been, had the world listened to Stafford Beer when it had the chance.
[ Insert obvious example of the Challenger disaster, but he understandably doesn’t cover it. ]
I snagged a copy for my phone.
Cheers,
Scott.
Josie
The smiles are eerily similar. Yuck!
smith
One aspect of the Felon’s misrepresentations that I think reflects his growing dementia is his trying to claim accomplishments that actually belong to Biden. See this, for instance, from his Detroit visit. This is of course a brazen lie, easily fact-checked (though his cult members won’t bother).
It’s similar to his claiming a week or so back that he had negotiated a cap on insulin prices, when that was actually done by the Biden administration. As we know, he lies about everything, so none of this is unexpected, but it’s telling what it is he lies about.
Jackie
@Nukular Biskits: Lukenbaugh, TX is the song that hooked me on country music. I loved all of Waylon’s songs.
Baud
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
The cynical part of me thinks the Tories are manipulating the polls to predict catastrophic losses so when they just lose big instead of catastrophically, it’ll look better for them.
bbleh
They can win only if we let them.
“Do not give in to fear! Stand to your posts! FIGHT!”
I was a Waylon fan probably because of my father. My dad was pissed at Willie Nelson due to the rumors that Willie was who had set Waylon up for the cocaine bust in 1997. Dad refused to listen to Willie after that.
Baud
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
No surgery. Probably 6 weeks, and you have the all star break in there. Dodgers will be fine.
Snarki, child of Loki
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: “Blacks for Dump” will hold their convention at a phone booth in Milwaukee
Milwaukee still has a phone booth? For reals?
SiubhanDuinne
They are all very … feral … smiles.
